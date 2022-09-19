ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RLJE Films, Shudder Team on ‘Kids vs. Aliens’ Ahead of Fantastic Fest Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
RLJE Films is partnering with Shudder on “Kids vs. Aliens,” which it will fully finance and premiere at Fantastic Fest later this month. Both companies are business units of AMC Networks. Shudder is a streaming service that focuses on horror, thriller and supernatural films. RLJE Films will release the alien invasion film in theaters, on demand and across digital platforms in early 2023. A Shudder release will follow later in the year.

“Kids vs. Aliens” centers on Gary, who wants to make awesome home movies with his best buds. All his older sister Samantha wants is to hang with the cool kids. When their parents head out of town one Halloween weekend, a teen house party turns to terror when aliens attack, forcing the siblings to band together to survive the night.

The film was directed by Jason Eisener (“Hobo with a Shotgun”), who co-wrote “Kids vs. Aliens” with John Davies. It stars Dominic Mariche (“Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “Team Zenko Go”), Phoebe Rex (“The Last Divide”), Calem MacDonald (“The Umbrella Academy”), Asher Grayson Percival (“Scaredy Cats”), and Ben Tector.

“’Kids vs. Aliens’ is everything that I love about film and takes me back to what made me fall in love with movies as a kid,” said Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer of RLJE Films. “To be able to partner with our friends at Shudder to bring Jason Eisener’s instant-classic film to audiences today is beyond thrilling for us.”

“Kids vs. Aliens” was produced by Brad Miska, Josh Goldbloom, Jason Levangie, Marc Tetreault and Rob Cotterill. Ward and Betsy Rodgers from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Goldbloom and Miska on behalf of the filmmakers.

