3 dead in 3 fatal crashes over a 2-day span across Hancock County, highway patrol says

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating two separate fatal accidents that occurred Saturday in Hancock County.

The first occurred at around 6:30 a.m., when 91-year-old Ernest H. Fogg of Fort Myers, Florida, was driving east on Interstate 10 when his car left the roadway and hit a tree, leading to his death, MHP officials said.

The second occurred at around 2:30 p.m. on Mississippi 43.

John Abshire, Jr., 39, of Kiln, was traveling south on the highway in a 2003 Chevy Silverado when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree, causing fatal injuries, MHP officials said.

Waveland police are still investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Hwy. 90 at Old Spanish Trail on Friday, when a motorcyclist collided with an SUV. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene, police said; the driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Neither person’s identity has yet been released to the public.