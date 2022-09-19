Read full article on original website
Taft Midway Driller
Man arrested for thefts in Lost Hills, Buttonwillow
On the evening of Sept. 9 a farming company in Lost Hills reported one of its water pumps was damaged, and stripped of copper wire, the Kern County Sheriff said. The suspect, who was captured on surveillance cameras, stole approximately 150 feet of copper wire during the incident, causing about $15,000 in damage. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Efrain Briones, 37 from Lost Hills.
3 arrested for possession of drugs, Porterville police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested for possession of drugs with the intent to sell them during a traffic stop, Porterville police say. According to the official report, on Monday, around 8:26 p.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Morton Avenue and Matthew Street. Officers said when the […]
60-year-old on a bike arrested in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old woman described by police as operating a bicycle in an unsafe manner was arrested after officers say she was found with methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to the Porterville Police Department, Yolanda Hernandez was seen on Tuesday at around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Walnut Avenue […]
3 arrested after police find chop shop in Delano
DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, officers with the Delano Police Department arrested three suspects in connection with stolen vehicles and a chop shop, according to a social media post. On Sept. 15, officers with DPD received reports of a stolen vehicle, which they tracked to a home on the 100 block of West 15th […]
1 arrested for possession of stolen property in Corcoran
CORCORAN, Calif. (KGET) — A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of two men by the Corcoran Police Department Sunday, according to officials with the Corcoran Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m., Corcoran police stopped a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado in the 600 block of Diary Avenue in Corcoran for a routine traffic stop, according to […]
Fatal hit-and-run murder charges dropped
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second-degree murder charges have been dropped against two men charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Investigators said three vehicles were racing when they became airborne at the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road in March 2021. One of the drivers was killed and the driver and passenger of another vehicle […]
Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
COPS filming Kern County Sheriff's Office
Employees of the Kern County Sheriff's Office may be coming soon to a screen near you. Filming began Sept. 14 to feature KCSO on the Fox Nation reality show COPS, which follows law enforcement officers on their duties. KCSO will not be paid for participating in the show. Sheriff Donny...
Bakersfield Now
Arrest made in Cherry Street deadly shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (4:52 p.m.) Mills appeared in court today but his arraignment was postponed for continuance by the defense. He's due in court Sept. 28 at 3 p.m. He is being held without bail. --- The Bakersfield Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect in...
Bakersfield Now
Sentencing postponed for Major Sutton's alleged killers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men, who prosecutors said they killed a Bakersfield toddler nearly five years ago, must wait as their sentence was postponed today. Tyrone Johnson and David Palms were supposed to learn their fate for the 2017 murder of 3-year-old Major Sutton. The sentencing has been...
BPD investigating suspected auto theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of being involved in an auto theft. The woman allegedly test-drove a vehicle using a stolen license on Sept. 5 at around 6:37 p.m., according to BPD. The woman never returned and the vehicle is […]
KCSO makes arrest for grand theft of copper wire
LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection with a grand theft of a copper wire at a local farming company in Lost Hills, according to KCSO. Officers arrested Efrain Briones, 37, on Universal Street in Lost Hills on Monday. Briones was booked into the county jail for […]
Bakersfield Now
Probation search reveals drugs, loaded handgun and cash in man's home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Probation Department seized numerous drugs, a loaded handgun and cash after a search of a home in northeast Bakersfield. On Sept. 14. Officers with Kern County Probation Department's Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) conducted a home call in the 3600 block of Dana Street. Upon arrival, officers contacted Jose Vierra, 24, who was on active PRCS.
crimevoice.com
Hanford police arrest man in connection to near-fatal shooting
Originally Published By: Hanford Police Department Facebook Page. “On 9/2/2022 at about 10:00 P.M., Officers of Hanford PD were dispatched to a call of possible shots fired in the area of the 600 block of S. Phillips Street. A few minutes later, a 23 year old male from Hanford arrived at a local hospital with multiple gun shot wounds which were life threatening in nature.
thesungazette.com
DA’s office protests parole for Visalia murderer
VISALIA – A man serving a life sentence for murdering his sister almost 30 years ago is still considered a risk to society. And in part to the Tulare County District Attorney’s office he was denied parole. Prosecutors for the DA’s office secured the three year parole denial...
Former DMV employee pleads guilty to licenses for bribes in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A former Department of Motor Vehicles employee in Bakersfield pleaded guilty to illegally issuing California commercial driver’s licenses in exchange for bribes Monday, according to the Department of Justice. Ulises Pena, 39, was the former DMV employee who was responsible for processing diver’s license applications, according to court records. Pena allegedly […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield law enforcement agencies conduct railroad safety operation
Bakersfield law enforcement officers took part in what they described as America’s largest law enforcement campaign Tuesday, which aims to stem fatalities and thefts on railroads. Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Union Pacific Police Department and the Amtrak Police Department fanned across Kern County’s more...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man accused of killing ex also tried to have investigator killed, Illinois cops say
A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, a well-known woman in her Illinois community, now faces additional charges after trying to have two others killed, police say. Robert J. Tarr, 49, already faced one count of murder and one count of attempted murder following the Thanksgiving 2021 shootings in Farmersville. But on Friday, Sept. 16, he was indicted on two counts of solicitation of murder for hire, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Rape
Originally Published By: San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Webpage. “On 9-4-22 the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted sexual assault that had occurred in the 2400 Block of Wilcombe Road in Cambria. Deputies responded and contacted an adult female victim. The victim reported she was in her home when she found an unknown male, later identified as 29-year-old John Michael Ludwick, standing in her living room. Ludwick approached the victim, grabbed her, and made a sexually explicit statement. The victim was able to run out of the house and to a neighbor’s residence. Ludwick appeared to follow the victim, however then continued walking away. Through the investigation Deputies discovered Ludwick had entered the victim’s home earlier that day, stole her credit card and took her vehicle. Ludwick then returned the vehicle and the credit card when he encountered the victim and attempted to sexually assault her.
KCSO investigation turns up details on "suspicious" Taft Hwy deaths
An investigation into a pair of deaths the Kern County Sheriff’s Office called “suspicious” has revealed the names of the people involved.
