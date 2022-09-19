ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee governor calls for probe into university's youth trans clinic after viral video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Pediatric Transgender Clinic after video surfaced of a doctor from the university's transgender clinic calling gender reassignment surgeries "huge moneymakers." Numerous videos were obtained by The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh, including...
Silo accident kills 3 people on Pennsylvania farm, police say

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania police confirmed three people were killed inside a silo during a farm accident Wednesday morning. Fire and rescue crews were called to a farm along Route 192, Lower Brush Valley Road, shortly after 7 a.m. for people reportedly trapped in a silo. WJAC...
