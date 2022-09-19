Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Relief on the way to help Puerto Ricans devastated by Hurricane Fiona
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Local groups are stepping in to help after Hurricane Fiona ripped through Puerto Rico with flooding and mudslides, knocking out the island’s power grid. Some residents in Palm Beach County with connections to the island say togetherness is what keeps them going,...
cbs12.com
Tennessee governor calls for probe into university's youth trans clinic after viral video
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Pediatric Transgender Clinic after video surfaced of a doctor from the university's transgender clinic calling gender reassignment surgeries "huge moneymakers." Numerous videos were obtained by The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh, including...
cbs12.com
Silo accident kills 3 people on Pennsylvania farm, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania police confirmed three people were killed inside a silo during a farm accident Wednesday morning. Fire and rescue crews were called to a farm along Route 192, Lower Brush Valley Road, shortly after 7 a.m. for people reportedly trapped in a silo. WJAC...
cbs12.com
Stacey Abrams says there's 'no such thing' as prenatal heartbeat at six weeks, sound is 'manufactured'
ATLANTA (TND) — Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams is facing backlash after a video clip of her sharing her views on abortion began circulating on social media. Following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, many states effectively banned abortion. In many instances, legislatures passed "Heartbeat Laws"...
Comments / 0