Trending Startup Investments This Week
With consumer needs constantly changing, investing in a startup is a great way to maximize your money. Every week, Benzinga looks for profitable startups you can invest in. Below are some of the most-talked-about startup crowdfunding campaigns on Wefunder Inc.’s platform:. Bilingual, Latino And Hispanic Animations Meet Advanced Technology.
zycrypto.com
Layer 1 Blockchain GRNGrid Secures $50M Investment From GEM Digital
The GRN Association revealed today that GEM Digital Limited, a venture capital firm specializing in digital currencies, has agreed to invest $50M in the GRNGrid project. GRNGrid is a Layer 1 blockchain that is stable, scalable and has innovative DeFi features. Users on GRNGrid can conduct their transactions only through nodes powered solely by renewable energy.
thefastmode.com
Spin Analytics to Exhibit at TM Forum’s DTW 2022 as Part of Next20 Startup Program
The Next20 start-up program connects start-ups with communication service providers (CSPs) and technology suppliers to strengthen the ecosystem and inspire the next wave of innovation and growth. Next20 provides access to 3,000+ global tech leaders to ignite conversations and build partnerships that enable start-ups to scale at DTW. The Next20...
Andre, Founder of Tutti Frutti Women, on the Tech Industry and More
I’m Andre, 30. I have a bachelor's degree in Law and two master’s degrees, one in Law and another one in Diplomacy and International Negotiation. I have a professional background in a leading ICT Corporation and I still take notes on paper. I started my career as a...
TechCrunch
Building control startup PassiveLogic inks partnership with Nvidia, secures $15M
The investment represents a major vote of confidence in PassiveLogic, considering that the startup hasn’t released any products to the public yet (although a beta’s planned for later this year). Nvidia was perhaps won over by PassiveLogic’s go-to-market strategy, which netted the startup contractual commitments for the first two years of sales and distribution partners that plan to include PassiveLogic’s platform in construction and retrofit projects.
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
itechpost.com
Oxylabs Purchases Silicon Valley’s Webshare Software
Proxy market leader Oxylabs has acquired Webshare Software Company, a US-based business working within the same industry. As there have been few acquisitions within the sector, Oxylabs' move signals a changing environment. Similar companies, similar backgrounds. Webshare Software Company was established in 2019 by Utku Zihnioglu, a serial IT entrepreneur....
constructiontechnology.media
Apple co-founder to speak at construction tech event
Trimble has announced that Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, will join Trimble CEO Rob Painter on the stage for the Trimble Dimensions+ keynote presentation. The three-day long conference will be in-person for the first time since 2018, running from November 7-9, 2022 at The Venetian in Las Vegas, US. Painter...
TechCrunch
Berlin’s Visionaries Club VC boosts its funds with €400M worth of fresh capital for B2B investments
Pollok was previously a VC at e.ventures in San Francisco and also founded Amorelie, which exited to Pro7Sat.1 Media Group. Lacher was previously a founding partner of La Famiglia, an early investor in FreightHub, Coya, Asana Rebel, OnTruck and Personio. Visionaries Club has now announced a second B2B-focused fund, with...
TechCrunch
Keith Rabois’ OpenStore bags new funding as valuation soars to $970M
One of these is OpenStore, a company founded in 2021 as a way for Shopify entrepreneurs looking to move on to sell their businesses in a matter of days with a cash offer and less stressful experience. Over the past 18 months, OpenStore acquired dozens of businesses representing tens of millions in revenue.
financefeeds.com
Chains.com taps Fireblocks’s crypto wallet infrastructure in times of hacking
“As crypto-related cyber attacks continue to threaten the safety of users’ assets, Fireblocks delivers the most secure and reliable treasury and user account management solution on the market today.”. Chains.com has tapped Fireblocks to implement high levels of security protocols and protect customers’ digital assets via its secure wallet...
thefastmode.com
Telefónica, NTT DATA Collaborate on Solutions Based on 5G, AI, ML, Automation & Data Analytics
Telefónica and NTT DATA collaborate closely in the development of innovative applications for the deployment of solutions based on 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, automation, and data analytics. Companies in the telecommunications sector are currently facing a major challenge due to the widespread deployment of 5G, where it...
How Great Branding and a Stellar Pitch Deck Can Help You Gain a Venture Capital Edge
In a highly competitive marketplace for founders, a powerful brand strategy — including a stellar pitch deck — can make all the difference in taking the next step toward early-stage funding.
thefastmode.com
BICS, Thales Partner to Simplify eSIM Integration for IoT
International connectivity and global IoT enabler BICS has partnered with global technology leader Thales to unlock the potential of IoT for enterprises by removing barriers to eSIM adoption within IoT devices. Thales has engineered a pioneering eSIM activation solution for IoT devices and is working with BICS as a connectivity...
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005802/en/ iDA’SG Retail Ambassador Program image (Graphic: Business Wire)
