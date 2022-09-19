White Hawks boys soccer off to strong start

The Mound Westonka boys soccer team played three games over the last week.

First up was a Wright County Conference (WCC) game against the visiting team from Rockford on Thursday, Sept. 8. The game started hot for the White Hawks, with lots of attacking but the boys struggled with offsides early on.

The first goal came with 13 minutes left in the first half by Payton Kasper. Luke Markstrom sent another goal to the back of the net off a free kick by Kasper, making the game 2-0 at half.

The White Hawks continued strong in the second half, with Leif Hagen scoring off a cross from Brett Bartkowicz. Kasper had another goal when the Rockford keeper came far out of the goal, giving him time to arc a nice shot over and into the net. Jack Markstrom finished the scoring on the day with a goal at 30 seconds left. Final score 5-0.

St. Anthony visited the White Hawks on Saturday, Sept. 10. They were a physical team with good passing, posing a nice challenge for the home team before they got too far into the conference schedule.

Franscesco Pio Malamisura headed in a cross from Kasper to start the scoring 11 minutes into the game. The score at half was 1-0.

The home team kept up the attack and the scoring in the second half. The second score began with Sam Holmberg sending a pass through to Bartkowicz, who made a great pass to Kasper putting the White Hawks up 2-0. With the game in hand, Dylan Mather dribbled up from the back to cross the ball in to Luke Markstrom, who knocked it into the net.

A complete game all around, and one of the best played of the season so far. Final score 3-0.

The final game of the week was the best of the bunch. The White Hawks played away at WCC rival Southwest Christian on Monday, Sept. 12, knowing this would be a tough match with a trophy on the line. The visitors started off on their heels, struggling at first with the Stars press. The White Hawks would quickly adjust and found their legs. There were shots on both sides early on, with the keepers making nice stops.

Kasper’s speed changed the feel of the game as he crossed to Malamisura, who sent it home 21 minutes into the first half. He had another assist to Hagen with 12 minutes left in the half, making the score 2-0 in favor of the visiting White Hawks.

The Stars intercepted a defensive pass with a little more than two minutes left in the half, making the score 2-1. The White Hawks immediately responded, with Holmberg sending a great pass up to Kasper, who sped past the defense and netted with about two minutes left in the half. Score 3-1.

The Stars kept up the press and managed a great dribble move into a score with 1:30 left in the half, leaving the halftime score 3-2 in favor of the White Hawks.

The second half continued the heavy attack on both sides, with shots coming from both teams. White Hawk keeper DJ Zattler made several great saves to keep Westonka up. The White Hawks would find the goal one more time off a short corner taken by Logan Kevitt passed to Bartkowicz who crossed the ball for Malamisura to slot home. Final score on a tough and physical game 4-2 for the White Hawks, bringing the Oar trophy to Westonka.

Prior to those three games, the Mound Westonka boys soccer team had a pair of games going 1-1 in them.

After a hot start in their first two games, Orono came to Haddorf Field for a Tuesday, AUg. 30 night game. Orono scored two early goals, including a tough reverse kick that put the Spartans up by one early. A second goal came off a deflected cross, leaving the White Hawks playing from behind for the rest of the match. It was a hard fought and physical game, with both sides penalized in the waning minutes. The final score 0-2.

Monticello came to Haddorf Field on hot and humid late summer afternoon. The White Hawks played down a few starters, with two players out on injury and a third serving a red card suspension, leaving other boys to step up.

The competition was tough, as the Magic had suffered a home loss to the White Hawks last year, and immediately attacked. Senior captain Dylan Mather was injured stopping a breakaway, leaving the White Hawks even more shorthanded.

The home team took the lead on a great score by junior Frescesco Malamisura.

After a flurry of additional White Hawk attacks, the Magic tied it up with a fantastic outside rainbow shot to the far post. That left the score tied at half. The White Hawks were fouled in the box early in the second half, and senior Ben Neve took the penalty kick, slotting in a great shot to put the White Hawks up.

The Magic would tie it up late, sending the game to overtime.

In the second five-minute overtime, senior Jesiah Hunter scored off a free kick with only a minute left. The White Hawks finished strong, winning 3-2.

Coming this week: at home against Rockford, home against St. Anthony, and away against Southwest Christian.