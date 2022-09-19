ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Totowa, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Lee & Associates arranges $36.5M, 2-building Middlesex County industrial asset sale

Lee & Associates New Jersey on Wednesday said it orchestrated the $36.5 million sale of an approximately 200,000-square-foot, two-building Middlesex County industrial property. Boston-based Marcus Partners acquired 18-20 Harmrich Road in South Plainfield from a private ownership entity. Lee & Associates’ Rick Marchisio, vice president and principal; Crista Governara, vice...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Thrive Senior Living Opens 203-Unit Community in Montvale, New Jersey

MONTVALE, N.J. — Thrive Senior Living is hosting a grand opening on Oct. 6 for Thrive at Montvale, a borough along the New York State border just northwest of New York City. The property offers 203 units of independent living and assisted living, as well as small-house memory care.
MONTVALE, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Totowa, NJ
94.5 PST

Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores

Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
PARAMUS, NJ
roi-nj.com

RIPCO to handle retail leasing in two prominent mixed-use buildings in Hoboken

RIPCO Real Estate recently announced it will be handling the leasing and marketing of the retail components for two mixed-use buildings in Hoboken. Deborah Stone and Daniel Zappala of RIPCO have been named the exclusive leasing agents for 7 Seventy House at 770 Jackson St. and VINE at 900 Monroe St. There are three available ground floor retail spaces totaling in approximately 11,600 square feet available for rent.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Person
Brian Katz
TravelNoire

Lionsgate $125 Million Film Studio Coming To Newark

Lionsgate is building a $125 million dollar film studio in Newark, NJ. A studio management firm by the name of Great Point Studios and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center are collaborating on a TV and film studio, Lionsgate Studio. The development will reside on the 12 acres of the...
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

Larken celebrates ribbon-cutting for Bordentown luxury multifamily community

A ribbon-cutting celebration for the Reserve at Crosswicks, a 272-unit luxury multifamily community in Bordentown, was held recently with executives from developer Larken Associates as well as Bordentown Township Mayor Steve Benowitz and township officials. The latest addition to Larken Associates’ rapidly growing Larken Living portfolio, the Reserve at Crosswicks,...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
#Linus Realestate#Toy Store#New York City#Business Industry#Linus Business#Katz Associates#Aldi#Hobby Lobby#Babies R Us#Office Depot
therealdeal.com

Penthouse atop 35 Hudson Yards sells for 41% discount

It’s a long way from the top. The penthouse perched atop the Related Companies’ 35 Hudson Yards, complete with 360-degree New York City views and an HBO credit, sold for a 41 percent discount. Originally asking $59 million, PH90 closed for $35 million, according to property records made...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral

A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
FRANKLIN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Edison Partners adds first-ever COO; reflects growth, signals scale

Edison Partners on Tuesday said it elevated Kelly Ford from partner to chief operating officer to grow and scale the firm. Ford’s promotion recognizes 20-plus years of building high-growth businesses, making things work and scale and leading management teams to successful outcomes, including seven exits. During her eight years with Edison, Ford has worked with more than 55 portfolio companies, been involved in 15 financings, served as director at 11 companies and pioneered the Edison Edge operating platform.
EDISON, NJ
PIX11

Renovated bridge to Paterson’s Great Falls unveiled

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday. As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to […]
PATERSON, NJ
NewsBreak
Economy
therealdeal.com

Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M

Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
MANHATTAN, NY
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City’s 26 Journal Square Nabs Three New Tenants

One of Jersey City’s fastest-growing neighborhoods will be welcoming a trio of new companies as new leases have been signed inside a prominent Journal Square office building. The KABR Group and Kushner recently announced that Alliance Community Healthcare, Hanger Prosthetics, and Inter-Con Security will be taking up residence inside...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

