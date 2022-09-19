Read full article on original website
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
roi-nj.com
Lee & Associates arranges $36.5M, 2-building Middlesex County industrial asset sale
Lee & Associates New Jersey on Wednesday said it orchestrated the $36.5 million sale of an approximately 200,000-square-foot, two-building Middlesex County industrial property. Boston-based Marcus Partners acquired 18-20 Harmrich Road in South Plainfield from a private ownership entity. Lee & Associates’ Rick Marchisio, vice president and principal; Crista Governara, vice...
roi-nj.com
$4M gift from ZT Systems brings Englewood Health Outpatient Center to 2 Journal Square
Thanks to a $4 million gift from ZT Systems, the largest corporate pledge in Englewood Health’s history, a celebration was held Wednesday for the opening of the Englewood Health ZT Systems Outpatient Center at 2 Journal Square at Jersey City. Physicians, local leaders and members of the community gathered...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Thrive Senior Living Opens 203-Unit Community in Montvale, New Jersey
MONTVALE, N.J. — Thrive Senior Living is hosting a grand opening on Oct. 6 for Thrive at Montvale, a borough along the New York State border just northwest of New York City. The property offers 203 units of independent living and assisted living, as well as small-house memory care.
Famous discount store opening another new location in New York
HomeGoods, a popular discount store, is opening another new store location in New York this month. Homegoods, the popular discount interior decor chain, is set to open another new store in Newburgh, New York, on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close more New Jersey stores
Bed, Bath & Beyond, the troubled retailer, has released a list of 56 of the roughly 150 stores that are slated to close, and three of them are in New Jersey. The three New Jersey stores to be closed are in Flanders, Manalapan and Paramus. It’s been a rough couple...
roi-nj.com
RIPCO to handle retail leasing in two prominent mixed-use buildings in Hoboken
RIPCO Real Estate recently announced it will be handling the leasing and marketing of the retail components for two mixed-use buildings in Hoboken. Deborah Stone and Daniel Zappala of RIPCO have been named the exclusive leasing agents for 7 Seventy House at 770 Jackson St. and VINE at 900 Monroe St. There are three available ground floor retail spaces totaling in approximately 11,600 square feet available for rent.
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors
I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
Newark airport will no longer be NYC-area airport due to upcoming city code change
Starting Oct. 3, Newark Liberty International airport will no longer be an NYC airport due to an upcoming change in their city code.
Most popular chain restaurants in NJ, according to NJ 101.5 listeners
With news of a restaurant chain opening a new location in New Jersey, we thought we’d ask our listeners what New Jersey’s favorite chain restaurants are. The chain is called Mystic Lobster Roll Company and will be opening another location in New Jersey. This time in Cranford. They...
Lionsgate $125 Million Film Studio Coming To Newark
Lionsgate is building a $125 million dollar film studio in Newark, NJ. A studio management firm by the name of Great Point Studios and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center are collaborating on a TV and film studio, Lionsgate Studio. The development will reside on the 12 acres of the...
roi-nj.com
Larken celebrates ribbon-cutting for Bordentown luxury multifamily community
A ribbon-cutting celebration for the Reserve at Crosswicks, a 272-unit luxury multifamily community in Bordentown, was held recently with executives from developer Larken Associates as well as Bordentown Township Mayor Steve Benowitz and township officials. The latest addition to Larken Associates’ rapidly growing Larken Living portfolio, the Reserve at Crosswicks,...
therealdeal.com
Penthouse atop 35 Hudson Yards sells for 41% discount
It’s a long way from the top. The penthouse perched atop the Related Companies’ 35 Hudson Yards, complete with 360-degree New York City views and an HBO credit, sold for a 41 percent discount. Originally asking $59 million, PH90 closed for $35 million, according to property records made...
Here’s how much people are ripped off for an average NJ funeral
A few recently filed lawsuits concerning funerals said to have gone horribly wrong really makes you think about the exorbitant cost you’re paying. In one, an 85-year-old woman passed away and a funeral home in Franklin in charge of her service is alleged to have put the wrong corpse in her coffin. Her loved ones entered the first viewing only to find a stranger wearing her jewelry. They were ushered out of the viewing room and after half an hour allowed back in to view the correct loved one.
roi-nj.com
Edison Partners adds first-ever COO; reflects growth, signals scale
Edison Partners on Tuesday said it elevated Kelly Ford from partner to chief operating officer to grow and scale the firm. Ford’s promotion recognizes 20-plus years of building high-growth businesses, making things work and scale and leading management teams to successful outcomes, including seven exits. During her eight years with Edison, Ford has worked with more than 55 portfolio companies, been involved in 15 financings, served as director at 11 companies and pioneered the Edison Edge operating platform.
Renovated bridge to Paterson’s Great Falls unveiled
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday. As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to […]
therealdeal.com
Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M
Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City’s 26 Journal Square Nabs Three New Tenants
One of Jersey City’s fastest-growing neighborhoods will be welcoming a trio of new companies as new leases have been signed inside a prominent Journal Square office building. The KABR Group and Kushner recently announced that Alliance Community Healthcare, Hanger Prosthetics, and Inter-Con Security will be taking up residence inside...
NYC shelter ‘regularly threw mountains of food into the trash,’ audit finds
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City nonprofit that runs a shelter may have wasted more than 155,000 meals over a three-year period, a new audit by the state comptroller found. The Institute for Community Living may have thrown out about $445,000 worth of food from mid-2016 to mid-2019, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said. “New […]
