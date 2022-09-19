Westonka girls volleyball falls to Royals

After a strong start to the season, the Mound Westonka girls volleyball team lost to Watertown-Mayer in four sets on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Westonka had a slow start in the first set, losing 11-25; they gained momentum in the second set keeping it close at 22-25. The third set had a strong performance from both teams, and Westonka would take the set with a score of 28-26. Freshman Avery Pearson had 19 assists while setting to outside hitter Meaghan Kreiser (freshman) who brought home 15 kills. Though they would lose in the fourth set senior Chase Lawrence was sighted for her defensive play in the front row with four blocks Freshman Bridget Budzius was also sighted for her contribution by serving at 100 percent including two aces.

There would be no time to rest as the team moved on to a home tournament on Saturday at the Westonka Activities Center. The White Hawks would meet Robinsdale Cooper and win the game in two sets in the best of three format. Sophomore Lori Weltzin led the team by serving five aces, while Maria Neumann (freshman) had five kills.

The White Hawks went to three sets with Sartell but ultimately lost going 1-2. Junior libero Kendal Richie had a strong performance with 16 digs from 24 serve/receives, resulting in a 2.21 average.

Rockford would take down the White Hawks in the next game but it would take all three sets to bring down the Hawks. Junior Maquinna Peglow led the team with four kills, while Pearson would serve at 100 percent including three aces.

The White Hawks would end the day playing their next door neighbor Orono. After two close sets (25- 22, 21-25) the neighbors would go to a third where the White Hawks would fall going 1-3 against the Spartans. Lawrence would lead the team serving 100 percent with two aces. Budzius was recognized for her strong defensive play with eight digs and Kreiser led the offense with seven kills.