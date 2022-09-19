If you don't know yet, we are here to tell you about an exciting new food competition show that is premiering on Hulu throughout September and October. The new show, "Best in Dough," is a pizza cooking competition similar to The Food Network's "Chopped" but with a fascinating twist. This new cooking competition features chefs from around the world who specialize in making that tomatoey, cheesy, doughy pizza we all know and love. The show embraces the idea that although everyone may have different ideas about how a good pie is cooked, they all can come to the conclusion that pizza is delicious (via Hulu).

