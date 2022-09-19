ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, MN

MWHF undefeated with a win over Hutchinson

Laker Pioneer
Laker Pioneer
 3 days ago

The Mound Westonka/Holy Family’s (MWHF) swim and dive team added another win to their season with a dominant performance against Hutchinson.

The girls started the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay with sophomore Camille Ness, and seniors Kristin Collins, Kate Johnston and Jaylyn Storm. Coming in fourth, just a few seconds behind Hutchinson was senior Izzy Sullivan, sophomores Annemarie Johnson and Peyton Schmidt, and new to the team this year, eighth-grader Chella Patterson.

The 200 freestyle had a one-two finish with sophomores Johnson and Grace Warden. The team kept things going with a first-place finish from sophomore Catherine Dueck; senior Courtney French came in with a strong third;and sophomore Onna Sullivan with a fourth-place finish int he 100 butterfly.

The always competitive and fast 50 freestyle proved another strong race for the team with a 1-2-3 finish by Storm, Johnston and Ness.

The dive team had another great night on the board with eighth-grader Bailey Monette continuing her dominance with a first-place finish scoring 211.8 points, followed by sophomore Erica Johnson in second. Senior transfer Anna Dueck diving junior varsity finished with 183.15 points.

Ness and French brought it with a second and third place finish in the 100 butterfly, as did Storm and Collins in the 100 freestyle and Johnson and Warden in the 500 freestyle.

Seniors Dueck, Storm and Johnston, along with sophomore Warden finished with a first in the 200 freestyle relay, and the team of Dueck, Johnson, Ness and Warden finished with a first-place, exhibition finish in the 400 freestyle relay.

MWHF had a first (Dueck), third (Collins), fourth place (I. Sullivan) finish in the 100 backstroke and a first-place finish from Johnston in the 100 breaststroke.

The team faced Orono at home on Tuesday, followed by a meet at Watertown on Thursday, Sept. 15 and a big home meet during homecoming week on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

$100,000 Lottery Winner in Wright County

MONTICELLO -- Someone is $100,000 richer today after playing a scratch-off game and winning down in Wright County. The Minnesota State Lottery says the winner was playing the game CASH, which has a top prize of $100,000. The ticket was sold on Monday at the Kwik Trip in Monticello. Tickets...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Hot 104.7

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
Bring Me The News

Fire destroys lumberyard building in Watertown

A Watertown lumberyard office building and warehouse was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson said fire crews were notified of a fire at the Arrow Building Center, located off Highway 25, at about 3:50 a.m. Firefighters found the rear of the warehouse to be...
WATERTOWN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orono, MN
City
Hutchinson, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Hutchinson, MN
Sports
City
Mound, MN
City
Watertown, MN
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sting Operation: Bees Swarm Into Minnesota Brewery

The talk of the August Schell's Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota was not the newest fall brews, the beloved Vikings football team, or even the Twins. It was the thousands of bees the came in for a visit. On Saturday, the outdoor biergarten (German for beer garden) was buzzing with...
fox9.com

Minnesota haunted houses, hayrides and trails to visit this fall

(FOX 9) - Spooky season is approaching, and Minnesota is home to numerous haunted houses, hayrides and trails to get your horror fix. Here's a look at haunted offerings, as well as some less spooky venues for families:. Haunted houses. Anoka Haunted House:. Location: 3200 St Francis Blvd. NW, Anoka.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstroke#Diving#Mwhf#French
voiceofalexandria.com

School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota

(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
NEW LONDON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
wiproud.com

Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween

One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
ANOKA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Alexandria man injured in crash in Stearns County

(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Stearns County. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44, west of Clearwater. Authorities says Jason Noordmans, 34, of Monticello, was heading eastbound on County...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Woman Killed in Crash With Semi in Hwy. 52 Work Zone

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis woman was killed in a construction zone crash on Hwy. 52 in Goodhue County Monday evening. The State Patrol accident report indicates the 49-year-old woman was traveling south on the highway north of Zumbrota when she crossed the median into the northbound lane. The report says her vehicle struck a semi-truck traveling in the opposite direction shortly after 5 p.m.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
KEYC

Construction continues on Highway 14 as autumn begins

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 14 near New Ulm closed down for the multi-year construction project back in April, and crews are kicking things into overdrive before winter comes in just a few short months. Minnesota Department of Transportation officials say that the project is right on schedule, as a...
COURTLAND, MN
Laker Pioneer

Laker Pioneer

Mound, MN
132
Followers
255
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Laker Pioneer serves the Mound, Minnetrista, Spring Park, Navarre, Long Lake, Orono, Maple Plain, Independence and Minnetonka Beach communities. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1974. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.lakerpioneer.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/laker_pioneer/

Comments / 0

Community Policy