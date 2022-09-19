MWHF undefeated with a win over Hutchinson

The Mound Westonka/Holy Family’s (MWHF) swim and dive team added another win to their season with a dominant performance against Hutchinson.

The girls started the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay with sophomore Camille Ness, and seniors Kristin Collins, Kate Johnston and Jaylyn Storm. Coming in fourth, just a few seconds behind Hutchinson was senior Izzy Sullivan, sophomores Annemarie Johnson and Peyton Schmidt, and new to the team this year, eighth-grader Chella Patterson.

The 200 freestyle had a one-two finish with sophomores Johnson and Grace Warden. The team kept things going with a first-place finish from sophomore Catherine Dueck; senior Courtney French came in with a strong third;and sophomore Onna Sullivan with a fourth-place finish int he 100 butterfly.

The always competitive and fast 50 freestyle proved another strong race for the team with a 1-2-3 finish by Storm, Johnston and Ness.

The dive team had another great night on the board with eighth-grader Bailey Monette continuing her dominance with a first-place finish scoring 211.8 points, followed by sophomore Erica Johnson in second. Senior transfer Anna Dueck diving junior varsity finished with 183.15 points.

Ness and French brought it with a second and third place finish in the 100 butterfly, as did Storm and Collins in the 100 freestyle and Johnson and Warden in the 500 freestyle.

Seniors Dueck, Storm and Johnston, along with sophomore Warden finished with a first in the 200 freestyle relay, and the team of Dueck, Johnson, Ness and Warden finished with a first-place, exhibition finish in the 400 freestyle relay.

MWHF had a first (Dueck), third (Collins), fourth place (I. Sullivan) finish in the 100 backstroke and a first-place finish from Johnston in the 100 breaststroke.

The team faced Orono at home on Tuesday, followed by a meet at Watertown on Thursday, Sept. 15 and a big home meet during homecoming week on Thursday, Sept. 22.