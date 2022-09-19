Read full article on original website
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Queen Elizabeth II just died. Here’s what will happen to her $500 million fortune
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on July 15, 2022. Her Majesty leaves behind over $500 million in personal assets from her 70 years on the throne, which Prince Charles will inherit when he is crowned king.
Kate Middleton's touching gesture to Prince George as he wipes away tears
Prince George appeared to wipe away a tear for his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her funeral earlier today. The monarch’s funeral took place in London at Westminster Abbey today (19 September), with members of the royal family, including Prince George, nine, who sat in between his parents; William, Prince of Wales and Kate, Princess of Wales.
Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: 8 of the Most Poignant Photos of the Royal Family Saying Goodbye to the Monarch
Photos from Queen Elizabeth's funeral include tears (Princess Charlotte), Corgis, somber faces, processions, and more.
Princess Kate’s Funeral Dress at Queen Elizabeth II’s Farewell Is So Regal: See Photos
So regal. Princess Kate (née Middleton), was the picture of sophisticated grace in her black dress at Queen Elizabeth II‘s state funeral on Monday, September 19. The stunning brunette wore a long-sleeved black dress and matching hat for the somber occasion. The former Duchess of Cambridge, 40, also...
31 Quaint Details From Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral That Might've Gone Right Over Your Head
Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis and pony waited alongside the route from Westminster Abbey to her final resting place in Windsor.
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Coffin Lowered Into Vault Ahead of Burial
The state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II concluded at Windsor Castle on Monday afternoon after beginning the day in London and completing several church services and royal parades along the way. Here's everything you need to know. LIVE UPDATES:. Queen Elizabeth's coffin was lowered into the royal vault...
King Charles III Cries as ‘God Save the King’ Plays at Late Mother Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
A new era. King Charles III got emotional as Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral came to an end and he received a tribute of his own. The monarch, who died at age 96 on September 8, was laid to rest on Monday, September 19, in London. Following a two-minute moment of silence, which was recognized nationwide, Charles, 73, grew teary when “God Save the King” played before attendees exited Westminster Abbey. He sat beside wife Queen Consort Camilla, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behind them in the second row.
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
Queen Elizabeth's Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Monarch Pass Buckingham Palace for the Last Time
Following the Queen's death on Sept. 8, a close source told PEOPLE her personal staff were "incandescent with grief" Queen Elizabeth II's staff are saying goodbye to the late monarch. During the coffin procession to Hyde Park at the Queen's funeral, over 100 Buckingham Palace employees lined up outside the royal residence as the monarch passed by for the very last time. Buckingham Palace was the Queen's main residence since her crowning in 1953. However, in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she temporarily moved to Windsor Castle and...
Empty seat left in front of King Charles during Queen’s Windsor service explained
The royal family bid farewell to their matriarch and the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.As King Charles III sat in the second row of St George’s Chapel in Windsor beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort during the committal service, a seat in front of the new monarch was left empty.The King’s seat was the one the Queen previously filled when she would sit in the second row during notable events.It was previously thought that an empty seat during royal events is meant to represent a member of the royal family who has passed away. However, the empty seat in front of the...
How the Royal Seating Chart for Queen's Funeral Was Arranged
Watch: Prince George & Princess Charlotte Attend Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral. The royal family has gathered to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. On Sept. 19, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Prince William and more came together in London's Westminster Abbey to say their final goodbyes to the Queen during her state funeral service.
Inside The Personal Touches The Queen Added To Her Funeral
As the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral draws closer, more details are starting to sharpen into focus — details that the queen had a heavy hand in planning herself. According to the BBC, Queen Elizabeth approved the plans for her funeral long before she died last week (September 8).
Harry and Meghan to return home 'as soon as they can'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to want to return home 'as soon as they can' now that the events following the Queen's death have come to an end. The couple left their home and their children, Archie and Lilibet, to travel from the United States prior to the Queen's passing on 8 September, having appeared at the One Young World Summit in Manchester and visited Germany ahead of next year's Invictus Games before returning to London.
Princess Charlotte, 7, Instructs Prince George, 9, To Bow As Queen’s Coffin Passes Them: Watch
Princess Charlotte is taking charge. The 7-year-old daughter of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, was seen educating her older brother, Prince George, who is second in line for the British throne, on what to do when their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II‘s, casket passed them at Wellington Arch during her funeral on Sept. 19. In the video seen here, she can be seen speaking to George and appears to say, “You need to bow.” George, of course, obliged when the time came, although he looked at his sister for reassurance first.
A Closer Look at the Handwritten Notes Prince William and Kate Middleton Each Wrote to the Queen
Prince William and Kate Middleton each penned handwritten notes for Queen Elizabeth II, included among the wreaths on her coffin seen during the committal service at St. George's Chapel on Monday. Two note cards with the monograms of William, 40, and Kate, 40, were tucked amid family wreaths lining the...
Meghan Markle Stands With Members of Royal Family During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral: Photos
A somber day. Meghan Markle supported her husband, Prince Harry, during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gathered at King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor Castle along with other members of the royal family, including Prince William, Princess Kate (née Middleton) and King Charles III.
Prince George And Princess Charlotte Will Have A Role In Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales will attend their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, according to an order of service for the ceremony released by Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Nine-year-old George and 7-year-old Charlotte will walk behind the Queen's coffin as it is carried up the...
Queen Elizabeth's Pony Emma Watches Late Monarch's Funeral Procession at Windsor Castle
A loyal horse was among the countless mourners watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession make its 25-mile journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle on Monday. The late monarch's beloved fell pony Carlton Lima Emma, whom the Queen rode into her nineties, stood on the grounds of Windsor Castle as Her Majesty's coffin made its final journey to St. George's Chapel, where the Queen will be laid to rest next to her husband, Prince Philip.
