Princess Charlotte is taking charge. The 7-year-old daughter of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and Prince William, Prince of Wales, was seen educating her older brother, Prince George, who is second in line for the British throne, on what to do when their late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II‘s, casket passed them at Wellington Arch during her funeral on Sept. 19. In the video seen here, she can be seen speaking to George and appears to say, “You need to bow.” George, of course, obliged when the time came, although he looked at his sister for reassurance first.

