An eye on the future of Hood River from Mayor Kate McBride

By Ken Boddie, Emily Burris
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — This week for “Mayor Monday,” AM Extra checked out a city known to be a must-visit destination in the Gorge.

Hood River is home to some of the best wineries, hiking trails and breweries in the Pacific Northwest.

AM Extra was joined live by Hood River’s Mayor Kate McBride with some updates for her community.

Watch the whole interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

