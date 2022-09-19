ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations

By Christopher Lugo
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SwJoI_0i1Rj3mP00

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness , one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded.

Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, was discharged from a local hospital and placed on the doorstep of Reentry Alliance Pensacola.

Pensacola homeless shelter director denies abuse allegations

Today, Baptist Health released a statement about their discharge policy when it comes to homeless or disabled patients.

“At discharge, we work with patients to determine individual needs and provide information about available community resources, including shelters,” The statement said. “With patient permission, we will attempt to contact family members or friends willing to help. The patient has the right to accept or decline the resources offered. If the patient chooses to go to a shelter, we try to confirm space availability and help ensure they arrive safely. For those who lack capacity to make these decisions for themselves, we initiate steps to secure resources for an appropriate solution.”

On Wednesday, Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the hospital where her daughter’s friend was staying was going to take her to a very “iffy” hotel and leave her there, if she would have had her I.D.

“She couldn’t open her medicines, she couldn’t get food for herself, and I just can’t tell you how many things like that she is dealing with,” Brahier said. “My son-in-law said to the workers, ‘Do you hear what you’re saying? What is she going to if she is in an emergency?’ They told him that she needs to call 911. She is non-verbal. The only thing that stopped her from going there that night was that she didn’t have an I.D.”

When asked what the city can do to reign in the hospitals, Brahier said she doesn’t know at this point.

“As we are struggling to find the appropriate method to handle homelessness, none of us saw this as a contributing factor in the way it may be,” Brahier said. “When we suggested that REAP move one of their facilities into a respite facility, so that they could handle people that were being discharged, we weren’t imagining someone in such a desperate situation. The hospitals went from absolute full care, to dropping her off at the doorstep of REAP.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 5

default-avatar
Krystalsantner
2d ago

There are serious holes in this story. The council woman just accused our area hospitals of dumping patients based on the friend of her daughter. So maybe she should get more information from both sides before running to the press.

Reply
2
Rick Harper
2d ago

Who is the caretaker of this individual? Not the hospital!!

Reply(3)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Baptist Hospital behavioral health director discusses Suicide Awareness Month

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With September being Suicide Awareness Month, WKRG News 5 spoke with Baptist Hospital Executive Director of Behavioral Health Services Eric Rutledge for him to explain why the month is important for the community. “Suicide Awareness Month brings attention to an ever-increasing problem that we face,” said Rutledge. “Not just here in […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Society
Pensacola, FL
Society
Pensacola, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WJHG-TV

One dead in Okaloosa County armed disturbance

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies responded to an armed disturbance call. OSCO officials say when deputies got to the Regatta Bay Community in Destin around 4:30 p.m. they encountered a man chasing a woman with a gun. Investigators...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile man found ‘safe’ in Prichard: Police

UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): The Mobile County Police Department said Chambers has been located and found safe in Prichard. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who “suffers from severe medical issues,” who was last seen Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD. Darrell Chambers, 64, was last […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21.  The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hospitals#Homelessness#Baptist Health#Medical Services#General Health#Baptist Hospital#Wkrg News 5#Reentry Alliance
WKRG News 5

Woman shoots at neighbor over parking spot: Atmore Police

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was charged with several counts of attempted murder after she got into an argument over a parking spot, according to a news release from the Atmore Police Department.  Brandie Patterson, 37, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 20 after police were called to the 200-block of Patterson Street. Officers believe Patterson […]
ATMORE, AL
Brewton Standard

Sonic Drive-In going up in a flash

The view along Douglas Avenue may be a little different today as workers set what will be Sonic Drive-In. Dave Hartzog, director of operations for Quality Drive-In LLC, said the addition of the building in Brewton will be unique for the company. “This new build will be unique for our...
BREWTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Homeless
WKRG News 5

CAPTURED: Fugitive of the Week: Timothy Felder

UPDATE (3:33 p.m.): US Marshals said they received tips about Timothy Felder after this story was published. Felder is now in custody. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information […]
MOBILE, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida

Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Man survives gunshot to forehead, 1 arrested

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police arrested a man they said shot a man on Sept. 17 at the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Highway 98 in Foley. Terrance Andre Hayes, 36, of Foley, is charged with two felonies, assault in the 1st degree and felon in possession of a firearm. Foley Police and Baldwin […]
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

SUV crashes into Okaloosa Co. school bus, driver injured

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a crash involving a school bus has shut down all lanes of Highway 4, according to a Facebook post. Pictures the officials posted to Facebook show the front of an SUV completely crushed. Debris is also shown all in the roadway from […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy