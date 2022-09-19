Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
RELATED PEOPLE
Motley Fool
The Fed Could Crush the Stock Market Tomorrow, But Don't Panic
The market is expecting another big rate hike from the Fed. August data showed that the Fed still has work to do to rein in inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
FedEx boss tells the US to brace for stagflation because there aren't enough workers to meet juiced-up demand
FedEx founder Fred Smith warned that labor shortages could lead to stagflation in the US. He told Fox Business that a lack of workers fueled the pandemic-era supply chain crisis. "You simply do not have the workers to meet the demand that's been juiced by the printing of money," Smith...
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
Patient investors could be rewarded over the long run for buying these top cryptos while the market is uncertain.
We’re entering the next stage of the housing market downturn—3 things to expect heading forward
Home buyers are done paying top dollar. Photo illustration by Fortune; original photos by Getty Images. Back in June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear: The housing market would go through a “reset.”. “I’d say if you are a homebuyer, somebody or a young person looking to buy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030
Zillow Group is bringing the real estate sector into the digital age, which could earn it a slice of a $300 billion opportunity. Duolingo is outperforming the broader tech sector this year as its business defies the economic slowdown. C3.ai is delivering artificial intelligence to 228 business customers, and its...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 54% and 68% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The Nasdaq-100 index has been crushed this year, and many individual stocks have fallen even farther. Datadog continues to grow rapidly despite a slowing economy and is nearing profitability. DigitalOcean is taking on trillion-dollar giants in the cloud services industry and is thriving. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
These 2 Cryptos Are Hidden Beneficiaries of Ethereum's Merge
While The Merge looks like good news for Ethereum investors, it's propelling the price of these cryptos upward even more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18
The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
Motley Fool
Is Claiming Social Security at 62 Really a Smart Move Right Now?
Claiming Social Security at 62 will result in monthly payments that are 30% smaller than you'd get if you waited until you turned 67. While taking those smaller payments sooner won't be the best move for everyone, it can be smart in some cases. You’re reading a free article with...
money.com
The Real Reason There Are so Few Homes for Sale
Homeowners are increasingly reluctant to put up the for-sale sign. Despite two-plus years of home price growth, new home listings are slumping. Why? Experts say, a key reason is that the vast majority of current homeowners have mortgage rates well below today’s 6% level. Millions of homeowners locked in...
u.today
Shiba Eternity Launched in Australia, XRP Suddenly Jumps 8%, President Who Lost $56 Million in BTC Seeks Reelection: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past weekend. Long-awaited Shiba Inu game launched in Australia, fans say it would just make money on SHIB name. According to an official announcement by the Shiba Inu Twitter account, Shiba Eternity game has been successfully launched in Australia. The game will not have a burn feature, but, as stated in the SHIB lead dev’s tweet from Dec. 30, "There is a reason for that.” However, some members of the SHIB army opined that the game will hardly be useful due to the lack of the feature in question and assumed that it could be an attempt to make money using the SHIB brand. Earlier this year, users in Vietnam had the opportunity to participate in early testing of Shiba Eternity, and the game saw great popularity in the country.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into $9,000 (or More)
Both companies dominated their niches in a consumer shift. Each launched successful businesses in different segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Cathie Wood Went Bargain Shopping: Here Are 3 Stocks She Bought Hand Over Fist Last Week
Twilio, Roku, and Nvidia were all on the ARK Invest shopping list last week. These three stocks are currently trading between 39% and 79% below their 2021 peaks. Each company has long-term prospects that far outweigh the recent stock price declines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin drops 6.5% after Fed’s 75 bps rate hike; Tether under pressure to produce documents on USDT reserve
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 21 includes Bitcoin tanking 6.5% after Fed announced a 75 bps rate hike, a court ordering Tether to provide documents on its reserves, and Ethereum Devs looking to enable withdrawals in the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. CryptoSlate Top Stories. CryptoSlate in a Sept....
No one is using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says
JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payment, Takis Georgakopoulos, says the demand for crypto has plummeted. JPMorgan Chase’s global head of payments, Takis Georgakopoulos, argues cryptocurrency has “a niche use case” and said the demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has seen a drastic decline in the past six months.
Comments / 0