The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Jerome Powell
Motley Fool

The Fed Could Crush the Stock Market Tomorrow, But Don't Panic

The market is expecting another big rate hike from the Fed. August data showed that the Fed still has work to do to rein in inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030

Zillow Group is bringing the real estate sector into the digital age, which could earn it a slice of a $300 billion opportunity. Duolingo is outperforming the broader tech sector this year as its business defies the economic slowdown. C3.ai is delivering artificial intelligence to 228 business customers, and its...
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Down 54% and 68% to Buy Hand Over Fist

The Nasdaq-100 index has been crushed this year, and many individual stocks have fallen even farther. Datadog continues to grow rapidly despite a slowing economy and is nearing profitability. DigitalOcean is taking on trillion-dollar giants in the cloud services industry and is thriving. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
Motley Fool

Is Claiming Social Security at 62 Really a Smart Move Right Now?

Claiming Social Security at 62 will result in monthly payments that are 30% smaller than you'd get if you waited until you turned 67. While taking those smaller payments sooner won't be the best move for everyone, it can be smart in some cases. You’re reading a free article with...
money.com

The Real Reason There Are so Few Homes for Sale

Homeowners are increasingly reluctant to put up the for-sale sign. Despite two-plus years of home price growth, new home listings are slumping. Why? Experts say, a key reason is that the vast majority of current homeowners have mortgage rates well below today’s 6% level. Millions of homeowners locked in...
u.today

Shiba Eternity Launched in Australia, XRP Suddenly Jumps 8%, President Who Lost $56 Million in BTC Seeks Reelection: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past weekend. Long-awaited Shiba Inu game launched in Australia, fans say it would just make money on SHIB name. According to an official announcement by the Shiba Inu Twitter account, Shiba Eternity game has been successfully launched in Australia. The game will not have a burn feature, but, as stated in the SHIB lead dev’s tweet from Dec. 30, "There is a reason for that.” However, some members of the SHIB army opined that the game will hardly be useful due to the lack of the feature in question and assumed that it could be an attempt to make money using the SHIB brand. Earlier this year, users in Vietnam had the opportunity to participate in early testing of Shiba Eternity, and the game saw great popularity in the country.
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into $9,000 (or More)

Both companies dominated their niches in a consumer shift. Each launched successful businesses in different segments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin drops 6.5% after Fed’s 75 bps rate hike; Tether under pressure to produce documents on USDT reserve

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 21 includes Bitcoin tanking 6.5% after Fed announced a 75 bps rate hike, a court ordering Tether to provide documents on its reserves, and Ethereum Devs looking to enable withdrawals in the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. CryptoSlate Top Stories. CryptoSlate in a Sept....
