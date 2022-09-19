Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Storm damage throughout Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. – There was some thought among forecasters the severe weather that moved through northern and central Illinois late Sunday night would miss the Peoria area. The National Weather Service says 60 mile per hour wind gusts were reported at the height of the storms in parts of Peoria and Tazewell Counties.
Television station floods; Meteorologists remain on air in flooded studio
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – Two television meteorologists covering severe weather in central Illinois found themselves up to their ankles in a flooded studio overnight while on the air. Between two to three inches of rain fell in and around Champaign early Monday morning. There were localized reports of flash-flooding, as well as wind and hail […]
Crumbling Illinois mines located near train derailment
Some residents living in Clinton County believe mine subsidence contributed to Monday’s train derailment, just outside the village of Albers.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch #538 issued for much of the Illinois portion of the Chicago Metropolitan area; valid until 8:00 pm CDT
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 538 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 455 PM CDT Tue Sep 20 2022 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northeast Illinois Lake Michigan * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 455 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...A small cluster of supercells may persist for the next couple of hours while moving across northeast Illinois into the Chicago area, with the potential to produce isolated large hail and wind damage. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 40 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles north of Marseilles IL to 65 miles east northeast of Marseilles IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 538 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 454 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC031-037-043-089-093-097-111-197-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE KALB IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS COOK DUPAGE KANE KENDALL LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHICAGO, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GURNEE, JOLIET, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MCHENRY, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK, OSWEGO, PARK FOREST, PLANO, SCHAUMBURG, SYCAMORE, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK, AND YORKVILLE. $$ LMZ740>742-210100- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.A.0538.220920T2154Z-220921T0100Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 538 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS WINTHROP HARBOR TO WILMETTE HARBOR IL WILMETTE HARBOR TO NORTHERLY ISLAND IL.
The Old I-74 Bridge To Be Taken Down In The Most Boring Way
The new I-74 Mississippi River Bridge has been fully open for quite awhile. Every time you drive over the new I-74 bridge, you're reminded of the old, ugly, narrow, green bridge that we used to get to Illinois and Iowa. The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation have announced how they are going to say "goodbye" to the old bridge and it's going to be very anticlimactic.
When’s the best time to see fall colors in Illinois?
(WTVO) — Fall is right around the corner, so the State of Illinois has released a new interactive 2022 fall colors trip planner. The interactive planner allows people to find the best time to spot peak fall foliage across the state. The best time in Northern Illinois is the second week of October, while Central […]
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Lake counties in northeast Illinois; valid until 6:30 pm CDT
UUS53 KLOT 202231 SVRLOT ILC031-043-097-202330- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0137.220920T2231Z-220920T2330Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 531 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 630 PM CDT. * AT 530 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER CARPENTERSVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ELGIN, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, SCHAUMBURG, PALATINE, DES PLAINES, MOUNT PROSPECT, HOFFMAN ESTATES, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, BUFFALO GROVE, BARTLETT, OHARE AIRPORT, STREAMWOOD, HANOVER PARK, WHEELING, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK, ELK GROVE VILLAGE AND NILES. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 57 AND 77. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 15. I-355 NEAR MILE MARKER 30. THIS INCLUDES... OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AND HARPER COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
If These Were Banned From Illinois Would You Be Okay With It?
If there's one thing we can all agree on, billboards are distracting sometimes - especially the most bizarre ones that we have the urge to snap a photo of while driving. I was driving along a popular street in my town and noticed there have been a lot of new billboards popping up around the city lately. Some have inspiring messages, majority are advertising fast food joints, and quite a handful are down right confusing.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois
Chicago is definitely a city that you should visit at least once, but Illinois has a lot more to offer that this beautiful city. To prove it, I have put together a list of three amazing but usually underrated places in Illinois that you should visit if you haven't already.
WIFR
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
Central Illinois Proud
2022 IL State Fair breaks attendance records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — If you noticed the state fair this year was more densely packed than previous years, it’s because it was. The Illinois Department of Agriculture released attendance numbers for the 2022 state fair: 636,700 people attended. This shatters the 2019’s old record of 508,000 people attended to be the highest attended fair since officials started tracking attendance in 2014.
1470 WMBD
East Peoria Council passes resolution demanding revisions to SAFE-T Act
EAST PEORIA, Ill. — East Peoria elected leaders are adding their collective voice to the growing chorus of opposition to Illinois’ upcoming implementation of the SAFE-T Act. East Peoria Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a resolution demanding state lawmakers make changes to the new law. They...
Here’s The Illinois List Of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings
After recently announcing that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing up to 150 stores nationwide and laying off 20 percent of their workforce, company executives have gone to work putting some stores on the chopping block. It looks as though the company might be doing this by thirds, because...
WAND TV
High temps expected as Central Illinois prepares to say goodbye to summer
(WAND WEATHER) — Record or near record highs are expected across Central Illinois today. As summer winds down, we're still going to be hazy, hot, and humid today and Wednesday. High temperatures Tuesday will reach the low-to-mid-90s, but it'll feel like 100° with the humidity. Record highs today are...
The One Thing It Took Me Years to Notice About Hobby Lobby Stores in Illinois
For those that don't know, I spend the majority of my time out of the studio making things. Signs, shirts, ornaments, gag presents, wreaths, you name it, I've probably tried to make it. It's a small side hustle for me, but more importantly, I LOVE doing it!. For more years...
Illinois Property Tax/Income Rebates: Here’s How To Check Yours
As you may have heard, 6 million of us here in Illinois (give or take a few people) have been earmarked to receive income and property tax rebates from the state of Illinois over the next month or so. Like anyone who might find themselves on the receiving end of...
Central Illinois Proud
Immigration issue sparks discussion in IL race for governor
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The immigration issue has now emerged as a hot-button topic in the state’s race for governor. GOP Gubernatorial Candidate, Darren Bailey, addressed the issue during a campaign visit to Peoria Tuesday. “I think it’s making it real to our friends in Chicago, I think...
Illinois Governor Pritzker picks up another endorsement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker picked up another endorsement Monday. The Laborer’s International Union of North America joined Pritzker at a news conference to endorse his reelection bid. The group said that they endorsed the governor because of his support for labor unions. Senate Republican candidate Kathy Salvi also received an endorsement […]
wcbu.org
GOP nominee Bailey discusses crime, taxes, election integrity during Peoria campaign stop
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey vowed Tuesday to stand by the outcome of the upcoming general election, after telling a group of supporters in Peoria he wants to lower taxes, improve public education, and take a tough stance against crime. “Now is the time for regular working people like us...
