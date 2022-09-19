Read full article on original website
Twitter Is Convinced The Archbishop Of Canterbury Took A Subtle Dig At Meghan And Harry
Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in February 1952 following the sudden death of her father, King George VI. At the time, she was just 25-years-old. She died on September 8 at her home at Balmoral in Scotland, and was the longest reigning British monarch in history, according to People magazine.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor and a Royal Guard Faint in Front of the Monarch’s Coffin at Westminster Hall
The queen’s cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor appeared to faint at Westminster Hall while paying her respects to Her Majesty’s coffin on Wednesday, September 14. Footage showed the royal, 41, collapsing as her husband, Thomas Kingston, tried to help her. Gabriella is related to the late monarch through her father, Prince Michael of Kent, who was Elizabeth’s first cousin. She and the royal guard’s fainting spells occurred separately.
Queen Elizabeth's Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Monarch Pass Buckingham Palace for the Last Time
Following the Queen's death on Sept. 8, a close source told PEOPLE her personal staff were "incandescent with grief" Queen Elizabeth II's staff are saying goodbye to the late monarch. During the coffin procession to Hyde Park at the Queen's funeral, over 100 Buckingham Palace employees lined up outside the royal residence as the monarch passed by for the very last time. Buckingham Palace was the Queen's main residence since her crowning in 1953. However, in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she temporarily moved to Windsor Castle and...
Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren make appearance for vigil at Westminster Hall
Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren have made their first appearance at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is lying in state until her funeral on Monday. The Queen’s four children – King Charles II, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Earl of Wessex – honoured their mother on Friday 16 September during the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II Laid to Rest Next to Prince Philip, Other Royals in Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body has finally come to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
Biblical symbolism, a tribute to George VI or clever planning? Experts suggest reasons behind Queen's coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall at precisely 2.22pm today
When the King and his sons walk behind the Queen's coffin today, they will leave Buckingham Palace at exactly 2.22pm. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for what could be as much as 40 hours.
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: A Guide to Every Event
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, and the royal family has now announced that the funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. ET at Westminster Abbey. Here's a guide to the events leading up to her memorial. Thursday, Sept. 8:...
Queen Camilla Arrives at Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral at Westminster Abbey
The day after Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, King Charles announced that Camilla would be Queen Consort in his first speech as monarch Queen Camilla is mourning her mother-in-law. The Queen Consort, 75, was somber as she arrived Monday morning for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey in London. Several members of the royal family walked with Camilla's husband, King Charles III, for the procession from Westminster Hall, where thousands of mourners have visited in recent days to pay their respects to the late Queen, to Westminster Abbey...
Dean of Westminster says Queen's funeral is 'on a scale that even Westminster Abbey doesn't often do'
The Queen's state funeral will remember the late monarch's place in history, with the personal sorrow of a grieving family at its heart, the Dean of Westminster has said. The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, who will lead the ceremony, said the scale of the service on Monday was almost unprecedented, even for Westminster Abbey - the scene of so many royal milestones throughout history.
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
O Canada! Proud moment as four 'resplendent and spectacular' Mounties lead Queen Elizabeth II's final funeral procession through London
Four 'resplendent and spectacular' horses of the Royal Canadian Mountain Police led Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession today, marking the culmination of a 53-year love affair between the late Monarch and the 'Mounties'. Ridden by Canadian officers wearing the famous red tunics and stetsons, the four horses marched through the...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
BBC
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
King Charles III Bows to Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin 1 Last Time During Wand-Breaking Tradition at Committal Ceremony
A final goodbye. King Charles III bowed to Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin one last time as the committal service at St George’s Church in Windsor, England, came to an end. Charles, 73, placed a scarlet banner — known as the queen’s company colour of the grenadier guards — on the coffin during the Monday, September 19, funeral. The regal cloth, which was embroidered with gold thread, was laid at the top of her casket, above the floral arrangement that included a handwritten note from the king. (“In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,” he wrote.)
Queen’s name inscribed on to chapel stone alongside those of parents and Philip
The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she is buried.The late monarch was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.Buckingham Palace said the inscription on the ledger stone in the George VI Memorial Chapel now has the names of the Queen, her parents and Philip, along with their years of birth and death.The stone, which is...
King Charles III Completes U.K. Tour in Wales With Queen Consort Camilla Before Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
A whirlwind visit. King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla rounded out their royal tour of the U.K. in Wales ahead of Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral. The new monarch, 73, was accompanied by his wife, 75, at the Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff on Friday, September 16, as the nation continues to mourn the loss of its longest-reigning queen. The twosome later received a Motion of Condolence at the Senedd, with Charles set to host a meeting at Cardiff Castle and attend an event for local charities with Camilla.
Westminster Abbey: Inside the Queen’s funeral venue, where she was also married and crowned
The Queen will be laid to rest on 18 September at Westminster Abbey in London, the same venue where she was married and crowned.It will be the first time in over 260 years that a sovereign’s funeral will take place in the Abbey. The last was George II’s in 1760.For the Queen, Westminster Abbey was where her most defining milestones took place, both in terms of her personal life and her public duty.Princess Elizabeth was 21 when she married Prince Philip at the World Heritage Site, one of the most famous religious buldings in Britain. More than 2,000 guests...
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king
LONDON (AP) — Bells tolled across Britain on Friday and mourners flocked to palace gates to honor Queen Elizabeth II as the country prepared for a new age under a new king. Around the world, her exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated. King Charles III, who spent much...
Britain and the world bid adieu to Queen Elizabeth II
Britain said farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday at a historic state funeral attended by world leaders, before a ceremonial journey past hundreds of thousands of mourners to her final place of rest. Hundreds of thousands of people are estimated to have queued, sometimes for up to 25 hours and overnight, to file past the queen's coffin as it lay in state.
classicfm.com
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: All the music that will be played during the service
As the nation says a final farewell to Her Majesty, here’s a full programme of all the music that will feature during her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19 September 2022. The service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be led by the Dean of Westminster, with...
