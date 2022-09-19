Prior to the symposium will be an optional field trip at 1pm at the Seberon “Boo” Litzenburger Nature Preserve, about six miles north of Harbor Springs. The symposium will include land protection options presented by the Little Traverse Conservancy, a discussion of tree health & road safety by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), & a presentation about corridor improvements by Emmet County Planning and Zoning. Free. 231.344.1010.

