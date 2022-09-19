Read full article on original website
Connecting with Changemakers
Local leaders, nonprofit staff, & community-minded businesses come together to facilitate meaningful connections across northern Michigan. All are invited.
Women Can/Women Do Emmet County
Enjoy beautifully designed tables, a view from the terrace, an auction & a multi-course lunch in support of survivors in the community. Register: secure.qgiv.com/for/wrconm/event/845039/
"Charlevoix and the Night"
An exhibition featuring paintings by three award winning artists: Kevin Barton, Kurt Anderson, & Phil Fisher. Each artist explores their approach to nocturne. Runs Sept. 16 - Oct. 29. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Sept. 16 from 5-7pm. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri., & 11am-3pm on Sat.
Art Workshop: Mixed Media Art Journals with Basic Watercolor
Teacher: Sheri Reid Grant. All materials provided. Reservation required: 231-620-4033 or info@artandconnection.org.
Paintings by Mimi Franco-Bell
Sept. 3-30. See Mimi’s watercolor paintings & prints on display. 231-331-4318.
Crooked Tree Photographic Society Exhibition 2022
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Featuring recent work by members of the Crooked Tree Photographic Society. Photographs were self-selected by the group through peer review.
"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
Tunnel of Trees Fall Symposium
Prior to the symposium will be an optional field trip at 1pm at the Seberon “Boo” Litzenburger Nature Preserve, about six miles north of Harbor Springs. The symposium will include land protection options presented by the Little Traverse Conservancy, a discussion of tree health & road safety by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), & a presentation about corridor improvements by Emmet County Planning and Zoning. Free. 231.344.1010.
Jordan River Arts Council's Member Show
Held Aug. 28 – Sept. 30. Featuring the work of JRAC member artists. The gallery will be open Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm & closed Tues. & Weds.
