Gaylord, MI

Connecting with Changemakers

Local leaders, nonprofit staff, & community-minded businesses come together to facilitate meaningful connections across northern Michigan. All are invited.
KALKASKA, MI
Women Can/Women Do Emmet County

Enjoy beautifully designed tables, a view from the terrace, an auction & a multi-course lunch in support of survivors in the community. Register: secure.qgiv.com/for/wrconm/event/845039/
EMMET COUNTY, MI
"Charlevoix and the Night"

An exhibition featuring paintings by three award winning artists: Kevin Barton, Kurt Anderson, & Phil Fisher. Each artist explores their approach to nocturne. Runs Sept. 16 - Oct. 29. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Sept. 16 from 5-7pm. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri., & 11am-3pm on Sat.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
"Travelogues: Juried Exhibition of Photography"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Highlights outstanding images that embody the essence of travel. Forty-eight pieces by 25 Michigan artists were selected for this exhibition.
PETOSKEY, MI
Tunnel of Trees Fall Symposium

Prior to the symposium will be an optional field trip at 1pm at the Seberon “Boo” Litzenburger Nature Preserve, about six miles north of Harbor Springs. The symposium will include land protection options presented by the Little Traverse Conservancy, a discussion of tree health & road safety by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), & a presentation about corridor improvements by Emmet County Planning and Zoning. Free. 231.344.1010.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI

