For avid cat lovers, finding cats in unexpected places can be an over joyous occasion. Consider a cat cafe: Lounging on a comfortable chair while sipping coffee and petting a kitty might sound like a dream for some. Cat cafes originated in 1998 in Taiwan, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Since then, the number of cafes in the country have continued to grow. A student studying in Japan, Sharla Hinskens, said although these coffee houses are highly touristed, a wide variety of people attend. "I was surprised at the number of local Japanese [businessmen] that were there. I talked to one of them, and he said cat cafes are a great place to relax and forgot about work, so he comes at least once a week," she said.

