Funeral directors condemned for displaying its advert on window of Queen's hearse during journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh say sign was removed at 'earliest opportunity' after social media backlash
A funeral directors who sparked a social media storm after leaving a 'diabolical' advert on a hearse transporting the Queen's coffin to Edinburgh have today insisted the offending logo was scraped off at 'the earliest opportunity'. The large sticker with the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
King Charles III Cries as ‘God Save the King’ Plays at Late Mother Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
A new era. King Charles III got emotional as Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral came to an end and he received a tribute of his own. The monarch, who died at age 96 on September 8, was laid to rest on Monday, September 19, in London. Following a two-minute moment of silence, which was recognized nationwide, Charles, 73, grew teary when “God Save the King” played before attendees exited Westminster Abbey. He sat beside wife Queen Consort Camilla, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behind them in the second row.
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter
World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: North Yorkshire and Humberside Police support funeral operation
Police officers from Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire will support colleagues in London ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday. North Yorkshire and Humberside Police both confirmed they would provide help to the Metropolitan Police. Neither force would give details of the number of officers involved. The support being provided in...
Final two who saw Queen lying in state ‘friends forever’ after meeting in queue
The final two mourners to see the Queen lying in state have said they think they will be friends “forever” after meeting in the queue.Chrissy Heerey, a member of the Royal Air Force, and Sima Mansouri, 55, were the two last people into Westminster Hall on Monday morning.The public viewing ended shortly before 6.30am as the pair became the last of the hundreds of thousands of people who have waited for hours to pay their respects.Ms Mansouri told Sky News: “We shared this together and that’s what makes it special, and I think we’re going to be friends forever, and the...
BBC
Family's anger at funeral postponement
A family has criticised a crematorium for cancelling their 91-year-old mother's funeral scheduled for the day the Queen is laid to rest. Marion Sharp was due to be cremated near Friockheim, Angus, on Monday. Her relatives said they had been told the service would go ahead as planned but were...
BBC
PCs Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone murders: No moving on, father says
The father of a police officer who was murdered while on duty has said that 10 years on from the attack, there is still "no moving on" for her family. Greater Manchester PCs Nicola Hughes, 23, and Fiona Bone, 32, were killed in an ambush on 18 September 2012. Bryn...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Man who tackled shooter on duty during funeral
A man who tackled a teenager who shot at Queen Elizabeth II in 1981 was on duty during her funeral procession. John Heasman was the first person to grab 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant, who shot at the Queen with blanks from a replica pistol during the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Mr...
Now for the great rush home: Up to two million mourners attending Queen's funeral pack out stations with queues of passengers lining up to board carriages with trains to and from Paddington still cancelled
Tens of thousands of mourners who travelled to London for the Queen's funeral face long queues for trains get home after all services from Paddington were cancelled. All trains on the line between Paddington and Reading were scrapped this morning due to 'significant damage' to overhead wires yesterday. This has...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Kent soldiers describe 'pride' over march
Soldiers based in Kent have spoken of their pride at taking part in the late Queen's funeral on Monday. The Royal Engineers, based at Brompton Barracks in Gillingham, and the Queen's Gurkha Engineers, from Maidstone, were among those chosen to march in the parade. Those involved drilled for 10 days...
BBC
Queen's corgis and pony wait at Windsor Castle as coffin approaches
The Queen's last two corgis have appeared during her coffin's procession to Windsor Castle, as if out waiting for their mistress's return. Muick and Sandy were pictured in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle as she approached St George's Chapel. The dogs - one on a red lead and one on...
BBC
Three men charged over £2m cocaine seizure
Three men have appeared in court after cocaine worth up to £2m was seized in a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation. The NCA said the operation involved an industrial unit in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, last Wednesday. Tayyab Iqbal, 31, from Birmingham, and Andrew Worby, 43, and Onasis Depass, 31, from...
George and Charlotte walk behind coffin as they say goodbye to beloved ‘Gan Gan’
The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan” as the youngest members of the royal family to follow the Queen’s coffin through Westminster Abbey.The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral, joining their parents, world leaders and national figures from UK.George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, walked behind the Queen’s coffin as part of a solemn procession past hundreds of guests through the gothic church.As the young royals followed their great grandmother’s coffin, flanked by their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales,...
