WTVQ
Lawmakers to continue discussing bourbon barrel tax in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bourbon, it’s one of the things Kentucky is known for most. Kentucky makes 95% of the world’s bourbon, according to the Kentucky Distillers Association. But, Kentucky is also the only State that taxes aging barrels of distilled spirits. “So, it’s a tax literally...
WTVQ
AG asks banks, credit card companies to not track gun and ammunition purchases
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined 23 other attorneys general in a letter asking banks and three credit card companies to avoid tracking and monitoring gun and ammunition purchases. The letter says the call comes after the International Organization for Standardization created a Merchant Category...
WTVQ
Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
WTVQ
Secretary of State, VA partner for easier voter registration
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Secretary of State Michael Adams on Tuesday announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide voter registration information and assistance to Kentucky veterans and eligible dependents at VA facilities across the state. Previously, people could not register to vote at Veterans...
WTVQ
Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A sweet donation was made Wednesday to Kentucky food banks during Hunger Action Month, thanks to candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle North America. The candy manufacturer donated more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food pantries throughout Kentucky including God’s Pantry in Lexington, Feeding America...
WTVQ
Mandy Perez is Kentucky’s 2023 Teacher of the Year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mandy Perez is Kentucky’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, Gov. Andy Beshear announced at a Tuesday morning press conference. Perez said she wasn’t expecting the award, but is very thankful. “Teaching is the best profession in the world. And your teachers know that....
WTVQ
Taiwan officials visit Kentucky in anticipation of future corn, soybean purchases
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Members of Kentucky corn and soybean associations joined representatives from the Republic of China (Taiwan) at an event Friday, Sept. 16 to sign a letter of intent for Taiwan to purchase corn and soybean products from United States farmers over the next two years. The...
WTVQ
Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest opens for Kentucky school students
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest has opened for Kentucky school students for the 2022 edition. This year’s theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green. The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each...
WTVQ
Kentucky Congressional Delegation requests FEMA flood relief deadline extension
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The deadline for Eastern Kentucky flood survivors to apply for federal assistance from FEMA is Wednesday, Sept. 28, but Kentucky’s Congressional Delegation wants to extend that. In a letter to the FEMA administration, Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul and Reps. Hal Rogers, Andy...
WTVQ
‘Reclaim the Vote’: ACLU to help Kentuckians who had voting rights restored
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky says it’s working hard to “reclaim the vote” for the thousands of Kentuckians whose right to vote was restored before the upcoming November election. In 2019, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order giving the...
WTVQ
More than 100 archaeological sites featured on new website
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state’s history. A statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
WTVQ
Kentucky State Parks readying for Halloween
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Parks are getting out the pumpkins and decorations for one of its most popular times of the year – Halloween!. Several resort parks, recreation parks and historic sites will have special events all throughout October that can include campsite decorating, costume contests, hayrides, haunted trails, mini golf, and other Halloween-themed events:
WTVQ
Parole for Kentucky school shooter ‘scares’ former student
That’s how Keri Harris feels about the possibility of Michael Carneal getting out of jail. She was in band with Carneal, and was normally a part of the prayer group at Heath High School. “I had stopped to talk to a stepsister, and I didn’t make it to prayer...
WTVQ
Man dead after shooting in Jackson County
MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 54-year-old McKee man is suspected of fatally shooting another man Sunday. Officers were called to a home off of KY-3445 just before 5 p.m. Sunday for a shooting, according to Kentucky State Police. There, they found Billy Issacs, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
WTVQ
I-75 wrong-way driver indicted by grand jury
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The wrong-way driver who collided head-on with another vehicle on I-75, killing three people, has been indicted by a grand jury in Laurel County. The Sentinel Echo reported Joshua Poore, a 21-year-old from California, is charged with three counts of murder from the crash.
