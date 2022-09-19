ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Lawmakers to continue discussing bourbon barrel tax in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bourbon, it’s one of the things Kentucky is known for most. Kentucky makes 95% of the world’s bourbon, according to the Kentucky Distillers Association. But, Kentucky is also the only State that taxes aging barrels of distilled spirits. “So, it’s a tax literally...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Government
City
Lexington, MI
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lexington, OH
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Lexington, KY
State
Illinois State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Lexington, IN
City
Lexington, IL
Local
Wisconsin Government
WTVQ

Secretary of State, VA partner for easier voter registration

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Secretary of State Michael Adams on Tuesday announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to provide voter registration information and assistance to Kentucky veterans and eligible dependents at VA facilities across the state. Previously, people could not register to vote at Veterans...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky food banks treated to ‘sweet’ donation

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A sweet donation was made Wednesday to Kentucky food banks during Hunger Action Month, thanks to candy manufacturer Perfetti Van Melle North America. The candy manufacturer donated more than 54,000 pounds of candy to food pantries throughout Kentucky including God’s Pantry in Lexington, Feeding America...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Mandy Perez is Kentucky’s 2023 Teacher of the Year

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Mandy Perez is Kentucky’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, Gov. Andy Beshear announced at a Tuesday morning press conference. Perez said she wasn’t expecting the award, but is very thankful. “Teaching is the best profession in the world. And your teachers know that....
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Economy#Business Industry#Linus Business
WTVQ

Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest opens for Kentucky school students

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Adopt-a-Highway Art Contest has opened for Kentucky school students for the 2022 edition. This year’s theme is Adopt-a-Highway: Keep Kentucky Clean and Green. The contest is divided into four age groups: 5-8, 9-11, 12-14 and 15-18. Winners of each...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

More than 100 archaeological sites featured on new website

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state’s history. A statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WTVQ

Kentucky State Parks readying for Halloween

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Parks are getting out the pumpkins and decorations for one of its most popular times of the year – Halloween!. Several resort parks, recreation parks and historic sites will have special events all throughout October that can include campsite decorating, costume contests, hayrides, haunted trails, mini golf, and other Halloween-themed events:
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Man dead after shooting in Jackson County

MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 54-year-old McKee man is suspected of fatally shooting another man Sunday. Officers were called to a home off of KY-3445 just before 5 p.m. Sunday for a shooting, according to Kentucky State Police. There, they found Billy Issacs, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

I-75 wrong-way driver indicted by grand jury

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The wrong-way driver who collided head-on with another vehicle on I-75, killing three people, has been indicted by a grand jury in Laurel County. The Sentinel Echo reported Joshua Poore, a 21-year-old from California, is charged with three counts of murder from the crash.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy