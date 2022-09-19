ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State-Central Michigan game predictions: Lions heavily favored to score big, stay unbeaten on their home field

What does Penn State have for an encore after a big win over Auburn? The Lions are hefty favorites in their bid to resume the dominance that showed up against both Auburn and Ohio, as they welcome Central Michigan to Beaver Stadium for a noon kick. Penn State has been installed as a 26-point favorite to handle the Chippewas and improve to 4-0 to start the 2022 season.
Breaking down Chad Powers’ Penn State tryout, kudos to Mike Yurcich, Phil Trautwein: Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s Bob Flounders and David Jones explore Penn State’s offensive improvement through three games on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein deserve high marks for the unit’s performance. And Bob and Dave dig deeper into Chad Powers’ walk-on tryout video at Penn State. Could Chad help James Franklin’s team in the future if eligible? Plus, PSU-Central Michigan picks.
Penn State-Auburn review: Why home-and-home spectacles might not be in James Franklin’s future

Walking around Toomer’s Corner on Saturday, there was a certain electricity in the air. One year after Penn State welcomed the Tigers to Happy Valley, Auburn supporters returned the favor. They hosted Penn State fans at their tailgates. They were buying each other rounds of beer. This home-and-home between two teams that never faced off before in the regular season generated a new camaraderie.
