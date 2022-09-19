Read full article on original website
Related
Penn State-Central Michigan game predictions: Lions heavily favored to score big, stay unbeaten on their home field
What does Penn State have for an encore after a big win over Auburn? The Lions are hefty favorites in their bid to resume the dominance that showed up against both Auburn and Ohio, as they welcome Central Michigan to Beaver Stadium for a noon kick. Penn State has been installed as a 26-point favorite to handle the Chippewas and improve to 4-0 to start the 2022 season.
Penn State’s James Franklin on Adisa Isaac’s day vs. Auburn, Drew Allar’s development, more practice takeaways
Penn State opened as a 26.5-point favorite against Central Michigan, the Lions’ opponent Saturday at Beaver Stadium. And that line is on the move. No. 14 PSU is now a 28-point favorite against the 1-2 Chippewas. The way James Franklin’s squad played at Auburn last Saturday, that number still...
Penn State-Central Michigan picks are in; James Franklin pushing to keep up with recruiting arms race, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature early forecasts for the Lions’ Saturday contest against Central Michigan, plus coach James Franklin’s thoughts on small edges that make a difference on the recruiting trail. Penn State rolls into Saturday as a 27 ½-point favorite over the visiting Chippewas...
The future is now for Penn State’s Zakee Wheatley, Jaylen Reed after game-changing play at Auburn
Lost in the hoopla of Penn State’s win at Auburn — from Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen’s four scores to Sean Clifford’s resolve to any one of the Nittany Lions’ 11 tackles for loss — was one play a couple of young defensive backs won’t soon forget.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Breaking down Chad Powers’ Penn State tryout, kudos to Mike Yurcich, Phil Trautwein: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Bob Flounders and David Jones explore Penn State’s offensive improvement through three games on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein deserve high marks for the unit’s performance. And Bob and Dave dig deeper into Chad Powers’ walk-on tryout video at Penn State. Could Chad help James Franklin’s team in the future if eligible? Plus, PSU-Central Michigan picks.
Penn State-Auburn review: Why home-and-home spectacles might not be in James Franklin’s future
Walking around Toomer’s Corner on Saturday, there was a certain electricity in the air. One year after Penn State welcomed the Tigers to Happy Valley, Auburn supporters returned the favor. They hosted Penn State fans at their tailgates. They were buying each other rounds of beer. This home-and-home between two teams that never faced off before in the regular season generated a new camaraderie.
Boiling Springs field hockey remains unbeaten, unscored on with teamwork-heavy win over Big Spring
Boiling Springs field hockey knew it would have a good team this year. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Two Penn State standouts earn Big Ten honors for their efforts against Auburn
Nick Singleton is no ordinary freshman. He is also the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week. Singleton’s Penn State teammate, veteran safety Ji’Ayir Brown, was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kyle Port’s 2 goals power West Perry boys soccer past Big Spring
Kyle Port had a pair of goals Wednesday for West Perry in a 5-0 boys soccer win over Big Spring. Garrett Bartlow added a goal and an assist for the Mustangs, and Mason Sanno and Justin Clegg each added a goal. Caleb Zeigler and Josiah Twigg each added an assist.
Nolan Wimbrough, Garrett White lead Northern boys soccer past Boiling Springs
Nolan Wimbrough had three goals Wednesday to lead Northern to a 6-1 win over Boiling Springs. Garrett White added two goals, and Maddox Davies had one and an assist. Andrew Bream and Logan White each added an assist.
Landon Keyser’s penalty kick pushes Middletown past Milton Hershey
Landon Keyser’s penalty kick helped push Middletown past Milton Hershey, 3-2, Wednesday in boys soccer. Ethan Whitmire also had a goal for the Blue Raiders, and Baily Snyder had an assist. Milton Hershey had an own goal, too.
Little League Baseball, bunk bed maker sued by injured Utah player’s family
Update: Injured Little League baseball player goes home but has ‘very long road ahead,’ family says. The family of a Utah Little League World Series player has sued the organization and the company that made the bunk bed the boy fell from on Aug. 15, fracturing his skull.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elk-watching ‘spectacle’ in Pa. accessible via scenic drive, live stream
The prime time for viewing the Pennsylvania elk herd has arrived. Boss bulls throughout the Elk Range in Cameron, Clearfield and Elk counties are herding and protecting their harems of cows. The high-pitched bugling from those bulls and their competitors are echoing across the mountains and valleys of the region.
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
PennLive.com
Cumberland County opens new forensic lab
Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic lab. A new technology allows the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office Forensic Laboratory to see fingerprints on cloth meterial, with this face demonstration, in Carlisle, Pa., Sep. 20, 2022. Mark Pynes | pennlive.comGet Photo. 11 / 25. Cumberland County officials unveil new forensic...
Route 581 closed after truck, minivan crash in Cumberland County: PennDOT
Route 581 west is closed Wednesday afternoon after a cement truck and minivan crashed in Cumberland County, authorities said. All westbound lanes closed after the crash around 12:40 p.m. near the beginning of Route 11 in Lemoyne, according to 511PA. Traffic maps show a long line of traffic backed up...
Severe storms with gusty winds, hail could hit central Pa. Wednesday: forecasters
Severe storms, heavy winds and hail could return to central Pennsylvania Wednesday night after a sunny and mild day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said most of Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s. But strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday night in...
Another footwear store will join Shoe Fly in former Pier 1 Imports location
Appalachian Running Company is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The retailer will be sharing a 7,000-square-foot retail space with its sister company, Shoe Fly at the former Pier 1 location at the Camp Hill Shopping Center in Camp Hill. Shoe Fly is moving from its current 3,300-square-foot space in the shopping center. The combined store is expected to open next month. The space will employ about people.
Route 581 reopens after crash in Cumberland County
A section of Route 581 that shut down after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Cumberland County has since reopened. PennDOT spokeswoman Fritzi Schreffler said Route 581 west has reopened in Lemoyne, where the highway shut down around 12:30 p.m. at the start of Route 11. The crash involved a cement...
Central Pa. man gets lengthy sentence for stick-up that netted a frozen pizza
MIDDLEBURG – A Perry County man found guilty earlier this month for committing the November 2019 armed robbery of a variety store in Port Trevorton has been sentenced 14½ to 32 years in state prison. A Snyder County jury earlier this month found Steven Ray Dressler Jr., 42,...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0