Anniston, AL

Bike Night at the DarkHorse Saloon

 2 days ago

September 19, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 6:00 pm come out and join Bike Night at the Darkhorse Saloon in Anniston. Event by Hooligan Harley-Davidson. It’s Bike Night…again. Come on down to Darkhorse and have some ice cold adult beverages with the band and guests!!! Patrick Smith FULL BAND!! Country/Southern Rock musician out of Calhoun County, Alabama.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

