CITY BAR URGES PASSAGE OF HOUSE’S PRESIDENTIAL REFORM ACT: Following Tuesday’s introduction of the Presidential Election Reform Act (H.R. 8873) in the U.S. House of Representatives, aimed at preventing a similar insurrection to the events of January 6, 2021, the New York City Bar Association urges the House to swiftly pass the Act’s critical reforms to the Electoral Count Act (ECA). The City Bar believes the Presidential Election Reform Act provides a strong counterpart to the Senate’s bipartisan Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act (ECRA) and that the bills should be reconciled and passed without delay. The House bill expands the number of members of each Congressional chamber needed to raise an objection to a state’s electors from one member to one-third of each chamber, an increase over the Senate bill, which requires one-fifth of the Chamber.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO