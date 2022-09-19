Read full article on original website
KingBlue Sholtz
3d ago
All the homeless peoples in NYC NOW THESE PEOPLES WILL BE HOMELESS WHO GOING TO SUPPORT THEM AND THEN THERE TAKING JOBS FROM PEOPLES THAT BEEN HERE FOREVER. Wow Great job mr Biden what about Americans here??
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Thursday, September 22, 2022
CITY BAR URGES PASSAGE OF HOUSE’S PRESIDENTIAL REFORM ACT: Following Tuesday’s introduction of the Presidential Election Reform Act (H.R. 8873) in the U.S. House of Representatives, aimed at preventing a similar insurrection to the events of January 6, 2021, the New York City Bar Association urges the House to swiftly pass the Act’s critical reforms to the Electoral Count Act (ECA). The City Bar believes the Presidential Election Reform Act provides a strong counterpart to the Senate’s bipartisan Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act (ECRA) and that the bills should be reconciled and passed without delay. The House bill expands the number of members of each Congressional chamber needed to raise an objection to a state’s electors from one member to one-third of each chamber, an increase over the Senate bill, which requires one-fifth of the Chamber.
Adams admin's departures set off succession battles
Looming vacancies at top posts are exposing back-biting and disorganization.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn GOP hosts annual gala at Gargiulo’s
On Sunday, Brooklyn GOP hosted its Annual Reception and Gala at Gargiulo’s Catering Hall on Coney Island. Several elected officials and Republican candidates attended the event. The day served as a fundraiser and provided support for the Brooklyn GOPs attendees who got to hear from elected Republican leaders, as...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Haitian publication defends Bichotte Hermelyn
The Haitian Times, a publication mainly for immigrants and descendants of immigrants from that Caribbean isle, recently charged that the media are singing out both Brooklyn Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn and Mayor Eric Adams for criticism in the same way that they attacked then-Mayor David Dinkins in the 1990s. The...
Shelter providers, housing advocates urge mayor remove barriers to housing amid longer shelter stays
Mayor Eric Adams makes a social services announcement with members of his administration at City Hall on March 30, 2022. Data in the annual Mayor's Management Report shows shelter stays average two-and-a-half years. Meanwhile, affordable housing production is on the decline. [ more › ]
NYC ends vaccine mandate for private sector but not city workers
A COVID-19 vaccine and testing site outside of Yankee Stadium. Mayor Eric Adams announced the city will no longer require private-sector workers to be vaccinated. Tuesday’s announcement marked the formal end to a controversial mandate that received little enforcement under Mayor Eric Adams. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Frank Carone will leave chief of staff gig by the end of the year
Frank Carone, a former Brooklyn Bar Association president and the chief of staff for Mayor Eric Adams, confirmed this week that he will be stepping down from his current position as No. 2 in New York City by the end of the year. “I will never be prouder of anything...
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams’ public schedules tell a lot – but not nearly as much as they should
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office released six months of detailed public schedules Friday afternoon, shining some more light on how the city’s chief executive spends his working hours. But the calendar entries fall short of even the bare minimum of transparency – providing far less information than was released by Adams’ predecessor, Bill de Blasio – reflecting an administration that has resisted revealing too much to the public.
Queens construction company leadership arrested for defrauding NYC homeless shelters
The president and vice president of a Queens contractor that was awarded $12 million in New York City contracts to do work on homeless shelters were arrested on Wednesday for ripping off the city, according to the Department of Justice.
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 22-29
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
If a nuclear attack hits NYC, these fallout shelters won't protect you
A leftover fallout shelter sign, one of an unknown number, displayed on a building on Aug. 11, 2017 in New York City. Officials concede that these iconic signs don't mean anything and shouldn't be followed. Fallout shelter signs are the last remnants of an ill-conceived program that was designed to quell the fears and anxieties of Americans who had little faith in the shelters to begin with. [ more › ]
yonkerstimes.com
Pataki, New York’s Last Republican Governor, Endorse Lee Zeldin
On September 20, the last Republican Governor of the State of New York, Westchester native George Pataki, endorsed Congressman Lee Zeldin, the republican candidate for governor in 2022. Zeldin and Pataki came together outside Williams Grocery in Inwood, the site of the recent murder of Queens native Rody Rivera. “I...
NYC crime surge leaves former NY gov 'extremely worried' businesses will flee 'frightened' city
Former Democrat New York Gov. David Paterson expressed concern Wednesday that surging crime in New York City is driving businesses out of the Big Apple. Paterson joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the city's crime crisis after a man went on an ax-wielding rampage inside a Manhattan McDonald’s over the weekend.
Here are the 25 lowest-paying education jobs in NYC, according to this study
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When it comes to choosing a career in the classroom, many teachers go through years of school to help shape the future leaders of the world. But some jobs in the educator sector bring in less than others. Data journalism website Stacker compiled a list...
NYC shelter ‘regularly threw mountains of food into the trash,’ audit finds
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A New York City nonprofit that runs a shelter may have wasted more than 155,000 meals over a three-year period, a new audit by the state comptroller found. The Institute for Community Living may have thrown out about $445,000 worth of food from mid-2016 to mid-2019, Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said. “New […]
New York's Attorney General Is Suing Donald Trump And The Trump Organization For Fraud
Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump are also named as defendants in the lawsuit.
Asylum seeker dies by suicide; New York City looks at innovative ways to house migrants
Officials revealed that a migrant died by suicide in a New York City shelter Sunday, this as officials look for innovative ways to house asylum seekers -- including the possibility of using cruise ships.
nysenate.gov
Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates
Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
nypressnews.com
New York lawmakers introduce bill to let more workers sit down on the job
New York lawmakers in both houses introduced earlier this month the Standing Is Tiring Act (or SIT Act) that would allow workers in some sectors to sit while on the job. If passed, the law would require employers to “provide suitable seats to all employees where the nature of such employees’ work reasonably permits seated work,” and prevent them from “artificially designing a workspace to require standing.”
NYCHA residents celebrate removal of sidewalk shed after 7 years
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Sidewalk sheds are erected to protect pedestrians from falling debris and avoid tragedies across New York City. But for some residents in the East Village, they have become eyesores that make life miserable for tenants. Piece by piece, the sidewalk shed on 3rd Street between Avenue B and Avenue C […]
