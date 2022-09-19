Slide 1 of 7: There are a handful of regions across the globe where people frequently live to be 100 or older, where age-related diseases are less common, and where healthy, unprocessed foods are readily and easily accessible. Unfortunately, in a place like the United States, where processed foods are more prevalent and many people live a more sedentary lifestyle, these longevity benefits are almost unheard of.But while longevity isn't as pronounced in this part of the world as it is in areas like the so-called Blue Zones, there are still people who have defied the odds and are living well into their eighties, nineties, and even past 100. Thankfully, we had the privilege of talking with three people in their nineties to learn more about their secrets to their longevity.We spoke with Margaret A. (age 93), Nana Pasqualina (age 96), and Phillip H. (age 91) about the things they believe have contributed to a long, healthy life. Read on, and for more health tips check out The Best Eating Habits of the Longest Living People.Read the original article on Eat This, Not That!

