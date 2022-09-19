ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts mandates literacy screening of young learners

BOSTON – Massachusetts schools will need to screen younger students twice every year for dyslexia and other learning disabilities under a policy state education officials approved Tuesday. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted unanimously in favor of regulations that call for twice-annual literacy screenings across the state...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Is the Cannabis Industry at a Crossroads in Massachusetts?

Five years since its creation and now made up entirely of a second wave of commissioners, the Cannabis Control Commission and the legal marijuana sector that it oversees are at a critical crossroads and regulators are gearing up for a rulemaking round that one commissioner said could "make or break" the industry here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Many Mass. Customers Will See a 64% Increase in Their Electric Bills This Winter

National Grid customers are expected to see a 64% increase in their electric bills this winter, the company announced Wednesday. In a press release titled "Winter Customer Savings Initiative," the power company announced that natural gas prices are expected to be significantly higher this winter due to "global conflict, inflation and high demand," which will result in a hefty increase in their electricity rates starting Nov. 1.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Banks saw opportunity during COVID, permanently shuttering 230 branches in Mass.

In July, on a day so hot people ran errands only if they had to, a steady flow of customers pulled up to the Bank of America branch in Winthrop center. No tellers or loan officers worked inside — their absence felt since the start of the pandemic — but the two cash machines in the lobby were busy. By day’s end, the branch would close permanently, even its ATMs.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Voter Info Booklet Does Not Include Question 4

By now, you have probably received your red Massachusetts Information For Voters booklet in the mail detailing the 2022 statewide ballot questions to appear on the November 8, 2022, ballot. Be forewarned the booklet is incomplete. The 30-page ballot question guide, published by Secretary of the Commonwealth Willam Francis Galvin,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Putting ads about the millionaire's tax to the truth test

BOSTON -- It's one of the most important - and hotly contested - items on your November ballot in Massachusetts -  Question One, which would establish an additional 4% tax on annual taxable incomes of one million dollars or more, with the funds earmarked for education and transportation.But will the money really go there? We put that question to the Truth Test."After years of the very rich paying less in taxes than everyone else, they'll finally pay their fair share," said a TV ad calling for a yes vote on Question One. "Politicians are pushing a tax hike on the November...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts Tax Refund: How to Calculate How Much You'll Receive

Massachusetts officials announced last week that $3 billion in surplus tax revenue will be returned to taxpayers. State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Thursday that she had certified the Baker administration's estimate of $2.94 billion in excess tax revenue that must be returned under the 1986 voter-approved law known as Chapter 62F. It's the second time the law will return money to Massachusetts residents.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination

A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
country1025.com

10 Best Places To Buy a House In Massachusetts in 2022

Deciding where to buy a house can be tricky. Every year the people at Niche look at a variety of factors in towns/cities throughout the state including population, public schools, and housing to determine the Best Places To Buy a House in Massachusetts. Here is their Top 10 for 2022. Happy house hunting! Check out Niche’s full report here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.

A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: marijuana use and driving impaired

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Marijuana has been legal for recreational use in the Bay State for six years now, but law enforcement officers still have no way to easily test drivers to see if they are driving impaired. Western Mass News is getting answers from one local department on what...
LUDLOW, MA
hot969boston.com

UPDATE: Massachusetts Taxpayers To Get Back Almost $3 Billion Dollars

We now have details on the money Massachusetts taxpayers will get back from the close to $3 billion dollars in excess tax revenue. In order to qualify for a credit, you have to have filed a 2021 state tax return on, or before, October 17, 2022. Your refund will be about 13% of the money you paid to the state. If you’re eligible, you’ll automatically be mailed a check or the money will be deposited into your account. Your money can be reduced if you have unpaid taxes, unpaid child support, and certain other debt. If you want to figure out how much you may get, you can check out a refund estimator HERE.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you happen to live in Massachusetts and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

