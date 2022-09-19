Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts mandates literacy screening of young learners
BOSTON – Massachusetts schools will need to screen younger students twice every year for dyslexia and other learning disabilities under a policy state education officials approved Tuesday. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted unanimously in favor of regulations that call for twice-annual literacy screenings across the state...
ValueWalk
Check If You Are Eligible For Stimulus Checks From Massachusetts Or Not
Massachusetts taxpayers could get hundreds of dollars in monetary relief in November. Gov. Charlie Baker plans to return about $3 billion in excess revenues to eligible residents in the form of a tax refund. The Baker administration has initiated a website to help residents check whether or not they are...
nbcboston.com
Is the Cannabis Industry at a Crossroads in Massachusetts?
Five years since its creation and now made up entirely of a second wave of commissioners, the Cannabis Control Commission and the legal marijuana sector that it oversees are at a critical crossroads and regulators are gearing up for a rulemaking round that one commissioner said could "make or break" the industry here.
To qualify for Mass. tax refund, you need to meet this upcoming deadline
A crucial tax deadline next month could be the deciding factor on whether Bay Staters qualify to receive hundreds, or possibly thousands, of dollars back in a tax refund from Massachusetts. While state officials issued broad eligibility parameters for the distribution of nearly $3 billion in excess state tax revenues,...
NECN
Many Mass. Customers Will See a 64% Increase in Their Electric Bills This Winter
National Grid customers are expected to see a 64% increase in their electric bills this winter, the company announced Wednesday. In a press release titled "Winter Customer Savings Initiative," the power company announced that natural gas prices are expected to be significantly higher this winter due to "global conflict, inflation and high demand," which will result in a hefty increase in their electricity rates starting Nov. 1.
fallriverreporter.com
AG Healey says agreement struck with Biden Administration to save Massachusetts residents billions on utility bills, cut emissions
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey today joined a coalition of 17 states, the District of Columbia, and the City of New York in announcing an agreement with the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy that updates energy efficiency standards for 20 categories of common consumer products and commercial equipment, including residential furnaces, microwave ovens, room air conditioners and laundry machines. Industry experts estimate that these new federal standards will save American families more than $600 billion on their utility bills by 2050 and avoid more than 90 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually by 2040.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts National Grid announces typical monthly electric bill to increase over $100 this fall
With prices for natural gas, which drive electricity costs, significantly higher this winter due to global conflict, inflation and high demand, electricity rates for National Grid customers that take Basic Service will increase starting November 1st. In total, the monthly bill of a typical residential electric customer using 600 kWh...
WBUR
Banks saw opportunity during COVID, permanently shuttering 230 branches in Mass.
In July, on a day so hot people ran errands only if they had to, a steady flow of customers pulled up to the Bank of America branch in Winthrop center. No tellers or loan officers worked inside — their absence felt since the start of the pandemic — but the two cash machines in the lobby were busy. By day’s end, the branch would close permanently, even its ATMs.
Massachusetts Voter Info Booklet Does Not Include Question 4
By now, you have probably received your red Massachusetts Information For Voters booklet in the mail detailing the 2022 statewide ballot questions to appear on the November 8, 2022, ballot. Be forewarned the booklet is incomplete. The 30-page ballot question guide, published by Secretary of the Commonwealth Willam Francis Galvin,...
Keller @ Large: Putting ads about the millionaire's tax to the truth test
BOSTON -- It's one of the most important - and hotly contested - items on your November ballot in Massachusetts - Question One, which would establish an additional 4% tax on annual taxable incomes of one million dollars or more, with the funds earmarked for education and transportation.But will the money really go there? We put that question to the Truth Test."After years of the very rich paying less in taxes than everyone else, they'll finally pay their fair share," said a TV ad calling for a yes vote on Question One. "Politicians are pushing a tax hike on the November...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts Tax Refund: How to Calculate How Much You'll Receive
Massachusetts officials announced last week that $3 billion in surplus tax revenue will be returned to taxpayers. State Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Thursday that she had certified the Baker administration's estimate of $2.94 billion in excess tax revenue that must be returned under the 1986 voter-approved law known as Chapter 62F. It's the second time the law will return money to Massachusetts residents.
nbcboston.com
Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination
A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
New Massachusetts tax refund, what should you expect
The state is flushed with cash, so much so that the surplus revenue has to be returned.
country1025.com
10 Best Places To Buy a House In Massachusetts in 2022
Deciding where to buy a house can be tricky. Every year the people at Niche look at a variety of factors in towns/cities throughout the state including population, public schools, and housing to determine the Best Places To Buy a House in Massachusetts. Here is their Top 10 for 2022. Happy house hunting! Check out Niche’s full report here.
Management at Massachusetts car dealership denies discriminating against Black, Hispanic customers
BOSTON (AP) — Management at a Massachusetts car dealership accused in a lawsuit filed by the state for illegally charging Black and Hispanic customers more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it does for white customers is denying the allegations. The attorney general announced Monday...
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: marijuana use and driving impaired
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Marijuana has been legal for recreational use in the Bay State for six years now, but law enforcement officers still have no way to easily test drivers to see if they are driving impaired. Western Mass News is getting answers from one local department on what...
hot969boston.com
UPDATE: Massachusetts Taxpayers To Get Back Almost $3 Billion Dollars
We now have details on the money Massachusetts taxpayers will get back from the close to $3 billion dollars in excess tax revenue. In order to qualify for a credit, you have to have filed a 2021 state tax return on, or before, October 17, 2022. Your refund will be about 13% of the money you paid to the state. If you’re eligible, you’ll automatically be mailed a check or the money will be deposited into your account. Your money can be reduced if you have unpaid taxes, unpaid child support, and certain other debt. If you want to figure out how much you may get, you can check out a refund estimator HERE.
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you happen to live in Massachusetts and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Massachusetts car dealership accused of illegally overcharging based on race
A Massachusetts car dealership illegally charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds of dollars more for remote starters, paint protection and other add-on products than it did for white customers, the state attorney general's office said in a lawsuit announced Monday. The complaint filed in Essex Superior Court alleges that Jaffarian...
