We now have details on the money Massachusetts taxpayers will get back from the close to $3 billion dollars in excess tax revenue. In order to qualify for a credit, you have to have filed a 2021 state tax return on, or before, October 17, 2022. Your refund will be about 13% of the money you paid to the state. If you’re eligible, you’ll automatically be mailed a check or the money will be deposited into your account. Your money can be reduced if you have unpaid taxes, unpaid child support, and certain other debt. If you want to figure out how much you may get, you can check out a refund estimator HERE.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO