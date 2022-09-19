In a sense, it kind of feels like we’ve all been through the Quantum Accelerator when you stop to consider that the original Quantum Leap made its debut 33 years ago. With the new version set to premiere on September 19 on NBC, one might be prone to ask, where has all that time gone? Time, of course, was always on the mind of original series star Scott Bakula, who played no small part in making the series so unique.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO