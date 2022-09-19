ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Star Trek Officially Announces Nicholas Meyer's Khan - Ceti Alpha V

During today's Star Trek Day event, Star Trek film writer/director Nicholas Meyer surprised fans by announcing Star Trek: Khan -- Ceti Alpha V, the first scripted Star Trek podcast. The long-rumored story will reveal what happened to Khan and his augmented crew after Captain Kirk left them on Ceti Alpha V in the classic Star Trek episode "Space Seed" in the years leading up to the Meyer-direct movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory

Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Star Trek movies ranked from worst to best

The Star Trek movies are a mixed bag. The science fiction movies have been a cinematic staple since the late ’70s and have transitioned through three major eras, so it’s to be expected that there’s some fluctuation in quality. The Star Trek movie series started with the...
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Quantum Leap’ Star Scott Bakula Faced Unique Challenges On The Original Show

In a sense, it kind of feels like we’ve all been through the Quantum Accelerator when you stop to consider that the original Quantum Leap made its debut 33 years ago. With the new version set to premiere on September 19 on NBC, one might be prone to ask, where has all that time gone? Time, of course, was always on the mind of original series star Scott Bakula, who played no small part in making the series so unique.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO

Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Big News for Fans of Young & Restless’ Hunter King — But It’s Shrouded in Mystery!

There will be double the intrigue when estranged twin sisters are forced back together to solve a case. Hunter King may not be in daytime playing Summer on The Young and the Restless anymore but she’s making her rounds in primetime over at Hallmark. Last June, the actress starred in her first movie for the network, Hidden Gems, and this time she’s heading over to its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to co-star alongside Rhiannon Fish in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm.
MOVIES

