‘Big Brother 24’: Monte Calls Taylor ‘Cold’ and ‘Condescending’ and They Break Up

By Sarah Little
 3 days ago

Big Brother 24 is nearing the endgame, and Taylor Hale and Monte Taylor decided now was the time to take their relationship to the next level. Their showmance moved very fast, causing conflicting feelings among the fans. However, it all came crashing down when Monte became annoyed with Taylor on Sunday, Sept. 18.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the Big Brother 24 live feeds.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JXUS_0i1Ri85P00
Monte Taylor and Taylor Hale | Photo: CBS

Monte and Taylor started hooking up in ‘Big Brother 24’

During Monte’s second Head of Household reign in Big Brother 24 , Taylor had a sleepover in his room on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The tension between them could not be contained, so they started cuddling, which, of course, led to kissing. After that night, their showmance accelerated at a fast pace.

Taylor continued to spend the night in his HOH room and making out eventually led to having sex. Then, on Thursday, Sept. 15, Taylor won the final four HOH competition. So they resumed their activities in what was now Taylor’s HOH room.

Monte would sneak upstairs and sleep in the bed with Taylor. Neither Matthew Turner nor Brittany Hoopes was aware of their showmance, and that’s the way they wanted it. Monte and Taylor thought their growing relationship would be bad for their games, so they tried to keep it a secret. However, that likely won’t be a problem anymore.

On Sunday, Sept. 18, Monte and Taylor were in the Big Brother 24 HOH room with Brittany and Turner. Monte was sleeping on the bed and listening to music when Taylor, laying beside him, grabbed the headphones off his head. She put them on her head and said, “Disrespectful. All up in my room. Taking my music. Falling asleep. Get your own bed.”

Many fans took this as Taylor joking, but Monte was angry and annoyed at the situation. He later told Turner, “If I were to explain how I actually felt, it might get pretty ugly.”

The duo breaks off their showmance

During the late hours of Sunday, Monte headed up to the Big Brother 24 HOH room, where Taylor was taking a bath, to discuss the situation.

He said, “I’ve started to pick up on trends. In an effort to help you realize things that no one else in the house is willing to share because I care. It seems as though when you’re safe [in the game], this level of coldness starts to increase. And you become just a little bit more of that persona of less sensitive to certain things, less loving and communication, and more cold and jokes and condescending in conversation.”

The conversation lasts for more than an hour, but the gist is that Monte feels like Taylor treats him differently when they’re alone than when they’re with other people. And he suggested that there’s a reason why people like Paloma Aguilar and Daniel Durston had a problem with Taylor.

Taylor apologized, and Monte admitted that he would have been much harsher with her if they weren’t on TV. They then agreed to distance themselves and set boundaries, meaning no more sex. However, before Monte left the Big Brother 24 HOH room, he kissed Taylor. So they broke up, but they also left the door open for after the show.

How will the break-up affect Taylor and Monte’s games in ‘Big Brother 24’?

Once Monte left the room, Taylor talked to the Big Brother 24 cameras and expressed annoyance toward him and the conversation. She called it “excruciating” and that, “We’re back at the Taylor is an insensitive b**** narrative.” Clearly, her talk with Monte rubbed Taylor the wrong way. And now she’s unsure how to feel about him and how to proceed in the game.

Before their fight, Monte promised Taylor he would take her to the final two. However, now he has an incentive (in his mind) to take Turner instead. And Taylor had been going back-and-forth between whether she would take Monte or Turner to the final two. Her conversation with Monte might push her toward taking Turner, but only time will tell.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Thursday, Sept. 22, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

A new episode of Big Brother 24 airs Thursday, Sept. 22, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Brittany and Alyssa Come up With a Plan to Get Taylor Evicted

ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

