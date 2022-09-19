ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Husband Arrested At York Hospital Days After Stabbing Wife To Death At Their Home: Police

By Jillian Pikora
 2 days ago

The husband of a 49-year-old woman who was stabbed in a home in York County on Tuesday, Sept. 13 arrested, authorities say.

Long Nguyen, 55, of Springettsbury Township— Xuan Trang Pham 's husband— was arrested at York hospital following his recovery from surgery and recovery from his own stab wound on Friday, September 16, according to authorities.

It is unclear if Nguyen's stab wound was self-inflicted.

Pham was found stabbed to death with wounds in her abdomen and neck in her bedroom in a home in the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road at 1:23 p.m., according to the police.

Pham was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:06 p.m. and her death was certified by Deputy Coroner Jacob Clevenger.

Pham's cause of death was the stab wounds and the manner was ruled a homicide following the autopsy and further police investigation, according to an updated release by the York County coroner's office.

Nguyen has been charged with one count of Criminal Homicide and was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Robert Eckenrode on Friday, Sept. 16, according to the police and confirmed by court documents.

He has been held in the York County Prison after being released from the hospital and being denied bail due to state law for the homicide charge, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. at 9 a.m. Sept. 28.

Editor's Note: The York County coroner's office clarified the victim's name as Xuan Trang Pham, not Trang Pham as previously reported after receiving "additional information," according to an updated release on Monday, September 19.

Westport, CT
365K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
