Burke Rehabilitation holds Adaptive Sports and Recreation Expo

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains hosted an Adaptive Sports and Recreation Expo on Sunday.

The event featured activities such as rock climbing, off-roading, boxing, golf and yoga.

Attendees also had the opportunity to receive a hands-on demonstration from Victoria Isaacson, a member of the 2019 world championship para-fencing team.

Through the activities, patients are shown the possibilities in returning to an active lifestyle through adaptive technology.

Burke Rehab says it provides personalized care to help patients reach their maximum recovery following a life-changing illness, injury, or surgery.