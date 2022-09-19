ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

One Swimmer Drowns, 2 More Saved Off Jersey Shore: Report

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VloMh_0i1RhpYG00
Long Branch police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Long Branch PD

One swimmer drowned and two others were rescued off the Jersey Shore, NJ Advance Media reported.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was located just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 in the water near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch, the outlet said citing an email from Police Chief Domingos Saldida.

Two others were taken to a nearby hospital for examination, the report said.

Assisting agencies include the township’s fire department, beach rescue, U.S. Coast Guard, and the New Jersey State Police.

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

1 swimmer drowns, 2 others rescued at Jersey Shore beach

One swimmer apparently drowned and two others were rescued Sunday night from the water in Long Branch, New Jersey, according to police. The body of the unidentified swimmer was found shortly after 9 p.m. in the ocean near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch Police Chief Domingos Saldida said in an email.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Branch, NJ
City
Long Beach Township, NJ
Long Branch, NJ
Crime & Safety
Long Branch, NJ
Accidents
92.7 WOBM

Ocean County, NJ State Lawmakers call on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to fund remainder of beach replenishment projects

There is several million dollars worth of combined bills that will need to be covered in order for beach replenishment projects to be completed in several Jersey Shore towns. In January of 2022, U.S. Congressman Chris Smith (R) -- who represents portions of Monmouth County and Ocean County -- was able to secure $30.2-million in federal funds through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act so that these projects could get underway.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jersey Shore#Swimmer#Accident#Nj Advance Media#U S Coast Guard#Daily Voice Monmouth
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Paterson Firefighter Clinging To Life After Motorcycle Crash

A Paterson firefighter was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on the way to work, colleagues said. Initial details were sketchy. Responders said the firefighter was airlifted to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, where a huge contingent of colleagues were gathered Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. The chief of the department...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Officials identify N.J. man killed in weekend shooting

Authorities on Tuesday identified the Somerset County man shot and killed over the weekend in Plainfield. Police found David Michael Buck shot around 6:40 p.m. Saturday after officers were called to gunfire near the 700 block of Kensington Avenue in the city, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Off-duty NJ Transit police officer saves his two friends from drowning at New Jersey beach⁣

NEW JERSEY – An off-duty NJ Transit police officer saved his two friends from drowning at a New Jersey beach⁣ last week, according to NJ Transit police. On Tuesday, September 13, off-duty NJ Transit Police Officer Sjosward was fishing from shore at Island Beach State Park in Seaside Heights. He, and two friends were at a location which was not staffed by lifeguards, NJ Transit police said.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
94.5 PST

You Can Face Jail Time For Cursing In This New Jersey Town

If you’ve done some research, New Jersey has some pretty crazy laws that I’m sure you didn’t know existed. I’ve heard that you can’t eat pickles on a Sunday in Trenton and that it’s illegal in some towns to slurp your soup, but I think I’ve found another law that takes the cake as New Jersey’s most random law.
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash on Garden State Parkway

A 39-year-old Bergen County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the Garden State Parkway in Old Bridge, authorities said. Gabriel Farias was driving north in the express lanes at about 12:25 a.m. when he got into a sideswipe collision with an SUV, according to State Police. His car then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and overturned. Farias, of Teaneck, was pronounced dead at the scene near milepost 121.6.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
365K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy