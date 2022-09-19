Two agencies searching for similar suspect in thefts

Police in Morgan City and New Iberia appear to be looking for the same suspect in some thefts.

"We are aware of the incident from New Iberia. We do believe there is some sort of connection between the two and are working with New Iberia Police Department to compare notes to apprehend the suspect," said Morgan City Police Lt. John Schaff. "There were two different vehicles used in each of the crimes."

In both cases, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras. In the Morgan City case, the vehicle she left in also was caught on camera. If you know who this person is or have information about an incident, you can call the agency closest to you.

In the Morgan City case, the female allegedly entered a office at a local business and took items from that office. Anyone knowing the identity of the female or recognizes the vehicle being driven is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division @ (985)380-4605. You may remain anonymous.

Here are the pictures from the Morgan City incident:

Here's the Morgan City Police Department Facebook post:

In the New Iberia case, police were called to a local medical facility on September 8. The female suspect wandered around the facility for approximately one hour checking doors and entering several rooms before entering an area where key card access was not needed. The suspect stole an employee’s credit/debit card and used them at a local store a few moments later.

The suspect was also seen at a local store on surveillance using the victim’s cards. The Suspect left in a dark colored Mazda, unknown model.

If anyone can positively identify the suspect, contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS, log onto our P3 app or simply dial **TIPS and receive a reward of up to $1,000.00

Here are the pictures from the New Iberia incident:

Here's the New Iberia Crime Stoppers Facebook post: