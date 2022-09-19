Jordan Davis Confirms His New Duet Partner During Onstage Reveal

Photo: Getty Images

Jordan Davis finally revealed his duet partner who joined him on an upcoming collaboration… Davis teamed up with Danielle Bradbery on “Midnight Crisis,” and the pair performed it live for the first time during a recent show in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

“Pumped for y’all to finally hear Midnight Crisis this Friday.. Got a chance to debut it in Green Bay this weekend,” Davis captioned a clip he shared on his social media channels as he and Bradbery performed the single for the first time ever.

Davis has been teasing the collaboration, including when he shared a photo during rehearsals and a brief snippet of the song. “Just got done rehearsing my new song ‘Midnight Crisis’ … Any guesses on who the feature is? Whoever is going to the first show of the [Luke Combs] tour in Green Bay tomorrow will find out 👀,” Davis teased in his caption. Some instagram users weighed in with guesses, including Tenille Arts , Lainey Wilson , Ashley Cooke and MacKenzie Porter . However, other fans correctly exclaimed that Bradbery was the one to join Davis on the upcoming single, set to release on Friday (September 23).

Now that Davis has confirmed that it’s Bradbery on the track and shred a teaser, his fans are “more than ready” to her the whole thing. Listen to a snippet of the song here :