Read full article on original website
Related
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Queen Elizabeth II Owned The 2nd Most Expensive Car In The World. Here's Why It Was Special
Queen Elizabeth II notoriously traveled around in a custom Bentley, one that cost millions of dollars and was equipped with one-of-a-kind features.
Revealed: The Queen’s crown was bolted to her coffin after her grandfather’s bejewelled Maltese Cross fell into the gutter during his funeral procession
Her Majesty's Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre which balanced atop the Queen's coffin were screwed down to prevent a previous historical mishap, it is revealed. Back in 1936 George V's bejewelled Maltese Cross - which contains some of the biggest jewels in the Crown - fell off into the gutter while it rested on the coffin during his royal funeral procession.
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
RELATED PEOPLE
Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Every Emotional Photo
A final goodbye. The royal family paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II during an emotional funeral on Monday, September 19. The event began with a short procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall, where the late monarch had been lying in state since Wednesday, September 14. King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — led the procession alongside three of the queen’s grandchildren: Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.
WATCH: Royal guard faints while standing watch at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A guard fainted while he stood vigil at Queen Elizabeth II's coffin Wednesday. It was the queen's first day of lying in state at Westminster Hall, Parliament's house of government. Her coffin had just been through a procession from London's Buckingham Palace and will remain at Westminster Hall until her funeral in Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Extremely scary’ or respectful? Wave of cancelations and closures for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is drawing fire for stopping daily British life
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lies in Westminster Hall on September 16, 2022. Many businesses and organizations are closing or cancelling services on Monday, September 19, the day of the late monarch's funeral. Britain is in an official state of mourning after Queen Elizabeth II passed away last week. Huge crowds...
ETOnline.com
Police Officer Collapses During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral, Is Carried Away on Stretcher
A police officer collapsed on Monday morning during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London. The man on duty fainted by Parliament Square during the services, according to the New York Post, and had to be carried away on a stretcher. The incident took place prior to the funeral procession.
AOL Corp
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service: 5 key takeaways and moments
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral took place at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday following 10 official days of national mourning. Attending were the late monarch’s closest family members as well as some 500 world leaders and foreign dignitaries. In total, 2,000 guests bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
The Only Two People Officially Representing The US At The Queen's Funeral
The United States and the United Kingdom have maintained a close allyship throughout recent history. According to CBS News, Queen Elizabeth II was very fond of the United States. After the queen's heartbreaking death, the United States Ambassador to the U.K. spoke about how the monarch admired the country. "I think she loved America, and we loved her. When I first arrived, it was right before the Platinum Jubilee, and I was amazed at the number of people on the street that just adored her. And there was so much respect. But there were many, many Americans there," Ambassador Jane Hartley shared.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
O Canada! Proud moment as four 'resplendent and spectacular' Mounties lead Queen Elizabeth II's final funeral procession through London
Four 'resplendent and spectacular' horses of the Royal Canadian Mountain Police led Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession today, marking the culmination of a 53-year love affair between the late Monarch and the 'Mounties'. Ridden by Canadian officers wearing the famous red tunics and stetsons, the four horses marched through the...
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
msn.com
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
Honoring Queen Elizabeth After Death: Updates on Events Like King Charles’ Address and More
Continuing to honor her legacy. King Charles and the royal family have held several major events since Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official Twitter account of the royal family wrote on the day of her death at the age of 96. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
BBC
Nation pays final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at the Westminster Abbey funeral. Hundreds of thousands of people watched as the Queen's coffin was...
AP PHOTOS: Tearful crowds mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Crowds massed along the streets of London to say farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, whose state funeral on Monday drew kings, princes, presidents and prime ministers from around the world. Dozens of Buckingham Place staff stood in a neat line in the palace courtyard, and many bowed or curtseyed as the coffin passed by.Dense crowds packed the route through the ceremonial heart of London, and many thousands lined the more workaday suburban roads that the hearse took on its journey to Windsor Castle for the queen's burial in the royal vault.A woman with a floral hat in Hyde Park...
In Pictures: The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
Services for Britain's longest-serving monarch took place at Westminster Abbey, followed by a procession through London. Leaders from around the world gathered to honor her.
Comments / 0