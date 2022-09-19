Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Upcoming Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
Amidst numerous anniversaries, the Air Jordan 6 was only afforded a few releases throughout this past year. But what it lacked in quantity, the silhouette made up for in quality, as it’s brought back the much-beloved “Midnight Navy” alongside debuting a well-received nod to Georgetown University. And in the latter months of 2022, the silhouette is set to deliver another exciting offering: the “Black Chrome,” which was first teased this past March.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Expected To Release Summer 2023
2022 is just a few months shy of being over — and while we’ve enjoyed a wealth of exciting releases, there’s much more in store for us down the road. And if you caught our Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview, you already know that the Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” PE is one of next year’s many highlights.
sneakernews.com
Penny Hardaway’s White/Black Air Foamposite One PE Is Releasing In 2023
2023 is slowly shaping up to be a banner year for the Air Foamposite One. At one point the most coveted sneaker on the market, the Air Foamposite One has since cooled off, although many fans have remained loyal to this 1997 classic. In addition to the return of the...
sneakernews.com
A Touch Of Blue And Silver Accent The Nike Air Force 1 High “Dare To Fly”
Back in August, the Nike umbrella unveiled their newest collection, “Dare To Fly,” which saw the Air Jordan 1 Low clad in silver and blue accents. And today, almost an entire month thereafter, it was revealed that the same details would also be arriving on the Air Force 1 High.
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”
The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Reminds You To Put In Work
The Nike Air Foamposite One has maintained a relatively low profile over the last three years, allowing for other Nike Basketball designs from the 1990s revel in the spotlight. With rumors that the sneaker is set to release in a fan-favorite “Metallic Red” colorway come next year, as well as official images of a new “Dream A World” style surfacing, the beetle-inspired shoe seems poised to return to the headlines.
sneakernews.com
Nike Air More Uptempo “Cobalt Bliss” Arrives Soon
Few models have enjoyed such a strong revival as the Nike Air More Uptempo, receiving a bevy of colorways to compliment the bulky models brightly-toned Summer season. As the sun begins to set sooner and sooner, The Swoosh already has plans to delve out Fall-ready styles of the Scottie Pippen-endorsed sneaker, emerging in a dominant white and black ensemble.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Set To Return Next Year: Details
The Air Jordan 4 is incredibly popular and for good reason. It made some nice improvements to the design of the Air Jordan 3, and for over 30 years, it has provided fans with some truly amazing colorways. In 2022, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a fan favorite and that is something that probably won't change, at least not anytime soon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
Bold Red Animates This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 High
Over the last 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 High has stepped aside for its shortest counterpart to revel in the spotlight. As Bruce Kilgore’s made-for-basketball design celebrates its 40th anniversary, the high-top model has emerged in new styles. Recently, a women’s-exclusive colorway appeared in a straightforward white...
sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
sneakernews.com
CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration
A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023
While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview
Although 2022 still has four months left (and dozens of sneaker releases scheduled), several Air Jordan retros for Summer 2023 have entered the rumor mill. Nostalgia sells and pairs like the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” from 2006 are proof given that their rumored return after an 11-year-break has already led some netizens to express their need for the shoes on social media. Previously-seen color palettes also emerged as part of the anticipated lineup, which has been leaked by reliable source @zSneakerHeadz via YouTube: “White Infrared” takes over the Air Jordan 7; a “Toro Bravo” arrangement emboldens the Air Jordan 6; and the Air Jordan 13 is set to indulge in a “Black Flint” update to its beloved “Flint” look.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns In “Beef And Broccoli” Colorway
Back in November of 2021, Jordan Brand reintroduced the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG in a “Black/Gum” colorway. Fast forward almost an entire year and the winterized model is scheduled to make another appearance, this time in the previously-released “Beef And Broccoli” colorway. Arriving right in...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway
From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
sneakernews.com
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90
As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos
The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “True Blue” Is Expected To Release January 2023
Despite an increase in the number of reports that the Air Jordan 1 is “sitting” at retailers, the silhouette continues to form an important part of the NIKE, Inc. lineup of products. Ahead of the year’s end, an in-hand look at the sneaker in a compelling “True Blue” colorway has surfaced.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low
Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
Comments / 0