Detailed Look At The Upcoming Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”

Amidst numerous anniversaries, the Air Jordan 6 was only afforded a few releases throughout this past year. But what it lacked in quantity, the silhouette made up for in quality, as it’s brought back the much-beloved “Midnight Navy” alongside debuting a well-received nod to Georgetown University. And in the latter months of 2022, the silhouette is set to deliver another exciting offering: the “Black Chrome,” which was first teased this past March.
Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Expected To Release Summer 2023

2022 is just a few months shy of being over — and while we’ve enjoyed a wealth of exciting releases, there’s much more in store for us down the road. And if you caught our Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview, you already know that the Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” PE is one of next year’s many highlights.
Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”

The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Reminds You To Put In Work

The Nike Air Foamposite One has maintained a relatively low profile over the last three years, allowing for other Nike Basketball designs from the 1990s revel in the spotlight. With rumors that the sneaker is set to release in a fan-favorite “Metallic Red” colorway come next year, as well as official images of a new “Dream A World” style surfacing, the beetle-inspired shoe seems poised to return to the headlines.
Nike Air More Uptempo “Cobalt Bliss” Arrives Soon

Few models have enjoyed such a strong revival as the Nike Air More Uptempo, receiving a bevy of colorways to compliment the bulky models brightly-toned Summer season. As the sun begins to set sooner and sooner, The Swoosh already has plans to delve out Fall-ready styles of the Scottie Pippen-endorsed sneaker, emerging in a dominant white and black ensemble.
Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Set To Return Next Year: Details

The Air Jordan 4 is incredibly popular and for good reason. It made some nice improvements to the design of the Air Jordan 3, and for over 30 years, it has provided fans with some truly amazing colorways. In 2022, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a fan favorite and that is something that probably won't change, at least not anytime soon.
Bold Red Animates This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 High

Over the last 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 High has stepped aside for its shortest counterpart to revel in the spotlight. As Bruce Kilgore’s made-for-basketball design celebrates its 40th anniversary, the high-top model has emerged in new styles. Recently, a women’s-exclusive colorway appeared in a straightforward white...
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”

2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration

A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023

While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview

Although 2022 still has four months left (and dozens of sneaker releases scheduled), several Air Jordan retros for Summer 2023 have entered the rumor mill. Nostalgia sells and pairs like the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” from 2006 are proof given that their rumored return after an 11-year-break has already led some netizens to express their need for the shoes on social media. Previously-seen color palettes also emerged as part of the anticipated lineup, which has been leaked by reliable source @zSneakerHeadz via YouTube: “White Infrared” takes over the Air Jordan 7; a “Toro Bravo” arrangement emboldens the Air Jordan 6; and the Air Jordan 13 is set to indulge in a “Black Flint” update to its beloved “Flint” look.
The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns In “Beef And Broccoli” Colorway

Back in November of 2021, Jordan Brand reintroduced the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG in a “Black/Gum” colorway. Fast forward almost an entire year and the winterized model is scheduled to make another appearance, this time in the previously-released “Beef And Broccoli” colorway. Arriving right in...
The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway

From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
Brown Suedes And Navy Nylons Merge For The Latest Nike Air Max 90

As we venture further into the Fall 2022 calendar, it’s been made crystal clear that the Nike Air Max 90 isn’t going anywhere any time soon with just as many upcoming offerings being announced as this past summer. Employing dominant shaggy suede overlays, the latest textile construction of the Air Max cushioned silhouette signals the turn in seasons.
Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos

The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low

Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
