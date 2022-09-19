ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas man drowns in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Deputies

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpsiu_0i1Rfta600

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an “apparent drowning,” after a man was seen “floating face down,” and later died in Destin Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO .

An 81-year-old from Texas was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle just before 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. The victim was located “approximately 10 minutes later floating face down,” according to the post.

Update: Man seriously wounded after nightclub shooting, suspect at large

The man was pulled from the water and “lifesaving measures,” were taken. The man was declared dead a “short time later,” at a local emergency room.

The name of the victim was not given at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

