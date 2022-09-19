ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Rolling Stone

Margo Price Announces New Album Powered by Shrooms and Topanga Canyon

Margo Price will release her next album at the top of 2023. The singer-songwriter and performer has announced that Strays, her fourth studio full-length, will arrive Jan. 13 via Loma Vista Records and includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. The project follows Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Price previously released the album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of Strays, Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video. An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I...
ARTnews

Brad Pitt Shows His Art, MoMA’s Chief Photography Curator Departs, and More: Morning Links for September 19, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT’S THE PITTS—the artworks by actor Brad Pitt, that is. Some of them are on display in Tampere, Finland, at the Sara Hildén Art Museum, TMZ reports. In a new show there, Pitt is showing recent work alongside sculptures by his friend Thomas Houseago, whom Pitt reportedly counts as a close friend. According to TMZ, Pitt never made it to the opening of the exhibition, which also includes works by the composer Nick Cave. But for those interested in traveling to see the exhibition, Tampere is only a short train ride from Helsinki. PHOTOGRAPHY DISPATCH. The curator Clément Chéroux, a star of the Museum...
Vibe

The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date

The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
Guitar World Magazine

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Rolling Stone

Angel Olsen Announces ‘Big Time’ 2023 North American Tour

Angel Olsen’s 9-piece group of touring musicians, the Big Time band, are gearing up for another long stretch on the road as the singer and songwriter announces an 18-date North American tour in support of her latest studio album, Big Time. Erin Rae will join for all dates of the tour, which is set to begin on Jan. 20 in Atlanta, Georgia, and conclude on Feb. 11 in Durham, North Carolina. The Big Time tour includes stops at theaters and music halls throughout New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Columbus, New Haven, Baltimore, Richmond, and more. General sale for the tour begins Friday,...
Vibe

Ledisi Named First Artist-In-Residence At Berklee’s Institute Of Jazz And Gender Justice

Ledisi has been named the first artist-in-residence at the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice this fall at the Berklee College of Music. “That means I’ll be your professor for the academic year of 2022-2023,” shared Ledisi in an Instagram video announcing her new role. “I am looking forward to being a part of the Berklee community, working with the institute, and experiencing these beautiful minds that will be in my classroom.”More from VIBE.comLupe Fiasco To Teach Rap Course At The Massachusetts Institute Of TechnologyJazmine Sullivan And Adam Blackstone Release New Single, "'Round Midnight"Maxwell And Robert Glasper To Headline Blue Note...
NME

Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brooklyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022

NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November. The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on...
The Independent

Grimes finished new album at ‘plastic surgery clinic’ amid elf ear rumours

Grimes has revealed that she has finished her new album and “perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic”.Over the weekend, the 34-year-old singer tweeted that her new album is finished.“Album is done we’re mixing,” she wrote. “My friend and I perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.“I have 20 songs so,” Grimes revealed further. “Maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist.”This update comes after the “Shinigami Eyes” singer posted a new photo on...
withguitars.com

Otoboke Beaver Begin North American Tour Next Month | ‘Super Champon’ LP Out Now

Singles: “I don’t want to die alone” “PARDON?” “YAKITORI”. “I am not maternal” “Don’t call me mojo”. Acclaimed Japanese punk-rock-garage quartet Otoboke Beaver are embarking on their highly anticipated, and rapidly selling out, North American tour beginning next month; dates and tickets available here. The tour comes in support of their newly released album Super Champon via Damnably. Having earned support from NPR, Pitchfork, FADER, Stereogum, Bandcamp Daily, TheNeedleDrop, BrooklynVegan, and beyond, the album sees the band explore themes like pushing back on societal pressure to reproduce, calling out ridiculous judgements on what gives a woman value, and reacting to uninvited counsel from patronising people, across an impressive 18 tracks in 20 minutes.
Louder

Fierce and artful to the end, Joe Strummer's music resonates more than ever

Back in the 90s, Johnny Cash took his music into the last stages of old age. The lesson was that you might keep your ferocity, grace and art until the very end. Joe Strummer was paying attention. He had also decided to be a man in black, a folk archetype. And so he wrote Johnny a wonderful song called The Road To Rock ’N’ Roll. Cash was confused by the proposal, but the Strummer version is excellent.
Ultimate Classic Rock

30 Years Ago: Why Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ Was Initially a Failure

Radiohead's "Creep" may forever be regarded as one of the '90s defining rock songs, but it was roundly dismissed by critics and U.K. listeners upon release. Known in their early years as On a Friday, the band developed plenty of buzz around Oxfordshire, an area west of London where the members were attending college. Record labels soon came calling, so they signed their first record deal in December 1991 – and changed their name to Radiohead.
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Jaco Pastorius go from funk to fuzz in one of his most groundbreaking bass solos

The self-proclaimed (and undisputed) “greatest bass player in the world” went full tilt in this unmissable performance. On September 29, 1978, Weather Report took to the stage in Offenbach, Germany, with the seminal fusion band’s most celebrated lineup of keyboardist Joe Zawinul, saxophonist Wayne Shorter, drummer Peter Erskine and bassist Jaco Pastorius.
