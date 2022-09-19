Read full article on original website
Margo Price Announces New Album Powered by Shrooms and Topanga Canyon
Margo Price will release her next album at the top of 2023. The singer-songwriter and performer has announced that Strays, her fourth studio full-length, will arrive Jan. 13 via Loma Vista Records and includes appearances by Sharon Van Etten and the Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell. The project follows Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Price previously released the album’s first single, “Been to the Mountain,” in August. Along with the announcement of Strays, Price dropped the new song “Change of Heart” and its accompanying video. An intense, blues-influenced psych-rock tune, “Change of Heart” looks at reckoning and acceptance. “I...
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Covers Album Too Late for Edelweiss
The Tallest Man on Earth has announced a new covers album. Too Late for Edelweiss is due out this Friday, September 23, via Anti-. The 10-track release includes covers of songs popularized by Bon Iver, Lucinda Williams, Yo La Tengo, the National, Hank Williams, and more. The album takes its...
Leftfield announce intimate UK tour dates, share new track ‘Accumulator’
Leftfield have shared a high-octane new single, ‘Accumulator’, and announced a run of “intimate” UK tour dates ahead of their new album ‘This Is What We Do’ in December. A press release describes ‘Accumulator’ as “a combination of skin and circuits, old and new,”...
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
Brad Pitt Shows His Art, MoMA’s Chief Photography Curator Departs, and More: Morning Links for September 19, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT’S THE PITTS—the artworks by actor Brad Pitt, that is. Some of them are on display in Tampere, Finland, at the Sara Hildén Art Museum, TMZ reports. In a new show there, Pitt is showing recent work alongside sculptures by his friend Thomas Houseago, whom Pitt reportedly counts as a close friend. According to TMZ, Pitt never made it to the opening of the exhibition, which also includes works by the composer Nick Cave. But for those interested in traveling to see the exhibition, Tampere is only a short train ride from Helsinki. PHOTOGRAPHY DISPATCH. The curator Clément Chéroux, a star of the Museum...
The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date
The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
The last mourner: In his Cub's cap, amazing image shows boy of eight who was the last in queue to see George VI lying in state
Cloaked in an enormous blanket and dutifully ready to remove his Cub’s cap, eight-year-old Mickey Bran earned a minor place in royal history as the last person in the queue to see King George VI lying in state. Now, 70 years on, Mr Bran remembers the occasion with a...
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Angel Olsen Announces ‘Big Time’ 2023 North American Tour
Angel Olsen’s 9-piece group of touring musicians, the Big Time band, are gearing up for another long stretch on the road as the singer and songwriter announces an 18-date North American tour in support of her latest studio album, Big Time. Erin Rae will join for all dates of the tour, which is set to begin on Jan. 20 in Atlanta, Georgia, and conclude on Feb. 11 in Durham, North Carolina. The Big Time tour includes stops at theaters and music halls throughout New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Columbus, New Haven, Baltimore, Richmond, and more. General sale for the tour begins Friday,...
Ledisi Named First Artist-In-Residence At Berklee’s Institute Of Jazz And Gender Justice
Ledisi has been named the first artist-in-residence at the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice this fall at the Berklee College of Music. “That means I’ll be your professor for the academic year of 2022-2023,” shared Ledisi in an Instagram video announcing her new role. “I am looking forward to being a part of the Berklee community, working with the institute, and experiencing these beautiful minds that will be in my classroom.”More from VIBE.comLupe Fiasco To Teach Rap Course At The Massachusetts Institute Of TechnologyJazmine Sullivan And Adam Blackstone Release New Single, "'Round Midnight"Maxwell And Robert Glasper To Headline Blue Note...
Brooklyn Brewery and NME launch Brooklyn Sound gig series for autumn 2022
NME has partnered with Brooklyn Brewery to launch the revival of their live music series Brooklyn Sound, which will span three shows across the borough throughout October and November. The gigs will showcase homegrown talent from New York City’s incredible pool of musical talent across multiple genres, kicking off on...
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
Grimes finished new album at ‘plastic surgery clinic’ amid elf ear rumours
Grimes has revealed that she has finished her new album and “perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic”.Over the weekend, the 34-year-old singer tweeted that her new album is finished.“Album is done we’re mixing,” she wrote. “My friend and I perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time.“I have 20 songs so,” Grimes revealed further. “Maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist.”This update comes after the “Shinigami Eyes” singer posted a new photo on...
Otoboke Beaver Begin North American Tour Next Month | ‘Super Champon’ LP Out Now
Singles: “I don’t want to die alone” “PARDON?” “YAKITORI”. “I am not maternal” “Don’t call me mojo”. Acclaimed Japanese punk-rock-garage quartet Otoboke Beaver are embarking on their highly anticipated, and rapidly selling out, North American tour beginning next month; dates and tickets available here. The tour comes in support of their newly released album Super Champon via Damnably. Having earned support from NPR, Pitchfork, FADER, Stereogum, Bandcamp Daily, TheNeedleDrop, BrooklynVegan, and beyond, the album sees the band explore themes like pushing back on societal pressure to reproduce, calling out ridiculous judgements on what gives a woman value, and reacting to uninvited counsel from patronising people, across an impressive 18 tracks in 20 minutes.
Renaissance's debut album to be reissued in autumn 2022
Extended version of Renaissance's 1969 self-titled album – with Jane Relf on vocals – due out in October '22
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Fierce and artful to the end, Joe Strummer's music resonates more than ever
Back in the 90s, Johnny Cash took his music into the last stages of old age. The lesson was that you might keep your ferocity, grace and art until the very end. Joe Strummer was paying attention. He had also decided to be a man in black, a folk archetype. And so he wrote Johnny a wonderful song called The Road To Rock ’N’ Roll. Cash was confused by the proposal, but the Strummer version is excellent.
30 Years Ago: Why Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ Was Initially a Failure
Radiohead's "Creep" may forever be regarded as one of the '90s defining rock songs, but it was roundly dismissed by critics and U.K. listeners upon release. Known in their early years as On a Friday, the band developed plenty of buzz around Oxfordshire, an area west of London where the members were attending college. Record labels soon came calling, so they signed their first record deal in December 1991 – and changed their name to Radiohead.
Goldie Hawn cuts a smart figure in a black suit and lace top as takes to the stage at the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit in New York City
Goldie Hawn cut a stylish figure as she spoke on day two at The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit in New York on Tuesday. The Hollywood actress, 76, looked effortlessly chic in a black blazer and trousers which she teamed with a simple lace top. The star elevated her frame in...
Watch Jaco Pastorius go from funk to fuzz in one of his most groundbreaking bass solos
The self-proclaimed (and undisputed) “greatest bass player in the world” went full tilt in this unmissable performance. On September 29, 1978, Weather Report took to the stage in Offenbach, Germany, with the seminal fusion band’s most celebrated lineup of keyboardist Joe Zawinul, saxophonist Wayne Shorter, drummer Peter Erskine and bassist Jaco Pastorius.
