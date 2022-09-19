Read full article on original website
pagevalleynews.com
Luray VFW collecting baby supplies for ‘veteran mommies to be’
LURAY — The Comer-Jones VFW Post 621 Auxiliary is collecting baby supplies for veteran “mothers to be” at the Martinsburg (W.Va.) VA Medical Center. There are 47 female veterans who are expecting and need some help. The following is a list of supplies needed:. Diapers. Wipes. Slow...
Sandra Judith Rohr Hoecker
Sandra Judith Rohr Hoecker, 86, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Mrs. Hoecker was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 13, 1936 a daughter of the late John and Aleen (Smith) Rohr. She married her first husband, Gary Mooney in 1960. Together they lived in Glendale, CA...
New Mount Carmel dedicated
September 22, 1911 — The new Mount Carmel Church was dedicated by the Old School Baptists under the brightest auspices last Sunday, Sept. 17, 1911. The edifice was crowded to its capacity and held at least 500 people on the occasion, while many stayed away because they knew seats could not be obtained.
Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction
LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
One Bulldog, one Panther qualify for Region B golf tournament; Mt. View claims Bull Run honors
HARRISONBURG, Sept. 19 — The Generals of Mountain View took top honors at the Bull Run District Golf Tournament held at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg on Monday. The Generals scored a team low of 352 to win the Bull Run championship for both the regular season and the district tournament.
In-person voting begins Friday for November ballot featuring House and town council races
LURAY, Sept. 21 — Page County’s 16, 689 registered voters can begin casting ballots this Friday, Sept. 23 in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Only three races really emerge as contended contests on this year’s ballot in Page County, with three candidates vying for the 6th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, four candidates vying for three seats on the Luray Council, and four candidates vying for three seats on the Shenandoah Council.
Council enters settlement agreement on parcel for well and other news from Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Sept. 13 — The Shenandoah Council last week accepted the Shenandoah Planning Commission’s recommendation to concur with the Zoning/Subdivision Administrator that the acquisition of Well Site Number 1 from the Shenandoah Land and Improvement Company by the Town does not violate the Town’s subdivision ordinance, because the acquisition of the property is not a “subdivision” regulated by that ordinance.
More than 7,000 enjoy Hawksbill Pool, $1M left in ARPA funds and other news from Stanley
STANLEY, Sept. 14 — Stanley Parks and Rec Director Teri Beers reported to the Stanley Council last week that 7,425 swimmers enjoyed the Hawksbill Pool during the 2022 season, which ended Labor Day weekend. The Stanley Stingrays enjoyed another successful season with around 60 swimmers, and the facility at Hawksbill Park hosted five Night Swims and three Movie Nights, as well as 42 pool parties, with visitors from 19 states.
Plane wreckage found in Kite Hollow
September 21, 1961 — The dense nature of undergrowth and trees in the Kite Hollow area drained by the East Hawksbill is indicated by the length of time it took searching parties to locate the wreckage of a Civil Air Patrol plane lost in the area on Sept. 9.
