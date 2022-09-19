LURAY, Sept. 21 — Page County’s 16, 689 registered voters can begin casting ballots this Friday, Sept. 23 in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Only three races really emerge as contended contests on this year’s ballot in Page County, with three candidates vying for the 6th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, four candidates vying for three seats on the Luray Council, and four candidates vying for three seats on the Shenandoah Council.

PAGE COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO