Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
The 5 Best Cyberpunk 2077 Stories To Check Out That Aren't The Video Game
Since its release in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 has expanded its world with a wide range of comics and the newly released anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners. That makes it very possible for someone to be a fan of the franchise and not even play the game. There's the option of playing the board game that everything is based on, reading the comics, or enjoying the anime.
Gamespot
Netflix's Newest Mobile Game Is Based On The Nailed It Cooking Show
The Netflix TV show Nailed It is getting a spin-off video game. Netflix has announced that Paladin Studios is developing a Nailed It video game called Nailed It Baking Bash, and it'll be released October 4 on mobile. Like the TV series, the video game is all about cooking. In...
Welp, the Cyberpunk 2077 anime made me want to give the game another shot
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is stylish and gory, but also a surprisingly compelling gutter-level view of Night City.
Gamespot
Avatar's Re-Release Includes New Footage Of The Way Of Water
The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron's Avatar is coming in December, but ahead of that, the original movie is back in theaters for a special remastered re-release. The re-release opens in the US on September 23, but it debuted in some international markets already. People have reported that the film includes a special look at new scenes from The Way of Water.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Splinter Cell remake features a rewritten story for modern-day audiences
A lot has changed in 20 years
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
GTA 6 Leak References A Minor GTA 5 Character Assumed To Be Dead
Media leaks are usually — more or less — a marketing ploy. It's just a fun way of teasing content before it's time to officially release a teaser trailer (also known as the worst kind of trailer of them all) that hints at the ACTUAL trailer that teases the movie. That is sometimes the case, but not always. Rockstar Games, the studio behind "Red Dead Redemption" and "Grand Theft Auto," suffered one such leak on Sept. 18th, 2022. The massive leak has fans losing their minds, as a three gigabyte file, full of in-game footage (comprised of 90 videos, to be precise, that add up to roughly 50 minutes worth of viewing) for Rockstar Games' upcoming title, "Grand Theft Auto 6," was released on a GTA forum in the early hours of the morning.
Gamespot
PS5 With Detachable Hard Drive Coming In 2023 - Report
A new version of the PlayStation 5 will be released in 2023 featuring a detachable disk drive, according to a new report from Tom Henderson at Insider-Gaming. Henderson reported that the console will launch about a year from now in September 2023. Sources told the site that this new model of the PS5 has been in production since the PS5 launched in November 2020.
Gamespot
Edge of Spider-Verse #4 - The Last Laugh; Once Upon a Spider: The Spinstress Princess; Drive You Crazy; Prom and Circumstance
The Last Laugh; Once Upon a Spider: The Spinstress Princess; Drive You Crazy; Prom and Circumstance last edited by SlamAdams on 09/21/22 06:58PM View full history. Written by Dan Slott, David Hein, Irene Sankoff and Tee Franklin. Art by Nathan Stockman, Will Robson and More. You know the first two,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ gets a “second chance” with its highest player count since launch
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a huge boost to its player count, with the developers celebrating the troubled game getting a “second chance.”. According to Steam Charts, Cyberpunk 2077 reached roughly 85,555 concurrent players on Steam over this past weekend (September 17-18) – a significant increase, given that the game saw 22,200 concurrent players just days previously on Tuesday, September 13.
Gamespot
Scorn's Gross Setting Looks Incredible, But I Wish The Story Had A More Straightforward Setup
Scorn's entire intent seems to be to disgust, disturb, and unnerve the player with its terrifying imagery of fleshy hallways and unsettling biomechanical monstrosities. And to that benchmark, the game seems to very much succeed--this is a game that I and my normally fairly strong gag reflex have struggled to look at from the earliest trailer. It's a gross-looking game that delights in its grossness.
Gamespot
Carnage #6 - In Hell Part One
The Carnage symbiote has a bloodlust unlike any other organism in the Marvel Universe. IN THIS ISSUE, its ruthless and aggressive efforts to quench that bloodlust reach new and never-before-seen heights. But what in the Hel is Carnage up to, and what will it do to anyone who gets in its way?!
Gamespot
Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven #2
Shin's powerless and trapped in the lion's den. With the walls closing in, all hope rests on unravelling the decades-long mystery that led the USP to this point. How is it related to a galactic conspiracy, how can Dan Moroboshi still be alive...and why is Ultraseven menacing Japan?
Gamespot
Parasomnia: The Dreaming God #2
Cullen Bunn (Harrow County) and Andrea Mutti (Bunny Mask) return with their hit adventure tale of two worlds split between dreams and reality. Our hero continues to fall deeper into horrors of the cyberpunk metropolis on the hunt for his son while facing off against many futuristic nightmares.
Gamespot
New Mutants
CELEBRATE THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF X-MEN'S YOUTHFUL MISFITS!. Throughout the past forty years, NEW MUTANTS has remained a timeless yet contemporary voice for the marginalized youth who must grow up in a harsh, cruel world. In this supersized issue, Vita Ayala, Rod Reis and more craft a mosaic love letter...
Gamespot
PlayStation Boss: We Believe In The Premium Release Before Subscriptions
PlayStation Indies head Shuhei Yoshida has revealed more details on Sony's approach to first-party games and its strategy towards releasing its biggest titles through its subscription services PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. According to Yoshida in his interview with Games Industry, Sony still believes in the "premium release of a...
Gamespot
X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green
Nature Girl. Curse. Sauron. A dog. With the planet hanging in the balance, these few take up arms to ask "How far is too far to save us?" Can Logan answer the question before it's too late?. The conclusion of the hit story from Marvel Unlimited - in print for...
Comments / 0