Local law enforcement agencies react to death of Richmond Officer Seara Burton

MIAMI VALLEY — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley offered their condolences after Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton passed away Sunday night.

Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter issued a statement on Facebook saying “My wife Jackie and I are terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Officer Seara Burton. It is the worst outcome of what we have all been praying for. We join with the entire Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement officials throughout the Whitewater Valley in extending our deepest condolences to Seara’s family, friends, and the Richmond Police Department.”

The Englewood Police Department has extended its condolences to Officer Seara Burton’s family, friends and the Richmond Police Department.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Facebook saying it is “incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Officer Seara Burton from the Richmond Police Department.”

The Centerville Police Department extended its condolences in a Facebook post.

The West Carrollton Police Department said in a Facebook post “Our hearts are heavy for the family and fellow officers of Seara Burton.”

