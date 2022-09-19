Read full article on original website
A 4-year-old becomes second US child in a week to bring a handgun to school. Gun safety group warns of 'tremendous problem.'
A four-year-old from Texas is the second US child in a week to bring a handgun to a school campus, following a similar incident in Arizona.
Two groups of students at Florida high school face criminal charges for 'creating a mass panic' by pretending that there was someone armed with a gun
Students who 'pranked' a school administrator by pretending a gunman had entered Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, are facing criminal charges. Pupils ran for their lives after school girls approached a staff member and told them they had seen someone carrying again, sparking a mass panic that left dozens of children in hysterics.
Bus Driver Allegedly Shoved Black Students, Told Them to Sit in the Back
"I don't understand why he told him to sit in the back of the bus," said the students' mom. "The primary [students] normally sit right behind the bus driver."
'It needs to stop.' Active shooter hoaxes at schools are having serious consequences
Authorities are taking note of the frequency of "swatting" calls at schools. The FBI says these false active shooter reports are putting innocent people at risk.
School Principal Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle: Deputies
"I am saddened by the passing of Dr. Wendy Cook, principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School," South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman said.
Teen boys arrested after girl, 15, overdoses on fentanyl at high school campus
Two California high school students have been arrested after two teens overdosed and one of them died at a nearby campus. Melanie Ramos, 15, has been identified as the student found dead on Tuesday inside a bathroom stall at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. A 15-year-old boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to Melanie and another girl, 15, who also overdosed but received medical attention and is expected to survive. The Los Angeles Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told ABC News that the 15-year-old suspect was in possession...
Ohio Mother Charged In Infant’s ‘Co-Sleeping’ Death
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office put out a warrant for Hunter’s arrest
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment after parents called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle instead of being disciplined with suspensions
A Missouri school district has reinstated corporal punishment after parents reportedly called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle, the superintendent claimed. Cassville R-IV School District, located near the Arkansas border, has implemented corporal punishment as a 'last resort' going into the 2022-23 school year. 'It shall...
Woman Stabs Roommates Until She Thinks They're Dead, Then Goes Shopping
The woman later told investigators that she is a sociopath with undiagnosed dissociative identity disorder.
Mom says son was mistakenly put on school bus and dropped off alone on 1st day of school
A North Carolina mom is speaking out after she said her son's school mistakenly placed him on a school bus he was never supposed to be on. Tracy Williamson told "Good Morning America" she went to the school to pick up her 6-year-old son Avery at the end of his first day of school but couldn't locate him.
Viral Video Captures Michigan High Schoolers Mocking George Floyd’s Death
A group of Michigan high school students stirred outrage when they jumped on a TikTok trend, creating a police brutality video inspired by and seemingly mocking George Floyd’s death.“I can’t believe kids are doing this,” parent Jaimie Nasceif told local outlet Fox 2 Detroit. “I think it’s ridiculous and something completely unacceptable.”According to Fox 2, the video was recorded during an off-campus breakfast in August for players from Stevenson High School’s football team.In the video, reposted to Instagram earlier this week by @metrodetroitnarc, white ninth-grade students in football jerseys stand in a circle on an outdoor patio. They surround a...
Alabama woman charged in fatal dog-mauling attacks
An Alabama woman is now charged in two fatal dog attacks earlier this year. Jacqueline Summer Beard, who worked for the state health agency, drove to a home in rural northwest Alabama to investigate a deadly dog attack and wound up herself being fatally mauled by the animals, authorities say. The same pack even went after neighbors as they talked to police at the scene afterward.
'What is woke math?': In Florida, public school teachers bristle at DeSantis's changes to education
If it were not for the dozens of bright-eyed, energetic fourth- and fifth-grade Florida students that Michelle Lucas teaches math and science to each and every day, she’s unsure she would have stuck with her job as a Broward County public school teacher so long. Historically low pay made...
Worker died in bathroom and no one noticed for days
Bessie Durham, 63, worked as a janitor for a South Carolina Belk department store. She went missing last Thursday and her body wasn’t discovered – in a store bathroom – until Monday, according to police.
Police response to 5-year-old boy who left school was problematic from the start
When police found a kindergarten boy who had walked off from school after attacking his teacher and classmates, it didn’t take them long to start guessing about the cause of his behavior. “He’s bad because no one’s correcting it,” one of the officers who brought the boy back to school is seen saying on police body-camera footage of the incident, which took place in Silver Spring, Maryland, in 2020. The officers asked the boy if he got spankings at home – and later told his mother she should beat him. But when I first saw the video, I knew this case was much...
Parents Arrested After 3-Year-Old Found in Cage 'Filled With Bugs'
In addition to the 3-year-old child, deputies also discovered a 2-year-old child walking around the home "holding a methamphetamine pipe."
Bodies Believed To Be Of Missing Girl, 14, And Boy, 18, Found With Gunshot Wounds
Two bodies have been found with gunshot wounds in North Carolina and are believed to belong to two teenagers who were both reported missing by their family members over the weekend. "Through our ongoing investigation, we have information that suggests the two individuals located off Buckhorn Road yesterday are Lyric...
Teen awarded $1M in bullying lawsuit shares why she ‘forgives’ former classmates
A California teen awarded $1 million by a court that determined her former school didn't stop her bullies, is speaking out, "to bring attention to other kids going through similar situations." Eighteen-year-old Eleri Irons is a former student of El Segundo Middle School in California where she attended grades six...
A mass shooting in Virginia kills 2 people and wounds 5 more. Some of those shot were Norfolk State University students
CNN — Seven people were struck by gunfire overnight in Norfolk, Virginia, including several university students, officials said Sunday. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Killam Avenue around 12 a.m. ET and found four women and three men who had been shot, Norfolk police said. All seven victims...
Mother Sentenced to Death After Poisoning Children for Social Media Donations
When a woman brought her four-year-old son to the hospital complaining of a stomach ache and vomiting blood, she said it was the result of a seafood allergy. But doctors in Thailand were surprised to discover that the boy was suffering from a severe stomach infection, not an allergic reaction.
