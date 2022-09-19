ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Two groups of students at Florida high school face criminal charges for 'creating a mass panic' by pretending that there was someone armed with a gun

Students who 'pranked' a school administrator by pretending a gunman had entered Mainland High School in Daytona Beach, Florida, are facing criminal charges. Pupils ran for their lives after school girls approached a staff member and told them they had seen someone carrying again, sparking a mass panic that left dozens of children in hysterics.
The Independent

Teen boys arrested after girl, 15, overdoses on fentanyl at high school campus

Two California high school students have been arrested after two teens overdosed and one of them died at a nearby campus. Melanie Ramos, 15, has been identified as the student found dead on Tuesday inside a bathroom stall at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. A 15-year-old boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to Melanie and another girl, 15, who also overdosed but received medical attention and is expected to survive. The Los Angeles Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told ABC News that the 15-year-old suspect was in possession...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment after parents called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle instead of being disciplined with suspensions

A Missouri school district has reinstated corporal punishment after parents reportedly called for their kids to be spanked with a wooden paddle, the superintendent claimed. Cassville R-IV School District, located near the Arkansas border, has implemented corporal punishment as a 'last resort' going into the 2022-23 school year. 'It shall...
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

Viral Video Captures Michigan High Schoolers Mocking George Floyd’s Death

A group of Michigan high school students stirred outrage when they jumped on a TikTok trend, creating a police brutality video inspired by and seemingly mocking George Floyd’s death.“I can’t believe kids are doing this,” parent Jaimie Nasceif told local outlet Fox 2 Detroit. “I think it’s ridiculous and something completely unacceptable.”According to Fox 2, the video was recorded during an off-campus breakfast in August for players from Stevenson High School’s football team.In the video, reposted to Instagram earlier this week by @metrodetroitnarc, white ninth-grade students in football jerseys stand in a circle on an outdoor patio. They surround a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged in fatal dog-mauling attacks

An Alabama woman is now charged in two fatal dog attacks earlier this year. Jacqueline Summer Beard, who worked for the state health agency, drove to a home in rural northwest Alabama to investigate a deadly dog attack and wound up herself being fatally mauled by the animals, authorities say. The same pack even went after neighbors as they talked to police at the scene afterward.
ALABAMA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Police response to 5-year-old boy who left school was problematic from the start

When police found a kindergarten boy who had walked off from school after attacking his teacher and classmates, it didn’t take them long to start guessing about the cause of his behavior. “He’s bad because no one’s correcting it,” one of the officers who brought the boy back to school is seen saying on police body-camera footage of the incident, which took place in Silver Spring, Maryland, in 2020. The officers asked the boy if he got spankings at home – and later told his mother she should beat him. But when I first saw the video, I knew this case was much...
SILVER SPRING, MD
