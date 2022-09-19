Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Martha's Vineyard migrants accuse DeSantis of false imprisonment, fraud
A group of immigrants flown from Texas to Martha's Vineyard on Sept. 14 have filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts claiming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others enticed them to board a pair of planes with false promises of help, housing and financial assistance. What You Need To Know. On Sept....
mynews13.com
In South Carolina, Harris urges students to vote in midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold on to Congress in the midterm elections. In remarks Tuesday to...
mynews13.com
Texas Kosher BBQ Championship revisits San Antonio for 8th season
SAN ANTONIO — It’s been keyed as the largest Kosher BBQ Championship in the country, and its eighth annual cookoff is set to be in San Antonio soon. Congregation Agudas Achim presents the all-you-can-eat event on Nov. 6. The competition challenges 20 teams of Jewish pit masters in...
mynews13.com
Gov. Greg Abbott steps up statewide anti-fentanyl efforts
AUSTIN, Texas — Recent drug overdoses involving Texas teens have led authorities to suspect fentanyl as the root cause. Fatal cases have involved adults as well. The fentanyl crisis has forced state leaders to step up its efforts in addressing the threat this drug poses to the community. In...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
Andrew Warren will stay under suspension as the case goes to trial
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal judge ruled against suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated to office, after more than two hours of oral arguments Monday. Warren will stay under suspension as the case prepares to go to trial. He appeared in person before a...
mynews13.com
Morning Briefing: Allegations heat up governor's race, election worker protection bill proposed and rate of murders solved has steadily declined
Good morning, New York. Here's what you need to know today. Our last day of summer ends on a warm and sunny note with highs in the 70s/80s. While our area remains dry under a blend of sun and clouds, be on the look out to our west by dinner time when storms may roll through. A strong cold front will usher in a renewed chance for a few showers and storms tonight into tomorrow morning, and it's followed by a plunge in air temperatures with a cool, northerly breeze to follow for Friday into the weekend.
mynews13.com
Rochester's largest children's consignment sale opens Friday in Pittsford
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — You name it and it is priced to sell at the Mommy City Children's Consignment Sale. The three-day pop-up sale opens later this week at Pittsford Plaza. The Mommy City Sale is located at the former Stein Mart location at Pittsford Plaza. Mommy City co-founder Jason...
mynews13.com
San Bernardino County resident assesses damage to home after mudslide
Greg Lecklitner assessed the damage to his home after a massive storm caused mudslides in a recently burned area in a Southern California mountain community. Thunderstorms triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried homes and affected 3,000 residents in two remote communities in the San Bernardino Mountains.
Comments / 0