Wisconsin State

mynews13.com

In South Carolina, Harris urges students to vote in midterms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats’ chances to hold on to Congress in the midterm elections. In remarks Tuesday to...
ELECTIONS
mynews13.com

Texas Kosher BBQ Championship revisits San Antonio for 8th season

SAN ANTONIO — It’s been keyed as the largest Kosher BBQ Championship in the country, and its eighth annual cookoff is set to be in San Antonio soon. Congregation Agudas Achim presents the all-you-can-eat event on Nov. 6. The competition challenges 20 teams of Jewish pit masters in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mynews13.com

Gov. Greg Abbott steps up statewide anti-fentanyl efforts

AUSTIN, Texas — Recent drug overdoses involving Texas teens have led authorities to suspect fentanyl as the root cause. Fatal cases have involved adults as well. The fentanyl crisis has forced state leaders to step up its efforts in addressing the threat this drug poses to the community. In...
TEXAS STATE
mynews13.com

Andrew Warren will stay under suspension as the case goes to trial

TAMPA, Fla. — A federal judge ruled against suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated to office, after more than two hours of oral arguments Monday. Warren will stay under suspension as the case prepares to go to trial. He appeared in person before a...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Morning Briefing: Allegations heat up governor's race, election worker protection bill proposed and rate of murders solved has steadily declined

Good morning, New York. Here's what you need to know today. Our last day of summer ends on a warm and sunny note with highs in the 70s/80s. While our area remains dry under a blend of sun and clouds, be on the look out to our west by dinner time when storms may roll through. A strong cold front will usher in a renewed chance for a few showers and storms tonight into tomorrow morning, and it's followed by a plunge in air temperatures with a cool, northerly breeze to follow for Friday into the weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mynews13.com

San Bernardino County resident assesses damage to home after mudslide

Greg Lecklitner assessed the damage to his home after a massive storm caused mudslides in a recently burned area in a Southern California mountain community. Thunderstorms triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried homes and affected 3,000 residents in two remote communities in the San Bernardino Mountains.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

