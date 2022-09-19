ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

markerzone.com

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS ANNOUNCE MAJOR CHANGES TO 2022-23 UNIFORMS

The Vegas Golden Knights announced today their plans to shift to their gold sweaters, previously worn as an alternate jersey, will become the team's primary home kit. They are calling it simply, 'The Golden Age.'. In addition to the permanent shift to gold, the Golden Knights will also change the...
NHL
102.5 The Bone

Wings part ways with Vickie Johnson after second straight loss in first round of the playoffs

The Dallas Wings are the third WNBA team that will be in the market for a new coach next season. The team will not pick up Vickie Johnson's option, it announced Monday. The Wings saw improvement under Johnson in her second season at the helm. After going 14-18 under Johnson in 2021, the team improved to 18-18 in her second year. The team experienced two first-round playoff exits under Johnson. The Wings lost to the Chicago Sky in 2021 and dropped a three-game series against the Connecticut Sun in 2022.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Stars & Style Leading to More Nationally Televised Games

An NHL team’s primary goal is to have as many fans as possible so they can make as much money as possible, that is just the nature of how major sports leagues work, because without fans there is no team. The Minnesota Wild have never been known for their high marketability through 21 seasons in the NHL, as they have never really piqued the interest of many viewers outside of their home state with their propensity for low-scoring games and defense-first play. It is hard to draw in views and fans when you are consistently in the middle of the pack and being outperformed by other teams.
SAINT PAUL, MN

