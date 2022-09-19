Read full article on original website
Related
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
The Verge
GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos
The massive leak lines up with some earlier reporting on GTA VI, showing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would include a female protagonist influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified the leak is real through sources at Rockstar Games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Fan reactions to leaked GTA 6 graphics are misplaced, and here’s why
A major concern among many fans of Rockstar is the look of the GTA 6 build in the recent leaks. It doesn’t matter whether the leak is several years old or just a few months old, it just doesn’t look like a Triple-A game. That doesn’t mean much, however, since the look of the build is not important at this point and has almost nothing to do with how it will end up looking.
Why The GTA 6 Graphics Have Fans Worried
The gaming world lost its collective mind on September 18 when 3GB worth of footage from the development of "Grand Theft Auto 6" was leaked to the GTA Forums for the world to see. In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest stories in gaming history, the leak — which was later confirmed by Rockstar Games to be legit — gave fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series an unauthorized first look at the various features that the game will contain, confirming Vice City as its setting and revealing that there will be at least two playable main characters. However, even after the bombshell leak revealed a plethora amount of pivotal information regarding a long hyped-up release, some fans didn't seem satisfied with what they saw.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
Complex
Rockstar Games Addresses ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Leaked Footage
After a massive leak showcased footage from an in-development build of Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar Games has addressed the situation. Over the weekend, footage and further details on the long-awaited sixth mainline GTA surfaced online. Videos of a clearly unfinished version of the game, possibly an internal alpha build, circulated on social media and YouTube.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Unveiled About The Game's Setting
"Grand Theft Auto" fans are enjoying a momentous weekend with the leak of some 90 videos of gameplay and other footage from the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6" (via PC Gamer). Now, they're losing their minds over the leaked "GTA 6" videos and poring over them for insights on what the hotly anticipated next installment in the "GTA" franchise is going to be like.
The Biggest Leaks In Gaming History
The wait for a next big AAA game can be excruciating. Just take a look at Nintendo: "Pikmin 4" was announced to be close to completion back in 2015 (per Eurogamer), only for a Nintendo Direct in 2022 to deliver "Pikmin" fans the big news that it was still a little ways away. The threat of cancellation or countless delays don't help fan anxiety — but leaks can have a way of both exciting and infuriating gamers.
GTA 6 leak probably includes over 90 claimed videos
On social media, more than 90 claimed videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 development build have leaked. The footage, which was first posted to the GTA Forums by user tepotuberhacker, contains open-world gameplay supposedly from GTA 6, and it appears to be authentic. The leaker claims that the videos were got from Slack.
Iron Man Fans Just Got The Best Video Game News
"Iron Man" and Marvel fans just got a new reason to be excited, thanks to a big announcement from Electronic Arts. Today, EA revealed that a new "Iron Man" game is currently in the works at Motive Studio for an unannounced release date. Olivier Proulx, a producer with experience in both video games, movies, and Marvel productions, will be heading up development on the new game. Proulx has previously worked on games such "Deus Ex: Mankind Divided" and "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy," as well as the upcoming film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3."
The Diablo 4 Leak Gives Fans A First Look At The In-Game Cosmetics Shop
Few could have predicted that only a few short hours after the monumental "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, Blizzard's highly anticipated "Diablo 4" would succumb to a similar fate. A recent leak posted to Reddit showcases almost an hour of alleged "Diablo 4" gameplay footage. The footage offered fans a look at a "Diablo 4" Barbarian completing multiple quests, exploring a dungeon, and of course, tearing down foes. But that wasn't the only noteworthy thing shown off. The leak also showcased the "Diablo 4" in-game item shop.
How The GTA 6 Leak Lead To Rockstar's Latest World Record
When it comes to the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, it's kind of hard to find a silver lining. In what can only be described as the biggest story in gaming in some time, Rockstar Games experienced a data breach that led to over 3GB worth of development footage from the latest game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series being revealed on Sunday, giving "GTA" fans a glimpse into details such as the setting of the game, as well as its main characters. And while the company has broken its silence and shared that the leak shouldn't affect the game's development in any kind of long-term way, this kind of massive breach has prematurely put the upcoming game under the microscope. For instance, the leak has led some observers to make snide comments about the game's graphics despite the game not being anywhere close to finished. However, amidst all of the negatives, there have still been some notable positives.
Is The Original Overwatch Shutting Down For Good?
The release of the free-to-play "Overwatch 2" is quickly approaching. Well, sort of. On Oct. 4, the early access version of "Overwatch 2" will be available to download, with the full release of the game scheduled for a date still to be determined. Unfortunately, the build-up to its release has made many fans worried. Even after the title's highly anticipated announcement and a moderately successful beta period, interest for "Overwatch 2" quickly imploded by the game's second beta phase. But hey, if you're a fan of the series, there's always the original "Overwatch" to fall back on, right? Potentially not.
Hidden Gaming Gems That Were Ruined By One Mistake
Video games have a lot to balance. Smooth performance, consistently fun gameplay, and a solid story are just three things that some games have to achieve simultaneously. With the amount of variables that comprise a gaming experience it's easy for imperfections to arise. Even some of the biggest blockbusters can be vulnerable to controversy.
NME
‘Grand Theft Auto 6’: gameplay videos reportedly leaked
Gameplay videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) have reportedly been leaked online. Whilst there’s no announced release date for the game as of yet, developer Rockstar Games did say back in February that the title was in “active development”, with around 200 new jobs suggesting a pivot towards the project as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
That ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ leak is real, and fans have lost it
After years of rumors and speculation, it appears gamers have gotten their first proper look at the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, though probably not in the way Rockstar Games intended for it to happen. In a bizarre series of events, a number of screenshots and videos of the...
Some GTA Fans Are In An Uproar About The GTA 6 Leak. Here's Why
Rockstar Games' upcoming title, "Grand Theft Auto 6," just got a massive reveal in the form of an even bigger leak. As noted by The Verge, a fully authenticated three gigabyte folder of in-game footage (split across 90 videos that total to approximately 50 minutes of screen time) was uploaded to a GTA forum, which proved previous reports that the next game in the GTA series would feature a Latina lead character. The footage has since spread across the internet and, in standard social media fashion, is now splayed across everyone's timeline/wall/FYP.
Jason Schreier Confirms What We All Suspected About That GTA 6 Leak
If you're plugged into the world of gaming you're already aware that there's been a massive leak of early gameplay footage from the in-development "Grand Theft Auto 6." 90 different videos showing all kinds of treasures from the game are currently being analyzed and scrutinized by games journalists and fans alike, but Bloomberg's Jason Schreier revealed something that many probably took for granted about the leak.
SVG
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0