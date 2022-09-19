Read full article on original website
St. Petersburg, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in St. Petersburg. The Seminole High School - Seminole football team will have a game with St. Petersburg High School on September 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
fox13news.com
Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
995qyk.com
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street
Florida’s Coolest Brewery Is Right Down The Street. Website Tripstodiscover.com did the leg work, looking for the coolest breweries in each state. Now we know what Florida’s coolest brewery is. It’s a rough job, having to do all that research. They know there are so many beer lovers out there who really know their stuff. Their list, however, includes more than the glass of suds. Tripstodiscover.com also took a closer look at what each brewery has to offer. There are 50 breweries on the list, but we’re just concerned with finding out which Florida brewery made the list. Tampa Bay, you’re in luck. It’s right here in our backyard. The Florida brewery that earned the honor of coolest is Cigar City Brewing.
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fight
Former head coach of the New Orleans Saints Sean Payton had a lot to say about the fight that happened during Sunday's game that led to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans getting handed a one-game suspension from the league. Evans decided to shove Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore after Lattimore got into an altercation with Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. The initial cause of the altercation is unknown, but it looks like Tom Brady had words with Lattimore and for some reason, Fournette decided to make it physical. After the fight, officials decided to eject both Lattimore and Evans from the game but as of now, only Evans has been suspended. No word yet on if a fine will be imposed on either player.
Where to Hear Live Jazz in Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay area is filled with so many hidden gems that can be easily...
Pinellas County marina owner closely watching tropical wave headed for the Gulf
Tampa Bay area business owners say they are watching a tropical wave headed for the Gulf of Mexico next week.
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
wild941.com
Tampa Area Woman Who Won $1M Has Been Identified
Congratulations Paula Azbill who won $1M on a scratch-off ticket. Azbill lives in Lutz but purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. The 7-Eleven is located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue. Azbill chose to take her winnings in a one time lump sum of $820,000. The store is going to get a $2K bonus commission for selling the wining ticket. Now what game did she play? She played “500X The Cash,” which is a ticket that many people have been winning on. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. I’m a little upset because I have never won over $50 and that’s how much the ticket cost. What’s the most you have won on a scratch off ticket? Drop how much in the comments!
townandtourist.com
27 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In Tampa (Cafes, BBQ, Food Trucks!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Tampa has the best (and most diverse) food scene in Florida. When taking a look at the restaurants throughout this city, there are several black-owned restaurants that are essential to Tampa’s food scene. If you’re in Tampa, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants to support are.
School district identifies University of Tampa student killed in shooting
The University of Tampa student killed in a shooting over the weekend was identified by his former school district.
Radio Ink
Contract Extension For Dixon
Beasley Media Group has announced the company has signed a new multi-year extension with Mason Dixon to continue hosting afternoons on Q105 (WRBQ-FM) in Tampa. Dixon has worked for the station for over 20 years in two different runs.
fox13news.com
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
thatssotampa.com
Smashburger expanding with 15 new locations in Tampa
Open wide because Smashburger is planning a huge expansion in the Tampa area. Those perfectly caramelized patties have tantalized the taste buds of fast casual diners across the country. Tampa remains a major target market for restaurants, so it’s no surprise Smashburger is looking to increase its footprint here in Florida.
Tampa's Alessi Bakery rolls back prices to celebrate 110th birthday
Tampa's Alessi Bakery rolls back prices this weekend with macaroons for 49 cents and eclairs for 59 cents to celebrate its 110th birthday.
Newly Crowned King Charles III Demands Return of Lakeland’s Iconic Swans to England
In a startling turn of events, one of King Charles III’s first acts as the reigning King was one of defiance as he demanded that the City of Lakeland “return to England all descendants of the Monarchy’s Royal Flock of swans loaned to the City in 1957.” The King’s decree further states that he is “simply requesting the descendants so that his subjects may also enjoy them in all of the muted majesties of their homeland” in the wake of the end of the Queen’s 70-year reign.
Tampa’s Most Romantic Restaurants
Over the years, we’ve discovered quite the assortment of romantic locales throughout Tampa Bay worthy...
Beloved dive bar The Bends celebrates a whirlwind decade in St. Petersburg
Newly-formed booking duo 'We're Sweet Girls' brings a stacked lineup to the bar this weekend.
Florida Teacher Arrested For Slapping A Student In The Back Of The Head
The teacher says he didn't mean to harm the student, only discipline him.
Locally Owned and Operated Ramen Restaurant to Debut in Lakeland
The restaurant will occupy a former Pizza Hut and be near eateries such as Burger King and S&L Burgers.
wild941.com
Tampa Rapper Needs Help Finding Her Missing Cousin
Popular Tampa Rapper Doechii needs our help. Today she shared to Instagram that her cousin Johnathan is missing. According to the Tampa Police Department Johnathan is a 27-year-old with special needs and has been missing since Friday. He is 5’11″, with short black hair, brown eyes and weighs about 180 pounds. Reports say he was last seen leaving his home in Tampa located at 1000 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. His clothing attire was camouflage pants and a black t-shirt. Is you have seen him please call Tampa police at (813)231-613-6130.
