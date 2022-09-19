ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, MN

Orono starts clock on fire department decision

By By Todd Abeln
Laker Pioneer
Laker Pioneer
 2 days ago

For the past few months, the cities of Orono and Long Lake have been negotiating about the future of fire services between the two cities.

At first there wasn’t much movement on either side of the issue, as Long Lake wanted to continue to operate the Long Lake Fire Department while Orono wanted to either start its own separate fire department or take over control of the Long Lake Fire Department.

The Long Lake Fire Department has provided fire services to the city of Orono since 2002, but Orono formally notified Long Lake in April 2021 that they will be terminating the contract with Long Lake and LLFD in 2025.

Council members from each city, Victoria Seals and Matt Johnson from Orono and Jahn Dyvik and Mayor Charlie Miner from Long Lake, have been meeting almost weekly over the past two months in hopes to hammer out a deal that both cities can live with regarding fire services, who pays for what and who administrates the department.

There appeared to be movement towards a deal at the last Orono City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 22 when Seals and Johnson presented a basic framework for fire services between the two cities.

The framework called for all current firefighters and the chief staying on board, the name of the department remaining the Long Lake Fire Department would and serve these cities: Orono, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, and Long Lake. The framework also stated that Fire Station 1 would remain owned 50/50 by the Long Lake and Orono, but that Long Lake would pay for 50 percent maintenance and improvements going forward; and Fire Station 2 would remain 100 percent owned by Orono and going forward Orono would take over 100 percent of maintenance and improvements going forward. A fire board would also be created, administration of the LLFD would move the city of Orono, and equipment provisions and cost for service will be determined based on the League of Cities model.

The Orono City Council was mostly agreeable to most of the pieces of the framework, but was concerned about the administration of the fire department and expressed a desire to have most- if not all - administration of the department under the umbrella of the city of Orono.

At the Long Lake City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, Dyvik and Miner presented the same framework to the Long Lake City Council, and while talk was mostly positive in favor of the framework, councilors also expressed concerns about the administration of the department.

“These are really just issues in principle that we’ve tentatively agreed to put in writing under the premise that we would present it to each of our city councils to get feedback from our councils as to their appetite for these items and if this is something we could approve going forward,” Miner said while presenting to the Long Lake City Council.

The administration of the department is the biggest sticking point, as Orono wants to administer the department with the board being more of a advisory board, while Long Lake prefers to go the route of a Fire Board to administer the department with each city having a vote on the board.

“In my opinion, this is an authoritative board not an advisory board. This has full authority for full employment of the chief and developing budgets,” Dyvik said. “Those budgets need to be approved by the cities like they are now, but it’s that board that has that authority to make those kind of decisions. This point is the most important one to me because I think having something in the middle where it’s not under one city or the other is really the only compromise that would work for Long Lake. It might not even work for Long Lake, but that’s what I’m hoping would work for us.”

The other three Long Lake council members - Mike Feldman, Gina Joyce and Deirdre Kvale - also expressed support of some sort of fire board concept to Dyvik and Miner.

Can the two sides figure out the those details to come to an agreement on the fire department?

At the end of the Long Lake council meeting, Miner didn’t know that answer, but thought things were moving in the right direction.

“These are baby steps and we have more to go,” Miner said. “We are in a much better place today than we were a couple of months ago.”

That progress may have been stunted or accelerated as Orono stepped up the pressure to come up with a deal quickly at its council meeting on Monday, Sept. 12.

Near the end of its nearly two hour meeting on Monday, Mayor Dennis Walsh made three motion that passed unanimously regarding the fire department and putting a deadline on when Orono needs to move forward with its own fire department if the two cities can’t come to an agreement.

The first motion authorized the Orono city administrator to go to the state and get the proper paperwork to begin the process of creating an Orono Fire Department.

“To have a fire department, we have to create a fire department,” Walsh said. “It doesn’t mean we have to use it, but it’s time we got the paperwork going and got that moving.”

The second motion was to put together a committee of Seals, council member Richard Crosby and Orono resident Eddy Rice to start interviewing people for the role of Fire Department consultant/interim chief to help guide the process along for the Orono FD. Rice is currently running for election to the Orono City Council.

The third motion was to have the committee of Johnson and Seals to put together a final offer to bring to the Orono City council in two weeks, so they can discuss and vote on it and that final offer would be presented to Long Lake as Orono’s final offer.

“In the end, sometimes things just don’t work out and you can’t agree,” Walsh said. “But decisions have to get made and things have to more forward and we are getting close to that point.”

Laker Pioneer

Laker Pioneer

Mound, MN
