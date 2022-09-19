Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
wuft.org
Sheriff’s deputies in Ocala arrest second man in fatal robbery during marijuana buy
Sheriff’s deputies in Marion County said Wednesday they have arrested another man in what they described as a robbery during a marijuana purchase that ended in gunfire on a hiking trail. Detectives said the robbery planning and aftermath were openly discussed in incriminating Snapchat messages. Jeovanni Alexis “Geo” Pulgarin,...
WCJB
Armed Career Criminal arrested in Alachua County sentenced to 20 years behind bars
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A career criminal from Gainesville has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison on firearm and drug-related charges. On Tuesday, William Quarterman, 33, pled guilty to federal charges of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On April 15,...
Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement
A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.Getty Images. A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.
wuft.org
Police: Car on fire, with only 3 tires driving through darkness near UF campus
It was quite a sight: A witness called police to report someone in a silver station wagon on fire with only three tires being driven through the darkness along a city road bordering the University of Florida campus. “It was missing its front driver’s tire and had sparks (and) smoke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mycbs4.com
Lake City home hit after multiple gunshots were fired
According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report around 10:19pm that a gun was fired multiple times outside of a residence located on NW Lee Lane. LCPD says that one of the individuals who was at the residence stated that they heard around 15-20 gunshots...
WCJB
Caregiver arrested for elderly abuse at Gainesville senior facility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police arrested 24-year-old Daja Rutledge for elder abuse at Charter Senior Living on Southwest 62nd Boulevard on Monday. Police say the victims were a 80-year-woman and a 82-year-old woman under the care of Rutledge. One witness told police they saw Rutledge covering the nose and mouth...
villages-news.com
Good Samaritan ripped off after attempting to help woman with car trouble
A Good Samaritan was the victim of theft after attempting to help a woman with car trouble. Vanessa Ivette Torres Oquendo, 51, of Ocala, was having having car trouble this past Friday at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood when a man offered to help her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They moved the vehicle from the TA Travel Center to the Red Roof Inn parking lot.
WCJB
Fanning Springs man arrested on armed burglary charges
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Gilchrist County after sheriff’s deputies say he went on a burglary spree. Austin Colson, 27, of Fanning Springs is in jail on four counts of armed burglary and other charges. Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple burglaries in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuft.org
No evidence that widely circulated report is true about fentanyl stabbing near UF campus
There is no evidence that a report circulating across the University of Florida is true, that a young woman was jabbed with a needle and unwittingly exposed to a high dose of the dangerous drug fentanyl inside a popular Midtown bar across the street from campus last week. Gainesville and...
Independent Florida Alligator
24-year-old inmate found dead in cell at the Alachua County Jail
An inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead in his cell Tuesday afternoon, county officials said. Detention officers discovered Caleb Fink, 24, dead in his cell at 5 p.m. and tried to revive him with medical aid. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced him dead, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kaley Behl said.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gunfire strikes Lake City house
More than a dozen shots were fired at a Lake City residence on Tuesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded at 10:19 p.m. to NW Lee Lane to the report of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found three uninjured individuals inside the residence. One person...
WCJB
Five Gainesville men sentenced to prison in drug ring operation bust
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For more than two years Gainesville Police officers investigated a drug ring operation, and now the five people involved are behind bars. The incident started as home invasion robbery with shots fired at Cabana Beach Apartments in May 2020, and ended at Rocky Point Apartments where the defendants were involved in illegal business dealings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCJB
Identity released of Alachua County Jail inmate found dead
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials have released the identity of the inmate who was found dead on Tuesday. Officials say Caleb Fink, 24, was found unresponsive in his cell around 5 p.m. Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of death. The matter will also be...
One dead in Florida school bus crash
Police say one person is dead after a crash involving a school bus.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville man sentenced to 20+ years in federal prison
Alachua County — A 33-year-old Gainesville man gets sentenced to 21 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's office reports. William Quarterman pled guilty to drug trafficking, possessing a firearm to traffic drugs, and illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon. Alachua County deputies searched for Quarterman on...
WCJB
Gainesville men sentenced in racketeering case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The five men who were arrested for drug racketeering in Gainesville two years ago are headed to prison. After discovering evidence of drug trafficking in the Cabana Beach Apartments, the Gainesville Police Drug Task Force discovered the following. The racketeering team was led by 25-year-old Montavious...
mycbs4.com
Deputies investigate multiple shootings minutes apart in Gainesville
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office continues investigating two shootings in East Gainesville. Deputies say the shootings took place six minutes apart. After picking up his daughter Sunday night, Justin Fleming came home to a frightful sight. "We saw a bunch of police everywhere, and they were walking around, and they...
mycbs4.com
GPD responds to back-to-back shootings
According to Gainesville Police Department (GPD), they responded to two different shootings that occurred at residences within hours of each other early yesterday morning. GPD says at around 3:54 am, there were multiple calls reporting that there were shots fired around 1000 block of NE 26th Terrace. The victim told GPD her and her family were asleep when she heard shots being fired at her home.
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
mycbs4.com
Antisemitic flyers thrown on residents' yards
According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), there were multiple reports on Saturday that there were zip lock bags filled with Anti-Semitic flyers and corn being thrown onto peoples' property around 8:30pm. GPD says the bags were thrown in multiple neighborhoods; University Park, Colony Park, Forest Ridge, Brywood, Florida Park,...
Comments / 3