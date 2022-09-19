ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement

A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.Getty Images. A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.
Lake City home hit after multiple gunshots were fired

According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report around 10:19pm that a gun was fired multiple times outside of a residence located on NW Lee Lane. LCPD says that one of the individuals who was at the residence stated that they heard around 15-20 gunshots...
Caregiver arrested for elderly abuse at Gainesville senior facility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police arrested 24-year-old Daja Rutledge for elder abuse at Charter Senior Living on Southwest 62nd Boulevard on Monday. Police say the victims were a 80-year-woman and a 82-year-old woman under the care of Rutledge. One witness told police they saw Rutledge covering the nose and mouth...
Good Samaritan ripped off after attempting to help woman with car trouble

A Good Samaritan was the victim of theft after attempting to help a woman with car trouble. Vanessa Ivette Torres Oquendo, 51, of Ocala, was having having car trouble this past Friday at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood when a man offered to help her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They moved the vehicle from the TA Travel Center to the Red Roof Inn parking lot.
Fanning Springs man arrested on armed burglary charges

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars in Gilchrist County after sheriff’s deputies say he went on a burglary spree. Austin Colson, 27, of Fanning Springs is in jail on four counts of armed burglary and other charges. Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple burglaries in...
24-year-old inmate found dead in cell at the Alachua County Jail

An inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead in his cell Tuesday afternoon, county officials said. Detention officers discovered Caleb Fink, 24, dead in his cell at 5 p.m. and tried to revive him with medical aid. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene shortly after and pronounced him dead, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kaley Behl said.
Gunfire strikes Lake City house

More than a dozen shots were fired at a Lake City residence on Tuesday evening. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded at 10:19 p.m. to NW Lee Lane to the report of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found three uninjured individuals inside the residence. One person...
Five Gainesville men sentenced to prison in drug ring operation bust

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For more than two years Gainesville Police officers investigated a drug ring operation, and now the five people involved are behind bars. The incident started as home invasion robbery with shots fired at Cabana Beach Apartments in May 2020, and ended at Rocky Point Apartments where the defendants were involved in illegal business dealings.
Identity released of Alachua County Jail inmate found dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office officials have released the identity of the inmate who was found dead on Tuesday. Officials say Caleb Fink, 24, was found unresponsive in his cell around 5 p.m. Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of death. The matter will also be...
Gainesville man sentenced to 20+ years in federal prison

Alachua County — A 33-year-old Gainesville man gets sentenced to 21 years in federal prison, the U.S. Attorney's office reports. William Quarterman pled guilty to drug trafficking, possessing a firearm to traffic drugs, and illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon. Alachua County deputies searched for Quarterman on...
Gainesville men sentenced in racketeering case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The five men who were arrested for drug racketeering in Gainesville two years ago are headed to prison. After discovering evidence of drug trafficking in the Cabana Beach Apartments, the Gainesville Police Drug Task Force discovered the following. The racketeering team was led by 25-year-old Montavious...
Deputies investigate multiple shootings minutes apart in Gainesville

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office continues investigating two shootings in East Gainesville. Deputies say the shootings took place six minutes apart. After picking up his daughter Sunday night, Justin Fleming came home to a frightful sight. "We saw a bunch of police everywhere, and they were walking around, and they...
GPD responds to back-to-back shootings

According to Gainesville Police Department (GPD), they responded to two different shootings that occurred at residences within hours of each other early yesterday morning. GPD says at around 3:54 am, there were multiple calls reporting that there were shots fired around 1000 block of NE 26th Terrace. The victim told GPD her and her family were asleep when she heard shots being fired at her home.
Antisemitic flyers thrown on residents' yards

According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), there were multiple reports on Saturday that there were zip lock bags filled with Anti-Semitic flyers and corn being thrown onto peoples' property around 8:30pm. GPD says the bags were thrown in multiple neighborhoods; University Park, Colony Park, Forest Ridge, Brywood, Florida Park,...
