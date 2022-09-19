Read full article on original website
Twitter Is Convinced The Archbishop Of Canterbury Took A Subtle Dig At Meghan And Harry
Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in February 1952 following the sudden death of her father, King George VI. At the time, she was just 25-years-old. She died on September 8 at her home at Balmoral in Scotland, and was the longest reigning British monarch in history, according to People magazine.
Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren make appearance for vigil at Westminster Hall
Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren have made their first appearance at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is lying in state until her funeral on Monday. The Queen’s four children – King Charles II, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Earl of Wessex – honoured their mother on Friday 16 September during the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.
Queen Elizabeth's Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Monarch Pass Buckingham Palace for the Last Time
Following the Queen's death on Sept. 8, a close source told PEOPLE her personal staff were "incandescent with grief" Queen Elizabeth II's staff are saying goodbye to the late monarch. During the coffin procession to Hyde Park at the Queen's funeral, over 100 Buckingham Palace employees lined up outside the royal residence as the monarch passed by for the very last time. Buckingham Palace was the Queen's main residence since her crowning in 1953. However, in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she temporarily moved to Windsor Castle and...
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II Laid to Rest Next to Prince Philip, Other Royals in Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body has finally come to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
Biblical symbolism, a tribute to George VI or clever planning? Experts suggest reasons behind Queen's coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall at precisely 2.22pm today
When the King and his sons walk behind the Queen's coffin today, they will leave Buckingham Palace at exactly 2.22pm. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for what could be as much as 40 hours.
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: A Guide to Every Event
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, and the royal family has now announced that the funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. ET at Westminster Abbey. Here's a guide to the events leading up to her memorial. Thursday, Sept. 8:...
Dean of Westminster says Queen's funeral is 'on a scale that even Westminster Abbey doesn't often do'
The Queen's state funeral will remember the late monarch's place in history, with the personal sorrow of a grieving family at its heart, the Dean of Westminster has said. The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, who will lead the ceremony, said the scale of the service on Monday was almost unprecedented, even for Westminster Abbey - the scene of so many royal milestones throughout history.
ETOnline.com
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place
After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
O Canada! Proud moment as four 'resplendent and spectacular' Mounties lead Queen Elizabeth II's final funeral procession through London
Four 'resplendent and spectacular' horses of the Royal Canadian Mountain Police led Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession today, marking the culmination of a 53-year love affair between the late Monarch and the 'Mounties'. Ridden by Canadian officers wearing the famous red tunics and stetsons, the four horses marched through the...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
What to expect each day until Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 spurred into effect several plans that had been for much of the queen's 70-year reign. Immediately upon the queen's death at Balmoral Castle, a plan known internally among government and royal officials as Operation London Bridge went into effect, detailing thememorializing of the queen and the transition of power to her eldest son , now officially known as King Charles III.
classicfm.com
The Queen’s funeral: how music will play a role at the Westminster Abbey service
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September 2022 at Westminster Abbey. Here’s everything we know so far about the music. Her Majesty was a champion of classical music, so it’s expected that her funeral will feature music special to the late Queen’s life.
BBC
Nation pays final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at the Westminster Abbey funeral. Hundreds of thousands of people watched as the Queen's coffin was...
BBC
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
King Charles III Bows to Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin 1 Last Time During Wand-Breaking Tradition at Committal Ceremony
A final goodbye. King Charles III bowed to Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin one last time as the committal service at St George’s Church in Windsor, England, came to an end. Charles, 73, placed a scarlet banner — known as the queen’s company colour of the grenadier guards — on the coffin during the Monday, September 19, funeral. The regal cloth, which was embroidered with gold thread, was laid at the top of her casket, above the floral arrangement that included a handwritten note from the king. (“In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,” he wrote.)
Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king
LONDON (AP) — Bells tolled across Britain on Friday and mourners flocked to palace gates to honor Queen Elizabeth II as the country prepared for a new age under a new king. Around the world, her exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated. King Charles III, who spent much...
How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday giving the public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released details...
In full: The Orders of Service for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral and committal service
The funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster at Westminster Abbey, starting at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET), with the Archbishop of Canterbury giving the Sermon and Commendation.
