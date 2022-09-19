ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren make appearance for vigil at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren have made their first appearance at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is lying in state until her funeral on Monday. The Queen’s four children – King Charles II, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Earl of Wessex – honoured their mother on Friday 16 September during the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.
People

Queen Elizabeth's Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Monarch Pass Buckingham Palace for the Last Time

Following the Queen's death on Sept. 8, a close source told PEOPLE her personal staff were "incandescent with grief" Queen Elizabeth II's staff are saying goodbye to the late monarch. During the coffin procession to Hyde Park at the Queen's funeral, over 100 Buckingham Palace employees lined up outside the royal residence as the monarch passed by for the very last time. Buckingham Palace was the Queen's main residence since her crowning in 1953. However, in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she temporarily moved to Windsor Castle and...
Daily Mail

Biblical symbolism, a tribute to George VI or clever planning? Experts suggest reasons behind Queen's coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall at precisely 2.22pm today

When the King and his sons walk behind the Queen's coffin today, they will leave Buckingham Palace at exactly 2.22pm. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for what could be as much as 40 hours.
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: A Guide to Every Event

Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, and the royal family has now announced that the funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. ET at Westminster Abbey. Here's a guide to the events leading up to her memorial. Thursday, Sept. 8:...
Daily Mail

Dean of Westminster says Queen's funeral is 'on a scale that even Westminster Abbey doesn't often do'

The Queen's state funeral will remember the late monarch's place in history, with the personal sorrow of a grieving family at its heart, the Dean of Westminster has said. The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, who will lead the ceremony, said the scale of the service on Monday was almost unprecedented, even for Westminster Abbey - the scene of so many royal milestones throughout history.
ETOnline.com

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Details on Her Final Resting Place

After days of pomp and circumstance, Queen Elizabeth II's body is finally coming to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The late British monarch, who died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, was laid to rest next to the grave of her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip.
Daily Mail

O Canada! Proud moment as four 'resplendent and spectacular' Mounties lead Queen Elizabeth II's final funeral procession through London

Four 'resplendent and spectacular' horses of the Royal Canadian Mountain Police led Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession today, marking the culmination of a 53-year love affair between the late Monarch and the 'Mounties'. Ridden by Canadian officers wearing the famous red tunics and stetsons, the four horses marched through the...
BBC

The Queen's funeral in pictures

Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
GMA

What to expect each day until Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II's death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96 spurred into effect several plans that had been for much of the queen's 70-year reign. Immediately upon the queen's death at Balmoral Castle, a plan known internally among government and royal officials as Operation London Bridge went into effect, detailing thememorializing of the queen and the transition of power to her eldest son , now officially known as King Charles III.
BBC

Nation pays final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at the Westminster Abbey funeral. Hundreds of thousands of people watched as the Queen's coffin was...
BBC

George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
Us Weekly

King Charles III Bows to Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin 1 Last Time During Wand-Breaking Tradition at Committal Ceremony

A final goodbye. King Charles III bowed to Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin one last time as the committal service at St George’s Church in Windsor, England, came to an end. Charles, 73, placed a scarlet banner — known as the queen’s company colour of the grenadier guards — on the coffin during the Monday, September 19, funeral. The regal cloth, which was embroidered with gold thread, was laid at the top of her casket, above the floral arrangement that included a handwritten note from the king. (“In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,” he wrote.)
The Associated Press

Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as Charles becomes king

LONDON (AP) — Bells tolled across Britain on Friday and mourners flocked to palace gates to honor Queen Elizabeth II as the country prepared for a new age under a new king. Around the world, her exceptional reign was commemorated, celebrated and debated. King Charles III, who spent much...
Community Policy