WWE Superstar Trying To Bring Back Old Entrance Music
A good entrance song can go a long way in the world of professional wrestling, but there are several older themes that fans have been hoping to hear once again. Drew McIntyre teased the return of “Broken Dreams” for quite some time, and fans finally got to hear an abbreviated version of the song at Clash at the Castle earlier this month.
WWE News: Hallmark Announces Keepsake Undertaker Christmas Ornament, Mr. Stone Wants Von Wagner To Get A Chance, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT
– Hallmark has announced they will release the first-ever WWE Keepsake Christmas ornament in October, for the Undertaker. You can find details here. Among the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Undertaker served as the WWE’s resident ‘grim reaper of justice’ for 30 years. With his seemingly supernatural powers, “The Deadman” racked up countless titles and accomplishments. This Christmas tree ornament features the legendary superstar in his signature black trench coat and Western hat with arms outstretched in an ominous pose.
Roman Reigns Blanked During Promo Exchange With Top WWE Star
Roman Reigns freely admits there have been times when he has been at a loss for words – a situation that is magnified when the WWE cameras are on him. "I've blanked a few times," Reigns said in an interview with Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" talk show. "I probably blanked a couple of weeks ago. But when you get to a certain point, you just roll through it."
Details On How Fans Can Get Tickets For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
As previously reported, WWE NXT Halloween Havoc will return on October 22 as a Premium Live Event from the Performance Center in Orlando. Those who want to attend that show, as well as other TV tapings, can join the NXT Live Facebook group. The group lists the following guidelines for getting free tickets:
Swerve in Our Glory Visit Middle School In Brooklyn
Earlier today, AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in Our Glory surprised students with a visit to KIPP AMP Middle School. The school, which is in Brooklyn, features a wrestling club started by Victor Perry. The club was previously visited by Sasha Banks, while Carmelo Hayes sent a video.
Solo Sikoa Stripped of WWE NXT North American Title, Big Halloween Havoc Match Set
The WWE NXT North American Championship is now up for grabs. Solo Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Title on last week’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary episode. Fans voted earlier in the night for Wes Lee to be Hayes’ challenger, but Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee backstage, and Solo later stepped up to challenge Hayes in the main event.
Spoiler On Appearance At AEW Grand Slam Rampage Taping
A new report has a spoiler on an appearance that took place at the Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage. During the post-Dynamite taping, The Great Muta appeared at the show and got involved in Sting’s match at the taping. Sting was teaming with Darby Allin against the House of Black, and PWInsider reports that Muta made the save for Sting.
The Undertaker and Becky Lynch feature in new Rainbow Six Siege leaks
A new leak suggests that two skins featuring WWE superstars The Undertaker and Becky Lynch could be arriving in Rainbow Six Siege soon. As seen on the image shared by known Rainbow Six Siege data miner lungru_r6 on Telegram (via Imgur), the skins which depict the WWE superstars were claimed to be coming to the game. The rumors also pointed out that The Undertaker’s skin could be for Blackbeard, while Becky Lynch’s could be for Thorn. But Ubisoft is still not confirming anything about the rumors.
Behind-The-Scenes News Regarding AEW And WWE's Interest In Paige
Ever since she left WWE, questions have swirling over where Saraya (formerly known as Paige) may be heading next. Now, there might be an indication as to the answer. Fightful Select is reporting that it was told by inside sources from AEW that the company has "at least been [in] conversations with Saraya this summer." Also, one source said there was potential interest from WWE to bring her back under the new creative regime led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.
