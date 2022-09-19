ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

WATCH: Chip Kelly Talks UCLA-Colorado, Adding Transfers From Duke

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly spoke with the media ahead of his team's Wednesday morning practice session at the Wasserman Football Center. Kelly talked about the what Colorado has been able to do well this season despite starting 0-3, the effectiveness of the Bruins' cornerbacks, adding players from football families, the transfer portal pipeline from Duke and the thinned-out defensive line rotation.
