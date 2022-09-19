Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract
The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
Yardbarker
NHL News: New York Rangers Trade Nils Lundkvist to Dallas Stars
The New York Rangers have traded defenceman Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. If the 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, it transfers to an unprotected 2024 first-round pick. The 2024 fourth-round pick becomes a 2025 third-round pick if Lundkvist records 55 points over the next two seasons.
Yardbarker
Nils Lundkvist’s trade to the Stars and what it means for the Canucks’ RHD needs: Around the League
The Canucks’ bid to corner the market on NHLers named Nils wasn’t meant to be. On Monday afternoon the New York Rangers traded defence prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars for two conditional draft picks, a 2023 first and a 2025 fourth. The 22-year-old Swedish defender had been drafted 28th overall by New York in 2018, and split last season between the Rangers and their AHL affiliates, the Hartford Wolf Pack, scoring four points in 25 NHL games and 15 points in 34 AHL games.
NHL
Mailbag: Canucks, Islanders under radar; Flyers' plan without Couturier
Here is the Sept. 21 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What two teams (one in each conference) do you believe are flying under the radar and could potentially be a playoff team? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver...
NHL
Chychrun still requesting trade from Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jakob Chychrun said he still wants to be traded from the Arizona Coyotes, but the 24-year-old defenseman remains on their roster with training camp set to open Thursday. Chychrun said he and the Coyotes agreed early last season it was best for each party that he be...
Yardbarker
Blues’ Scandella Injury Will Give These 4 Defensemen a Chance
The St. Louis Blues announced on Tuesday that veteran defenseman Marco Scandella will undergo surgery on his right hip joint and will be re-evaluated in six months. Scandella injured the hip in late August while training for the upcoming season. The 32-year-old joined the Blues in a trade from the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 18, 2020. Over three seasons with the team, he has totaled 24 points (six goals, 18 assists) in 130 regular-season games. The cap-strapped Blues will likely place him on long-term injured reserve to free up his $3.275 million cap hit to create financial flexibility during his absence. While he is out of the lineup, playing time will be up for grabs to the defenseman who can earn the spot.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 22 at TRIA Rink
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul. The Wild's training camp roster consists of 58 players, including...
Yardbarker
Linus Karlsson scores twice but Canucks fall 5-2 to Oilers in Young Stars finale
In some ways, the Vancouver Canucks’ prospects entered their Young Stars Classic finale against the Edmonton Oilers playing with house money. They’d won their first two contests against Calgary and Winnipeg by a combined 7-1 scoreline, and gotten strong contributions from every part of their lineup. But a...
After two seasons, Kevyn Adams gets contract extension from Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres announced on Wednesday the signing of general manager Kevyn Adams to a multi-year contract extension. Paul Hamilton has more:
ESPN
Arizona Coyotes sign Barrett Hayton to two-year contract
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton to a two-year contract right before the start of training camp. Financial terms of the deal announced Tuesday were not released. Hayton, 22, was a restricted free agent and not initially listed on Arizona's roster for camp, which begins...
Yardbarker
The 2022 Flyers Training Camp Guide
The training camp roster includes all players tied to an NHL or AHL contract, Flyers prospects, and camp invites. The 2022 Flyers Training Camp roster consists of 41 forwards, 22 defensemen, and eight goaltenders. Wade Allison. Allison suffered an injury against the New York Rangers in the 2021 Rookie Camp...
Avalanche sign former No. 3 overall pick Alex Galchenyuk to PTO
It's not quite as big as signing Nathan MacKinnon to a massive eight-year extension, but the Colorado Avalanche are bringing another high draft pick to camp. Alex Galchenyuk will sign a PTO with the Avalanche according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic. Galchenyuk, 28, was the third overall pick in...
NHL
Ruff discusses Devils optimism in Q&A with NHL.com
NEWARK, N.J. -- Lindy Ruff was surprised with the impact Jack Hughes made in his third NHL season in 2021-22 and looks forward to the New Jersey Devils center having even greater success this season. The Devils open training camp Wednesday at Prudential Center. "I think when you look at...
Yardbarker
Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov to get first crack at Rangers top 6
Sammy Blais is going to get the first crack at playing with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider according to Gerard Gallant. “Sammy is 100%,” he said. “We got good news on him about a month ago. He looks lean. He’s skated, worked out, he’s tired of doing that and he’s ready to play hockey.”
